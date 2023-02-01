- Home
Ghett Yo Wings-Ahwatukee Ahwatukee
No reviews yet
4747 East Elliot Road 12
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Catering Menu. v7.15.23
Wings & Tenders
20pc Wings
Choose up to 2 flavors of Sauces
50pc Wings
Choose up to 2 flavors of Sauces
100pc Wings
Choose up to 4 flavors of sauces
200pc Wings
Choose up to 4 flavors of sauce
20pc Boneless
50pc Boneless
includes 2 flavors of sauces
100pc Boneless
200pc Boneless
includes 4 flavors of sauces
Wings Gone Wild Combo Package
Includes 50 Traditional wings with 2 flavor of sauce, 60 boneless wings with 2 flavor sauce and one 8oz ranch.
25pc Tenders
Includes one flavor sauce
50pc Tenders
Includes 2 flavor sauce
Fish Bites and Shrimp
Starters
25pc Jalapeno Poppers
Includes one 8oz ranch
50pc Jalapeno Poppers
Includes one 8oz ranch
25pc Fried Ravioli
Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce
50pc Fried Ravioli
Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce
25pc Mozzarella Sticks
Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce
50pc Mozzarella Sticks
Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce
Fried Mushrooms - 3 pounds
Includes one 8oz ranch
Fried Zucchini - 3 pounds
Includes one 8oz ranch
30pc Fried Corn
60pc Fried Corn
Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons and salad dressing.
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons and salad dressing.
Sides
Specialty Pizzas
Ghett Yo Veg
house red sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, pickled onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella
Fire Chic
hot buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, sausage, fresh jalapenos, flaming hot cheetos
White Pizza
white roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
Spicy & Sassy
mango habanero sauce, mozzarella, smoked bbq chicken, jalapenos, pickled onions
Chicken Alfredo
alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and green peppers
Lei Me
pineapple, ham, pickled onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of teriyaki
BBQ Chicken
chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, jalapenos and mozzaerella
Yo Primo
house red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and mozzarella
Margarita Pizza
house red sauce, fresh basil, garlic, mozzarella tomato, parmesan cheese
Cuban Crisis
Ham, mustard crema, bacon, pickled onions and mozzarella
Create Your Own Pizza
Ghett Yo Pizza Online Menu V.82021
Party Tray Specials
Slider Tray - 25 (Cheese Only)
25 Angus beef sliders topped with American cheese
Wings - 25 Each
4 Large 1 Topping Pizza
Mozz Stix Tray - 25 Each
Includes Marinara Sauce
Mozz Stix Tray - 50 Each
Includes Marinara Sauce
Fried Ravioli Tray - 25 Each
Includes Marinara Sauce
Fried Ravioli Tray - 50 Each
Includes Marinara Sauce
Fried Mushrooms Tray - 3 pounds
Includes Ranch dipping sauce
Wing Gone Wild Combo Platter - 50 Traditional / 60 Boneless
Choose up to 4 wing sauces, Ranch and Blue Cheese included
SLICES & SPECIALS
CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA
10" SMALL SPECIALTY PIZZA
10" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with red onion
10" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken
10" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce
10" BBQ
Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos
10" White Style Pizza
10" Ghett Yo Meat On
10" Ghett'Yo Veg On
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions
10" Cuban Crisis Pizza
Topped with our crispy carnitas, original sauce, bacon, pickled onions
14" LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA
14" Cuban Crisis Pizza
Topped with our crispy carnitas, original sauce, bacon, pickled onions
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with Red Onions
14" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce
14" BBQ
Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos
14" White Style Pizza
14" Ghett Yo Meat On
14" Ghett'Yo Veg On
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions
18" XL SPECIALTY PIZZA
18" Cuban Crisis Pizza
Topped with our crispy carnitas, original sauce, bacon, pickled onions
18" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with Red Onions
18" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken
18" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce
18" BBQ
Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos
18" White Style Pizza
18" Ghett Yo Meat On
18" Ghett'Yo Veg On
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions
24" MEGA SPECIALTY PIZZA
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken
24" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce
24" BBQ Chicken
Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos
24" White Style Pizza
24" Ghett Yo Meat On
24" Ghett'Yo Veg On
Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions
24" Ghett'Yo Supreme
Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Mushrooms
24" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with red onions
SLIDERS
Original Beef Slider
Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese and Original Sauce
Beef and Bacon Slider
Angus Beef Slider, American Cheese, Fried Egg and Bacon
PBJ Slider
Angus Beef, Crunchy Peanut Butter and Spicy Bacon Jam
Western Slider
3oz slider, BBQ, bacon cheddar and onion ring
Nashville Hot Slider
Crispy Chicken Tossed In Hot Sauce, With Pickles
WINGS & STARTERS
6 pc wings
10 Pc Wings
Choose up to 2 sauces
15 Pc Wings
Choose up to 3 sauces
20 Pc Wings
Choose up to 4 sauces
50 Pc Traditonal Wings
Choose up to 4 sauces
Crispy French Fries
Crispy Seasoned French Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Comes with a side of ranch
Fried Ravioli
With a side of Marinara
Fried Zucchini
With a side of Ranch
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Comes with a side of marinara
Mozz Sticx
With a side of Marinara
Onion Rings
With a side of Ranch
SALADS
DESSERT
SIDES
2oz BBQ Sauce
2oz Blue Cheese
2oz Citrus Chipotle
2oz Hot Buffalo Sauce
2oz Mango Habenero
2oz Medium Buffalo Sauce
2oz Mild Buffalo Sauce
2oz Parm Garlic
2oz Ranch
2oz Sweet Chili Sauce
4oz Marinara
Side of BBQ Sauce 2oz
Side of Icing
Red Pepper Packets
Parm Packets
Ghett Yo Wings-Ahwatukee 2/2023
Starters & Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Mozzarella Stix, Served with Marinara Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
5 Cream Cheese stuffed Jalepenos, Served With Ranch
French Fries-Regular
Crispy Seasoned French Fries
Crispy French Fries
Crispy Seasoned French Fries
Potato Wedges-Regular
Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges
Potato Wedges-Basket
Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges
Boneless
6 Boneless wing
Choose one sauce
10 Boneless Wing
Choose up to 2 sauces
15 Boneless Wing
Choose up to 3 sauces
20 Boneless Wing
Choose up to 4 sauces
30 Boneless Wing
Choose up to 3 sauces
50 Boneless Wing
Choose up to 5 sauces
75 Boneless Wing
Choose up to 5 sauces
100 Boneless Wing
Choose up to 5 sauces
Traditional
6 pc wings
10 Pc Wings
Choose up to 2 sauces
15 Pc Wings
Choose up to 3 sauces
20 Pc Wings
Choose up to 4 sauces
30 Traditional Wing
Choose up to 4 sauces
50 Pc Traditonal Wings
Choose up to 4 sauces
75 Traditional Wing
Choose up to 4 sauces
100 Traditional Wing
Choose up to 4 sauces
Wing Combos
Sauce
Tender Combos
Burgers & Sandwiches
Fish & Shrimp
Dessert
4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix, AZ 85044