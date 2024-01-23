- Home
GG's of New York
No reviews yet
5440 N State Rd 7
North Lauderdale, FL 33319
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Antipasto$15.95
- Baked Clams$10.95+
- Bruchetta$8.50
Toasted bread slices with our in-house made bruschetta mix, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- Caprese$10.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, and a drizzle of Balsamic glaze and Olive Oil.
- Clams Casio$11.95+
Baked clams with breadcrumb and Ham, Black Olives, Onions, and Green Peppers.
- Fried Calamari$10.95
Rings and Tentacles hand-breaded and fried to perfection.
- Fried Mozzarella$9.95
Triangle-shaped blocks of mozzarella cheese hand-breaded in-house and fried to perfection.
- Fried Zucchini$8.95
Sliced Zucchini, hand-breaded in-house and fried to perfection.
- Gaocchi Appetizer$5.95
- Garlic Bread$7.95
12" Hoagie roll sliced open and smothered in butter, garlic, and paprika.
- Garlic Rolls$4.95+
Extra garlic oil $1.00
- Pizza Bread$7.95
12-inch hoagie roll sliced in the middle with red sauce and shredded mozzarella.
- Shrimp Cocktail Supreme$10.95
Five Shrimp cooked to perfection with cocktail sauce and lemon.
- Zeppole$5.95+
Fried Dough Covered in Powdered Sugar.
Our Specialty Platters
- Chicken Cutlet & Eggplant Rollatini$19.95
Chicken Parmigiana with a rolled eggplant stuffed with ricotta and smothered in red sauce with melted cheese.
- Eggplant Parmigiana**$17.95
lightly Fried eggplant layered with red sauce topped with mozzarella.
- Eggplant Rollatini*$18.95
Lightly Fried eggplant rolled with Ricotta cheese, smothered in red sauce, and topped with mozzarella.
- NY Steak$28.95
Generous New York Strip grilled and seasoned to perfection with bed cooked mushrooms.
- NY Steak Pizzaola$28.95
Generous New York Steak grilled and cooked in a mushroom red sauce seasoned to perfection.
- Rigatoni Broccoli and Chicken$18.95
Rigatoni pasta, sliced chicken, and broccoli sauteed and cooked in a white wine yellow sauce.
- Sausage & Peppers$17.95
Sliced Sausage and Green Peppers sauteed with garlic oil. Cooked with a drop of white wine, red sauce, and seasoned to perfection.
- Sausage Onion and Peppers$17.95
- Tripe in Marinara Sauce$21.95
The tripe is Cooked to perfect tenderness and sliced into squares smothered in a red sauce over pasta.
- Veal Cutlet & Eggplant Rollatini$19.95
Veal Cutlet Parmesan with a rolled eggplant filled with cheese covered in red sauce and melted cheese on top.
Pasta Specialty
- Baked Ziti$15.95
- Baked Ziti a La Siciliana$16.95
Ricotta, eggplant, & mozzarella cheese
- Fettucini Alfredo$18.95
- Lasagna$16.95
- Manicotti$16.95
- Mixed Pasta Platter$17.95
Stuffed shell, manicotti, meatball, lasagna
- Penne a La Vodka$20.95
Pink cream sauce, diced ham and onion
- Ravioli$15.95
Meat or cheese
- Rigatoni with Broccoli & Chicken$18.95
- Stuffed Shells$16.95
Salads
Chicken Entrées
- 1/2 Broiled Chicken$16.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Chicken Cacciatore*$18.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Chicken Eggplant Rollatini$19.95
- Chicken Francaise$18.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Chicken Marsala$18.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Chicken Milanese$17.95
- Chicken Parmigiana**$18.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Chicken Piccata$18.95
- Chicken Pizzaiola$18.95
- Grilled Chicken$16.95
- Grilled Chicken Marsala*$18.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Salad Without an Entrée or Sharing**$3.95
Per person
Veal Entrées
- Salad Without an Entrée or Sharing*$3.95
Per person
- Veal Cutlet Milanese$18.95
Lemon wedge or tomato sauce. All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Veal Cutlet Parmigiana$19.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Veal Piccatta$19.95
- Veal Pizzaola$19.95
- Veal Scaloppine Ala Francaise$19.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Veal Scaloppine Marsala$19.95
Mushroom. All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
Seafood Entrées
- Broiled Fillet Ggs Style$17.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Broiled Salmon$18.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Broiled Seafood Platter$21.95
Shrimp, scallops & sole in a garlic oil & white wine. All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole..
- Calamari - Fra Diavolo$17.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Calamari - Marinara$17.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Fillet Francaise Over Linguini$19.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Fish Franchise$19.95
- Fried Shrimp$19.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Honey Glazed Salmon$23.95
- Linguini De Mare$23.95
Shrimp, mussels, clams over linguini in marinara sauce. All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Mussels Marinara$16.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Salad Without an Entrée or Sharing$3.95
Per person
- Shrimp Artichoke & Mushroom$17.95
- Shrimp Parmigiana*$18.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Shrimp Scampi with Mushroom$17.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Shrimp Tomato Sauce$17.95
All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
- Zuppa Di Pesce Combo Over Pasta$29.95
Shrimp, mussels, sole, clams, and calamari in a marinara sauce. All entrees served with complimentary salad, garlic rolls and your choice of pasta, vegetable or escarole.
Side Orders
- Side Meatballs*$6.95
3 pieces
- Side Sausage$6.95
Sliced
- Side French Fries$3.95
- Side Broccoli$6.50
- Side Escarole$5.95
Sauteed in garlic & oil
- Side Spinach$6.95
Sauteed in garlic & oil
- Garlic Rolls$4.95+
Extra garlic oil $1.00
- Side Veggies$6.50
- Side Tomato Sauce$2.00
- Side Ricotta Cheese$3.00
- Side Afredo Sauce$5.00
- Side A La Vodka Sauce$5.00
- Side Order Fettuccine Alfredo Shrimp$13.95
- Side Order of Pasta$5.95
- Side Order Fettuccine Alfredo$10.95
- Side of Anchovies$3.00
- Side of Baked Ziti$7.95
- Side of Ravioli$6.00
4 Raviolis
- Side of Fettuccine W/ 2 Shrimp$12.95
- Side of Meat Sauce$3.00