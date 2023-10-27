Ghee 8965 SW 72nd Pl
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Indian Restaurant featuring food inspired from various parts of India.
Location
8965 SW 72nd Pl, Kendall, FL 33156
