Ghett Yo Wings
40975 N Ironwood Road
B104
San Tan Valley, AZ 85142
San Tan Menu
Family Meals
Starters & Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozzarella Stix, Served with Marinara Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
5 Cream Cheese stuffed Jalepenos, Served With Ranch
French Fries-Regular
Crispy Seasoned French Fries
French Fries- Basket
Crispy Seasoned French Fries
Potato Wedges-Regular
Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges
Potato Wedges-Basket
Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges
Fried Mushrooms
Lightly breaded fried mushrooms with ranch dipping sauce
Fried Zucchini
Lightly breaded zucchini and ranch dipping sauce
Fried Ravioli
Fried ravioli bites, includes marinara dipping sauce
Fried Corn Bites
Lightly hand breaded, fried mini corn bites
Cheese Sauce 4oz
Onion Rings
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Crispy seasoned french fries with buffalo chicken and wing sauce
Boneless
Wings
Cauliflower Wings
#1 Wing Combo
#2 Tender Combo
#3 Burger Combo
#4 Chicken Sandwich Combo
#5 Fish Combo
#6 Jumbo Shrimp Combo
2oz Sauces
2oz Hot as F***
Carolina Reaper "Fire" Sauce for when you are trying to impress someone.
2oz Mango Haboobenero
Whirlwind of flavor, from Sweet Mango to Hot Habanero.
2oz Hot Buffalo
2oz Happy Ending
Our Honey Sriracha Sauce starts with sweet bold red chili and ends with a subtle kiss of honey.
2oz Rasta Man
Jamaican Jerk Sauce kicked up with Mango Habanero and Fire Roasted Jalapenos.
2oz Heartburn
medium buffalo sauce with fresh garlic
2oz Mardi Gras
Cajun Seasoning and Louisiana Hot Sauce
2oz Cuban Crisis
Mexican Oregano, Smokey Bacon Seasoning, Salt & Vinegar
2oz Holy Trinity
Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Hot, Garlic
2oz Italian Stallion
Creamy Parmesan Sauce, with fresh garlic, Italian spices and red pepper for a kick
2oz Medium Buffalo
2oz Mild Buffalo
2oz Teriyaki Sauce
Savory, Sweet & Salty
2oz Southern Bourbon BBQ
2oz Chipotle BBQ
Side Salt & Vinegar (Dry Rub)
Side Smokey Bacon (Dry Rub)
Side Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)
Side Cajon (Dry Rub)
Burgers
Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Salads
Garden Salad
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumbers, croutons
Cesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
crispy buffalo chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, Ranch dressing
Chicken Cesar
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons
Side items
Ranch 2oz
Blue Cheese 2oz
Side Mac N Cheese
rich and creamy dish consisting of macaroni pasta mixed with a cheesy sauce
Side Potato Salad
a classic blend of diced potatoes and chopped celery and onions, with crisp sweet pickles, and classic mayonnaise dressing.
Side Macaroni Salad
made with perfectly plump elbow macaroni and a sweet-tart mayonnaise dressing, finished with crisp celery, red bell pepper and crunchy sweet pickles