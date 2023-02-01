Popular Items

$8.99 Special Large One Topping

$8.99 Special Large One Topping

$8.99
Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$32.99

One XL Two Topping PIzza, 20 Traditional Wings or 24 Boneless wings

6 pc wings

$8.99

Catering Menu. v7.15.23

Wings & Tenders

20pc Wings

$29.00

Choose up to 2 flavors of Sauces

50pc Wings

$65.00

Choose up to 2 flavors of Sauces

100pc Wings

$128.00

Choose up to 4 flavors of sauces

200pc Wings

$255.00

Choose up to 4 flavors of sauce

20pc Boneless

$24.95

50pc Boneless

$59.27

includes 2 flavors of sauces

100pc Boneless

$117.00

200pc Boneless

$232.00

includes 4 flavors of sauces

Wings Gone Wild Combo Package

$139.00

Includes 50 Traditional wings with 2 flavor of sauce, 60 boneless wings with 2 flavor sauce and one 8oz ranch.

25pc Tenders

$75.00

Includes one flavor sauce

50pc Tenders

$150.00

Includes 2 flavor sauce

Fish Bites and Shrimp

25pc Fish Bites

$38.00

Includes one 8oz Tartar Sauce

50pc Fish Bites

$75.00

Includes one 8oz Tartar Sauce

25pc Shrimp

$75.00

Includes one 8oz Cocktail Sauce

50pc Shrimp

$145.00

Includes one 8oz Cocktail Sauce

Starters

25pc Jalapeno Poppers

$40.00

Includes one 8oz ranch

50pc Jalapeno Poppers

$73.00

Includes one 8oz ranch

25pc Fried Ravioli

$40.00

Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce

50pc Fried Ravioli

$73.00

Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce

25pc Mozzarella Sticks

$40.00

Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce

50pc Mozzarella Sticks

$73.00

Includes one 8oz Marinara Sauce

Fried Mushrooms - 3 pounds

$40.00

Includes one 8oz ranch

Fried Zucchini - 3 pounds

$40.00

Includes one 8oz ranch

30pc Fried Corn

$25.00

60pc Fried Corn

$48.00

Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$38.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

Small Garden Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons and salad dressing.

Large Garden Salad

$38.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons and salad dressing.

Sweets

50pc Brownie Bites

$40.00

50 brownie bites and a drizzle of chocolate syrup

Extras

Utensils

$1.00

Gallon lemon

$9.00

Sides

Small Potato Salad

$30.00

Large Potato Salad

$54.00

Small Macaroni Salad

$30.00

Large Macaroni Salad

$54.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$30.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$54.00

Small French Fries

$25.00

Large French Fries

$48.00

24ct Rolls

$12.00

Specialty Pizzas

Ghett Yo Veg

$21.49

house red sauce, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, pickled onions, diced tomatoes, mozzarella

Fire Chic

$21.49

hot buffalo wing sauce, grilled chicken, sausage, fresh jalapenos, flaming hot cheetos

White Pizza

$18.49

white roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta

Spicy & Sassy

$19.99

mango habanero sauce, mozzarella, smoked bbq chicken, jalapenos, pickled onions

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

alfredo sauce, chicken, mozzarella, red onions and green peppers

Lei Me

$19.99

pineapple, ham, pickled onions, mozzarella and a drizzle of teriyaki

BBQ Chicken

$19.99

chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, jalapenos and mozzaerella

Yo Primo

$22.99

house red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and mozzarella

Margarita Pizza

$19.99

house red sauce, fresh basil, garlic, mozzarella tomato, parmesan cheese

Cuban Crisis

$21.49

Ham, mustard crema, bacon, pickled onions and mozzarella

Create Your Own Pizza

14 inch Pizza

$13.99

Ghett Yo Pizza Online Menu V.82021

Party Tray Specials

Slider Tray - 25 (Cheese Only)

