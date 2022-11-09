Main picView gallery

6030 N Market St #100 Redstone Village

Park City, UT 84098

Appetizers

SM Ghidotti's Antipasti

$15.00

artisan cured meats ∙ marinated vegetables ∙ cured olives ∙ imported cheeses ∙ serves 1-2

LG Ghidotti's Antipasti

$20.00

artisan cured meats ∙ marinated vegetables ∙ cured olives ∙ imported cheeses ∙ serves 3-4

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

parmesan ∙ parsley ∙ pepperoncini remoulade

Crispy Lamb Ribs

$16.00

balsamic agrodolce ∙ wine soaked cherries ∙ herb + parmesan salad

Meatball App

$13.00

spicy arrabiatta ∙ aged provolone ∙ pecorino ∙ grilled sourdough

Mussels

$18.00

maine mussels ∙ lemon confit ∙ sourdough baguette ∙ fines herbes ∙ buttery white wine brodo

Ricotta Bruschetta

$13.00

Fresh house made ricotta, honeycomb, lemon zest, extra virgin olive oil, grilled bread

Pizza

Spinach + Artichoke

$14.00

white sauce ∙ parmesan

Calabrese Pizza

$15.00

taggiasca olive ∙ shallot ∙ mozzarella ∙ pecorino ∙ oregano

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

burrata ∙ basil ∙ olive oil

Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

wild mushrooms, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, arugula, ricotta salada

Sausage Pizza

$15.00

grilled onions + peppers ∙ mozzarella ∙ pecorino

Salads

House

$13.00

parmesan pinot grigio vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.00

traditional caesar salad

Grapes + Gorgonzola

$14.00

sweet red grapes ∙ greens ∙ roasted almonds ∙ gorgonzola ∙ red wine vinaigrette

Beet Panzanella

$14.00

house made lemon ricotta ∙ charred croutons ∙ sweet roasted beets ∙ pickled beets ∙ arugula ∙ dill vinaigrette

Soups

Mamma's Chicken

$8.00

with parmesan dumplings

Minestrone

$8.00

housemade italian sausage ∙ prepared vegan upon request

Pasta

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

hand cut pasta ∙ classic pork + beef ragù ∙ mascarpone

Spag Meatball

$24.00

mamma ghidotti’s meatballs ∙ housemade pasta ∙ garlic bread

Shrimp Fettuccine

$32.00

scampi shrimp ∙ fresh pasta ∙ cherry tomato ∙ seafood garlic butter

Pesto Linguine

$25.00

basil pine nut pesto ∙ oyster mushrooms ∙ house roasted tomatoes ∙ parmesan

Orecchiette

$26.00

creamy sausage ragu, semolina pasta, broccoli rabe, pecorino

Lasagna

$26.00

traditional rich meat ragu, parmesan cream, hand rolled pasta, mozzerella

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiano

$32.00

golden brown chicken breast ∙ marinara ∙ basil ∙ fettuccine

Filet Mignon

$42.00

trufﬂe ﬁngerling potatoes ∙ creamed spinach ∙ fried shallot ∙ chianti demi

Idaho Red Trout

$32.00

Creamy polenta, porcini brodo, caramelized endive, dill and tarragon aioli call for details

Pork Osso Bucco

$34.00

braised niman ranch heritage pork ∙ sugar snap pea risotto ∙ red wine jus ∙ lemon pine nut gremolata

Salmon Piccata

$32.00

housemade fettuccine ∙ lemon ∙ capers ∙ parsley ∙ white wine butter sauce

Veal Marsala

$32.00

scallopini of veal ∙ caramelized mushrooms ∙ fennel + parmesan salad ∙ marsala sauce

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$8.00

KIDS Chix Fingers

KIDS Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

KIDS Fett Alfredo

KIDS Spaghetti w/ Butter & Parm Cheese

$8.00

KIDS Spag Butter

KIDS Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

KIDS Spag Marinara

KIDS Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$8.00

KIDS Spag Meatball

KIDS Pizza

$8.00

Dessert

Cannoli Trio

$10.00

Chocolate Pistachio Bombe

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$10.00

espresso sponge ∙ mascarpone mousse ∙ dark chocolate cream ∙ espresso granita

Family To-Go Menu

FAM Chicken Parm

$29.95

all packages come with a choice of house or caesar salad + freshly baked focaccia bread // entree is chicken parmesan with with bowtie pasta + marinara

FAM Farfalle Alfredo

$29.95

all packages come with a choice of house or caesar salad + freshly baked focaccia bread // entree is a farfalle alfredo with grilled chicken + spinach

FAM Grilled Salmon

$34.95

all packages come with a choice of house or caesar salad + freshly baked focaccia bread // entree of 4 portions of grilled salmon + penne + lemon butter sauce + tomatoes

FAM Baked Penne

$29.95

all packages come with a choice of house or caesar salad + freshly baked focaccia bread // entree is baked penne bolognese style with mozzarella

FAM Vegetable Farfalle

$26.95

all packages come with a choice of house or caesar salad + freshly baked focaccia bread // entree is a vegetable farfalle with fresh basil + marinara (vegan)

FAM Caesar

$14.95Out of stock

large family caesar salad with caesar dressing, croutons and cheese

FAM House

$14.95

large family salad with house vinaigrette dressing

Side of Bolognese Sauce

$2.00

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Bread Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Home style Italian, blending the old world with a lively Mediterranean vibe. Unlike any restaurant you have visited in the past, Ghidotti's seamlessly weaves the architecture, ambiance, food and service together into a fantastic dining experience. Whether it is a romantic evening out, a large family gathering, a casual meal in the lounge, or our popular meals-to-go, we have you covered.

Location

6030 N Market St #100 Redstone Village, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

