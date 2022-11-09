Ghidotti's
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Home style Italian, blending the old world with a lively Mediterranean vibe. Unlike any restaurant you have visited in the past, Ghidotti's seamlessly weaves the architecture, ambiance, food and service together into a fantastic dining experience. Whether it is a romantic evening out, a large family gathering, a casual meal in the lounge, or our popular meals-to-go, we have you covered.
Location
6030 N Market St #100 Redstone Village, Park City, UT 84098
