Popular Items

10pc Wings

$7.28

Choose up to 2 sauces

15pc Wings

$10.40

Choose up to 3 sauces

20pc Wings

$14.50

Choose up to 4 sauces

San Tan Menu

Family Meals

Family Wings Meal #1

$41.59

20 traditional wings, 10 boneless, 3 choice of sauce, 2 large sides, 4 rolls

Family Wings Meal #2

$50.95

30 Wings, 3 large Sides and 6 Rolls

Family Wings Meal #3

$36.39

6 Tenders, 10 Boneless, 2 Large Sides and 4 Rolls

Starters & Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.79

5 Mozzarella Stix, Served with Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.79

5 Cream Cheese stuffed Jalepenos, Served With Ranch

French Fries-Regular

$3.32

Crispy Seasoned French Fries

French Fries- Basket

$6.23

Crispy Seasoned French Fries

Potato Wedges-Regular

$4.15

Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges-Basket

$7.27

Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges

Fried Mushrooms

$7.79

Lightly breaded fried mushrooms with ranch dipping sauce

Fried Zucchini

$7.79

Lightly breaded zucchini and ranch dipping sauce

Fried Ravioli

$7.79

Fried ravioli bites, includes marinara dipping sauce

Fried Corn Bites

$5.19+

Lightly hand breaded, fried mini corn bites

Cheese Sauce 4oz

$3.12
Onion Rings

$5.19+
Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.35+

Crispy seasoned french fries with buffalo chicken and wing sauce

Boneless

6pc Boneless

$8.31

Choose one sauce

10pc Boneless

$13.51

Choose up to 2 sauces

15pc Boneless

$18.71

Choose up to 3 sauces

20pc Boneless

$24.95

Choose up to 4 sauces

30pc Boneless

$36.39

Choose up to 4 sauces

50pc Boneless

$59.27

Choose up to 5 sauces

Wings

6pc Wings

$4.68

Choose one sauce

10pc Wings

$7.28

Choose up to 2 sauces

15pc Wings

$10.40

Choose up to 3 sauces

20pc Wings

$14.50

Choose up to 4 sauces

30pc Wings

$21.00

Choose up to 4 sauces

50pc Wings

$32.50

Choose up to 5 sauces

Cauliflower Wings

Small Cauliflower

$9.35

Large Cauliflower

$14.55

#1 Wing Combo

Comes with choice of side, 1 sauce, 2 rolls, and large soda
6pc Wing Combo

$13.51

Comes with choice of side, 1 sauce, 2 rolls, and large soda

10pc Wing Combo

$16.63

Comes with choice of side, 1 sauce, 2 rolls, and large soda

15pc Wing Combo

$23.79

Comes with choice of side, 1 sauce, 2 rolls, and large soda

#2 Tender Combo

Comes with choice of side, sauce, 2 rolls and a large soda
3pc Tender Combo

$9.35

Comes with choice of side, sauce, 2 rolls and a large soda

4pc Tender Combo

$11.43

Comes with choice of side, sauce, 2 rolls and a large soda

6pc Tender Combo

$16.63

Comes with choice of side, sauce, 2 rolls and a large soda

#3 Burger Combo

Comes with choice of side and large soda

Burger Combo

$13.51

Western Combo

$14.55

#4 Chicken Sandwich Combo

Comes with choice of side and choice of flavor

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.51

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.51

#5 Fish Combo

Comes with 2 pieces of fish, choice of side, house tartar sauce, 2 rolls and large soda

Fish Combo

$15.59

#6 Jumbo Shrimp Combo

Comes with 6 Jumbo shrimp, choice of side, house cocktail sauce, 2 rolls and large soda

Shrimp Combo

$17.67

2oz Sauces

2oz Hot as F***

$0.90

Carolina Reaper "Fire" Sauce for when you are trying to impress someone.

2oz Mango Haboobenero

$0.90

Whirlwind of flavor, from Sweet Mango to Hot Habanero.

2oz Hot Buffalo

$0.90
2oz Happy Ending

$0.90

Our Honey Sriracha Sauce starts with sweet bold red chili and ends with a subtle kiss of honey.

2oz Rasta Man

$0.90

Jamaican Jerk Sauce kicked up with Mango Habanero and Fire Roasted Jalapenos.

2oz Heartburn

$0.90

medium buffalo sauce with fresh garlic

2oz Mardi Gras

$0.90

Cajun Seasoning and Louisiana Hot Sauce

2oz Cuban Crisis

$0.90

Mexican Oregano, Smokey Bacon Seasoning, Salt & Vinegar

2oz Holy Trinity

$0.90

Lemon Pepper, Buffalo Hot, Garlic

2oz Italian Stallion

$0.90

Creamy Parmesan Sauce, with fresh garlic, Italian spices and red pepper for a kick

2oz Medium Buffalo

$0.90
2oz Mild Buffalo

$0.90
2oz Teriyaki Sauce

$0.90

Savory, Sweet & Salty

2oz Southern Bourbon BBQ

$0.90
2oz Chipotle BBQ

$0.90
Side Salt & Vinegar (Dry Rub)

$0.90
Side Smokey Bacon (Dry Rub)

$0.90
Side Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)

$0.90
Side Cajon (Dry Rub)

$0.90

Burgers

Burger

$8.31

1/3rd pound burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo

Western Burger

$9.35

1/3rd pound burger, american cheese, onion rings and bbq sauce

Chicken Sandwich

chicken tossed in your choice of sauce and served on a bun with pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.27
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.27

Seafood

Fish & Fries

$12.47
Jumbo Shrimp & Fries

$14.55

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$6.23

mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumbers, croutons

Cesar Salad

$6.23

romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.39

crispy buffalo chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, onions, Ranch dressing

Chicken Cesar

$10.39

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons

Side items

Ranch 2oz

$0.94
Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.94
Side Mac N Cheese

$2.34+

rich and creamy dish consisting of macaroni pasta mixed with a cheesy sauce

Side Potato Salad

$2.34+

a classic blend of diced potatoes and chopped celery and onions, with crisp sweet pickles, and classic mayonnaise dressing.

Side Macaroni Salad

$2.34+

made with perfectly plump elbow macaroni and a sweet-tart mayonnaise dressing, finished with crisp celery, red bell pepper and crunchy sweet pickles

Side Tartar Sauce 2oz

$0.94
Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.94

6 Rolls

$3.12

2 Rolls

$1.04

Celery & Carrots

$1.04

Kids Meals

Tender Kid Meal

$8.31

2 crispy chicken tenders, crispy fries, medium drink

Wing Kid Meal

$8.31

4 wings, crispy fries, medium drink

Desserts

Brownie Bites

$7.27

Brownie bites topped with ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.27
Root Beer Float

$7.27
Scoop Ice Cream

$3.12

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.11+
20oz bottle

$3.12

2 liter

$4.16

Catering Menu. stv

Wings & Tenders

20pc Wings

$29.00

Choose up to 2 flavors of Sauces

50pc Wings

$65.00

Choose up to 2 flavors of Sauces

100pc Wings

$128.00

Choose up to 4 flavors of sauces

200pc Wings

$255.00

Choose up to 4 flavors of sauce

20pc Boneless

$24.95

50pc Boneless

$59.27</