$75.00

25 Angus beef sliders topped with American cheese

Wings - 25 Each

$25.00

4 Large 1 Topping Pizza

$40.00

Mozz Stix Tray - 25 Each

$35.00

Includes Marinara Sauce

Mozz Stix Tray - 50 Each

$68.00

Includes Marinara Sauce

Fried Ravioli Tray - 25 Each

$35.00

Includes Marinara Sauce

Fried Ravioli Tray - 50 Each

$68.00

Includes Marinara Sauce

Fried Mushrooms Tray - 3 pounds

$35.00

Includes Ranch dipping sauce

Wing Gone Wild Combo Platter - 50 Traditional / 60 Boneless

$118.99

Choose up to 4 wing sauces, Ranch and Blue Cheese included

SLICES & SPECIALS

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$32.99

One XL Two Topping PIzza, 20 Traditional Wings or 24 Boneless wings

$8.99 Special Large One Topping

$8.99 Special Large One Topping

$8.99

Cheese Slice, Salad & Soda

$7.00

Slice-Cheese

$3.00

Slice-Pepperoni

$3.50

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

10" -Small Pizza

$9.00

14"- Large Pizza

$13.99

18 "-XL Pizza

$16.99

24"-Mega Pizza

$25.99

10" SMALL SPECIALTY PIZZA

10" Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with red onion

10" Chicken Alfredo

10" Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken

10" Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$9.99

Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce

10" BBQ

10" BBQ

$9.99

Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos

10" White Style Pizza

10" White Style Pizza

$9.99
10" Ghett Yo Meat On

10" Ghett Yo Meat On

$10.99
10" Ghett'Yo Veg On

10" Ghett'Yo Veg On

$8.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions

10" Cuban Crisis Pizza

10" Cuban Crisis Pizza

$10.99

Topped with our crispy carnitas, original sauce, bacon, pickled onions

14" LARGE SPECIALTY PIZZA

14" Cuban Crisis Pizza

14" Cuban Crisis Pizza

$15.99

Topped with our crispy carnitas, original sauce, bacon, pickled onions

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with Red Onions

14" Chicken Alfredo

14" Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken

14" Hawaiian

14" Hawaiian

$15.99

Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce

14" BBQ

14" BBQ

$15.99

Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos

14" White Style Pizza

14" White Style Pizza

$15.99
14" Ghett Yo Meat On

14" Ghett Yo Meat On

$15.99
14" Ghett'Yo Veg On

14" Ghett'Yo Veg On

$15.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions

18" XL SPECIALTY PIZZA

18" Cuban Crisis Pizza

18" Cuban Crisis Pizza

$19.99

Topped with our crispy carnitas, original sauce, bacon, pickled onions

18" Buffalo Chicken

18" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with Red Onions

18" Chicken Alfredo

18" Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken

18" Hawaiian

18" Hawaiian

$19.99

Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce

18" BBQ

18" BBQ

$19.99

Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos

18" White Style Pizza

18" White Style Pizza

$19.99
18" Ghett Yo Meat On

18" Ghett Yo Meat On

$19.99
18" Ghett'Yo Veg On

18" Ghett'Yo Veg On

$19.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions

24" MEGA SPECIALTY PIZZA

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$28.99

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, red onions, green peppers and chicken

24" Hawaiian

24" Hawaiian

$28.99

Pineapple, Canadian bacon, red onion and teriyaki sauce

24" BBQ Chicken

24" BBQ Chicken

$28.99

Chicken , BBQ, red onion and Jalapenos

24" White Style Pizza

24" White Style Pizza

$28.99
24" Ghett Yo Meat On

24" Ghett Yo Meat On

$28.99
24" Ghett'Yo Veg On

24" Ghett'Yo Veg On

$28.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, olives and onions

24" Ghett'Yo Supreme

$28.99

Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Black Olives and Mushrooms

24" Buffalo Chicken

24" Buffalo Chicken

$28.99

Chicken tossed in wing sauce, sprinkled with red onions

SLIDERS

Original Beef Slider

$3.00

Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese and Original Sauce

Beef and Bacon Slider

$3.00

Angus Beef Slider, American Cheese, Fried Egg and Bacon

PBJ Slider

PBJ Slider

$3.00

Angus Beef, Crunchy Peanut Butter and Spicy Bacon Jam

Western Slider

$3.00

3oz slider, BBQ, bacon cheddar and onion ring

Nashville Hot Slider

$3.00

Crispy Chicken Tossed In Hot Sauce, With Pickles

WINGS & STARTERS

Wing Sauces Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Medium, Buffalo Hot, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, Jamaican Jerk, Citrus Chipotle, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Salt & Vinegar, Sour Cream & Onion

