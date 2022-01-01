Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghett Yo Wings

1703 West Bethany Home Road

E03

Phoenix, AZ 85015

10 Piece Combo
10 Traditional Wing
6 Boneless wing

Starters & Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

5 Mozzarella Stix, Served with Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

5 Cream Cheese stuffed Jalepenos, Served With Ranch

French Fries-Regular

$3.19

Crispy Seasoned French Fries

French Fries- Basket

$5.99

Crispy Seasoned French Fries

Potato Wedges-Regular

$3.99

Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges

$6.99

Crispy Seasoned Potato Wedges

Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Boneless

6 Boneless wing

$7.99

Choose one sauce

10 Boneless Wing

$12.99

Choose up to 2 sauces

15 Boneless Wing

$17.99

Choose up to 3 sauces

20 Boneless Wing

$24.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

30 Boneless Wing

$35.99

Choose up to 3 sauces

50 Boneless Wing

$56.99

Choose up to 5 sauces

$82.99

Choose up to 5 sauces

$115.99

Choose up to 5 sauces

Traditional

6 Traditional Wing

$8.99

Choose one sauce

10 Traditional Wing

$12.99

Choose up to 2 sauces

15 Traditional Wing

$17.99

Choose up to 3 sauces

20 Traditional Wing

$24.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

30 Traditional Wing

$35.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

50 Traditional Wing

$56.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

75 Traditional Wing

$82.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

100 Traditional Wing

$155.99

Choose up to 4 sauces

Wing Combos

$11.99

Comes with french fries, & 1 dipping sauce add a 16oz soda for $1.00

$14.79

Comes with french fries, & 1 dipping sauce add a 16oz soda for $1.00

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo Mild

$0.50

Golden

$0.50

Buffalo Medium

$0.50

Spicy Garlic

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Ghett Yo Sauce (Thai Curry)

$0.50

Sweet Red Chili

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

C-Town Buffalo Hot

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Nuclear Missile

$0.50

Sauce of the Month

$0.50

Tender Combos

3 Tender Combo

$11.49

1 flavor, 1 dipping sauce, and French Fries

4 Tender Combo

$14.29

Up to 1 flavor, 2 dipping sauce, and French Fries

6 Tender Combo

$18.39

Up to 2 flavors, 2 dipping sauce, and French Fries

Burgers & Sandwiches

Ghett Yo Burger

$6.99

1/3 lb Char Burger with Mayo, Ketchup, lettuce, tomato, Onion and pickle.

$7.99

1/3 lb Char Burger, onion rings, BBQ Sauce, Jalapeno pepper cheese sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Choose a Sauce, with pickles

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Fries

$8.99

Hand Breaded Fish, Crispy Fries, & Tartar Sauce

Shrimp & Fries

$9.99

Hand Breaded Shrimp, Crispy Fries, and Cocktail Sauce

Fresh Salads

$5.99

$9.99

$5.99

$9.99

Kids

$7.99

2 Crispy Chicken Tenders, Crispy Fries, 16 oz beverage

Dessert

$5.99

Drinks

$2.19

$3.00

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ghett'Yo Wings proudly serves delicious food to the greater Chandler community.

1703 West Bethany Home Road, E03, Phoenix, AZ 85015

