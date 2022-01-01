A map showing the location of Ghost Chicken Lexington 120 West 2nd StreetView gallery

Ghost Chicken Lexington 120 West 2nd Street

No reviews yet

120 West 2nd Street

Lexington, KY 40507

Sandwiches

Ghost Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Our crispy fried chicken sandwich covered in our Ghost Pepper Sauce with spicy mayo, pickles and ghost slaw on a toasted Martins roll.

S&S Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken sandwich tossed in a Sweet and Spicy sauce, topped with dill ranch and jalapeno slaw on a toasted Martins roll.

Deluxe Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken, house-made ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles and bacon topped with a fried egg on a toasted Martins roll.

K-Pop

$14.00

Korean inspired fried chicken, garlic-honey sauce, sriracha mayo and kimchi slaw on a toasted Martins roll.

Sides

Tots

$6.00
Loaded Hot Tots

$7.00

Ghost slaw

$4.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Bread Pudding w/chocolate sauce

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
120 West 2nd Street, Lexington, KY 40507