6 pc wings

$8.99
10 Pc Wings

10 Pc Wings

$14.99

Choose up to 2 sauces

15 Pc Wings

15 Pc Wings

$19.99

Choose up to 3 sauces

20 Pc Wings

20 Pc Wings

$26.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

50 Pc Traditonal Wings

50 Pc Traditonal Wings

$58.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

Crispy French Fries

Crispy French Fries

$3.19+

Crispy Seasoned French Fries

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Comes with a side of ranch

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

With a side of Marinara

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

With a side of Ranch

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Comes with a side of marinara

Mozz Sticx

$9.00

With a side of Marinara

Onion Rings

$4.99+

With a side of Ranch

SALADS

Cesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken,Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion Cucumbers, Croutons. Choice of Dressing

DESSERT

CinnaPoppers

CinnaPoppers

$5.99

Comes with a side of icing

Pizza Cookie

$6.99

With a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$5.99

Churro's

$5.99

SIDES

2oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.60

2oz Citrus Chipotle

$1.00

2oz Hot Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

2oz Mango Habenero

$1.00

2oz Medium Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

2oz Mild Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

2oz Parm Garlic

$1.00

2oz Ranch

$0.60

2oz Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.50

Side of BBQ Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Side of Icing

$1.00

Red Pepper Packets

Parm Packets

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.99+

2 Liter

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Ghett Yo Wings-Ahwatukee 2/2023

Starters & Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

5 Mozzarella Stix, Served with Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

5 Cream Cheese stuffed Jalepenos, Served With Ranch

French Fries-Regular

French Fries-Regular

$3.19

Crispy Seasoned French Fries

Crispy French Fries

Crispy French Fries

$3.19+

Crispy Seasoned French Fries

Potato Wedges-Regular

Potato Wedges-Regular

$3.99

Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges-Basket

$6.99

Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges

Boneless

6 Boneless wing

6 Boneless wing

$7.99

Choose one sauce

10 Boneless Wing

10 Boneless Wing

$12.99

Choose up to 2 sauces

15 Boneless Wing

15 Boneless Wing

$17.99

Choose up to 3 sauces

20 Boneless Wing

20 Boneless Wing

$24.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

30 Boneless Wing

30 Boneless Wing

$35.99

Choose up to 3 sauces

50 Boneless Wing

50 Boneless Wing

$56.99

Choose up to 5 sauces

75 Boneless Wing

$82.99

Choose up to 5 sauces

100 Boneless Wing

$115.99

Choose up to 5 sauces

Traditional

6 pc wings

$8.99
10 Pc Wings

10 Pc Wings

$14.99

Choose up to 2 sauces

15 Pc Wings

15 Pc Wings

$19.99

Choose up to 3 sauces

20 Pc Wings

20 Pc Wings

$26.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

30 Traditional Wing

30 Traditional Wing

$35.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

50 Pc Traditonal Wings

50 Pc Traditonal Wings

$58.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

75 Traditional Wing

75 Traditional Wing

$82.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

100 Traditional Wing

100 Traditional Wing

$155.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

Wing Combos

6 Piece Combo

$11.99

Comes with french fries, & 1 dipping sauce add a 16oz soda for $1.00

10 Piece Combo

$14.79

Comes with french fries, & 1 dipping sauce add a 16oz soda for $1.00

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo Mild

$0.50

Golden

$0.50

Buffalo Medium

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Sweet Red Chili

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Buffalo Hot

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Nuclear Missile

$0.50

Tender Combos

3 Tender Combo

3 Tender Combo

$11.49

1 flavor, 1 dipping sauce, and French Fries

4 Tender Combo

4 Tender Combo

$14.29

Up to 1 flavor, 2 dipping sauce, and French Fries

6 Tender Combo

6 Tender Combo

$18.39

Up to 2 flavors, 2 dipping sauce, and French Fries

Burgers & Sandwiches

Ghett Yo Burger

Ghett Yo Burger

$6.99

1/3 lb Char Burger with Mayo, Ketchup, lettuce, tomato, Onion and pickle.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Choose a Sauce, with pickles

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Fries

Fish & Fries

$8.99

Hand Breaded Fish, Crispy Fries, & Tartar Sauce

Shrimp & Fries

Shrimp & Fries

$9.99

Hand Breaded Shrimp, Crispy Fries, and Cocktail Sauce

Kids

Kids Meal

$7.99

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crispy Fries, 16 oz beverage

Dessert

Churros

$5.99

Drinks

16 oz Soda

$2.19

24 oz Soda

$3.00

Beer

$5.00