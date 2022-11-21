Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghost Chicken

2409 Crabtree Boulevard

Raleigh, NC 27604

Sandos

Angry Ajumma

Angry Ajumma

$13.00

Nashville style crispy fried chicken breast, housemade pickles, kewpie mayo on a seeded bun

Porco Dio!

Porco Dio!

$13.00

Carolina style pulled pork sandwhich, gochujang vinager sauce, yumyum slaw, crispy fried shallot

Are you READY?-Korn dawg

$10.00Out of stock

Korean "ban-ban" hot dog, half hotdog/half mozzarella cheese with truffle ketchup

Sides

Mala fries

$5.00

Szechuan spice seasoned fries

Tteokbokki chips

$3.00

Korean crispy tteokbokki snacks

Housemade napa kimchi

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional Korean kimchi

Yumyum slaw

$3.00

4oz Korean yumyum slaw

truffle ketchup

$1.50

side of truffle ketchup

vegan onion kimchi

$6.00

Drink

Dalgona coffee

Dalgona coffee

$5.00

Coffee meringue and oat milk

Milkis

$2.50

Can of Korean milk soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2409 Crabtree Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27604

Directions

