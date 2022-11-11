Ghetti's Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
165 Tazewell St., Wytheville, VA 24382
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Familia Bluefield - 4025 College Ave
No Reviews
4025 College Ave Bluefield, VA 24605
View restaurant
More near Wytheville