Ghetti's Cafe

165 Tazewell St.

Wytheville, VA 24382

Order Again

Popular Items

Wythe-Fill Bowl
Plain Bagel
French Toast Bagel

Bagel Xtras

4 oz Blueberry Cream Cheese

$2.00

Blueberry and cream cheese. Pair with blueberry, cinnamon raisin, French toast, egg, plain, or your favorite bagel.

4 oz Chocolate

$2.00

Made with cocoa, sugar, cream cheese and vanilla. Goes great with a plain, egg, or French toast bagel.

4 oz Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$2.00

Made fresh in our cafe with cinnamon, vanilla, real butter, and cream cheese. Pairs with everything, cinnamon raisin, blueberry, egg, French toast, or pumpernickel.

4 oz Crab

$2.00

Made with real crab, cheddar cheese, seafood spice and Worcestershire sauce in our cafe. Pairs perfect with the pumpernickel bagel.

4 oz Garlic & Chive

$2.00

Garlic and chives in cream cheese. Made fresh in our cafe. Pairs well with the onion or garlic bagels.

4 oz Jalapeño & Cheddar

$2.00

Sliced and diced jalapeño peppers and cheddar cheese with a hint of garlic blended into cream cheese. Pairs well with the jalapeño, everything, or garlic bagel.

4 oz Picnic

$2.00Out of stock

Chopped ham and dill pickles blended into our cream cheese. A customer favorite! Pairs well with onion, everything, garlic, or plain bagels.

4 oz Plain Cream Cheese

$2.00

Plain cream cheese. Goes with everything.

4 oz Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$2.00

Pumpkin and spice and everytyhing nice. Pair with French toast, egg, or wheat bagels, or your favorite.

4 oz Black Olive & Pimiento Cream Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Sliced black olives and diced pimientos in cream cheese. Pair with the Kalamata Olive Bagel or WNYC bagel you wish.

Bagels

Bagel Chips

$2.00

Blueberry Bagel

$2.75

Blueberry New York Bagel

Cinnamon & Raisin Bagel

$2.75

Cinnamon Raisin New York Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.75

Everything New York Bagel

French Toast Bagel

$2.75

French Toast flavored New York Bagel

Garlic Bagel

$2.75

Jalapeño & Red Pepper Bagel

$2.75

Jalapeño and Red Pepper New Yorker Bagel

Kalamata Olive

$2.75

Onion Bagel

$2.75

Ney Yorker Bagel, plain

Plain Bagel

$2.75

Plain New York bagel

Pumpernickel Bagel

$2.75

Pumpernickel New Yorker Bagel

Wheat Bagel

$2.75

Wheat Ney Yorker Bagel

Half Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Dessert

Jolena's Lime Cake

$3.00

Jolena's Lime Cake, whole

$24.00Out of stock

Cookies, 1 dozen

$15.00Out of stock

Cookies, 1/2 dozen

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies, 2 pk

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cream cheese pie, slice

$3.00

Pie,Whole

$15.00

Mini Key Lime Pie

$3.00

Jolena's Chocolate Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Grasshopper Pie, slice

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, topped with mint cream cheese, made fresh in our cafe.

Apple/blueberry pie, slice

$3.00

Pineapple Cheesecake, slice

$3.00Out of stock

Apple crisp cream cheese

$3.00

Z's Flan

$3.50

Pastries

Made in our cafe. Fruit and cream cheese filled pastries are great with our coffee or tea.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Pastry

$3.00

Blueberry and cream cheese danish, made fresh in our cafe.

Breakfast Pocket Bacon

$4.50Out of stock

Breakfast Pocket Sausage

$4.50Out of stock

Sausage, egg, and cheese, baked fresh inside a yeast roll. Great if a bagel is a little too big for breakfast.

Cherry Cream Cheese Pastry

$3.00

Cherry and cream cheese danish, made fresh in our cafe.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pastry

$3.00

Strawberry and cream cheese danish, made fresh in our cafe.

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pastry

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon and Cream Cheese Danish, made fresh in our cafe.

Salad

Cucumber,Tomato Pasta

$3.50Out of stock

A light & fluffy lime flavored alternative to the normal salad. Made with cottage cheese, whipped topping, pineapples, and lime gelatin.

Green Salad

$3.50

Skinny Salad

$3.00

A light and fluffy alternative to the norm. Made with cottage cheese, whipped topping, line gelitan, and pineapple.

Other

Weekly Special

$8.50

Wythe-Fill

Wythe-Fill Bowl

$8.50

Kids bowl

$5.50

Pocket

$5.00Out of stock

Half Dozen

Blueberry

$2.00

Kalamata

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Everything

$2.00

French Toast

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Cinnamon & Raisin

$2.00

Plain

$2.00

Garlic

$2.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Pumpernickel

$2.00

Wheat

$2.00

Lunch

Rotini & Meatballs

$5.50

Chicken Alfredo

$5.50

Chili Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Turkey & Swiss

$5.50

Pizza Bagel

$5.50

Bottled Coke

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Minute Maid 12 ounce Apple Juice

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Hot Beverages

0 Dark 30, 12 oz

$2.00

0 Dark 30, 16 oz

$2.50

Sunday Morning, 12 oz

$2.00

Sunday Morning 16 oz

$2.50

Small Hot Tea, Variety of Flavors

$2.00

Large Hot Tea, Variety of Flavors

$2.50

Appalachian 12 oz

$2.00

Appalachian 16 oz

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Black Line Coffee

Coffee, 10 oz Bag, Whole Bean

$12.00

Coffee, 10 oz Bag, Ground

$12.00

Gourmet Hot Chocolate, 6 oz bag

$9.00

Gourmet Hot Chocolate, 10 oz bag

$13.00

Spec Bev

Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25

Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.25

MexiCoke

$2.25

A Juice

$3.00

O Juice

$3.00

Body Armor

$2.00

Monster

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Dunkin Coffee

$3.25

Dasani Water 20 oz

$2.00

Smart Water 20 oz

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

165 Tazewell St., Wytheville, VA 24382

