Ghost Crab Pizza
13123 East Emerald Coast Parkway, #C
Inlet Beach, FL 32461
Food
Starter
Salad
Sandwich
- Oliviana Sandwich
Smoked ham, hot cappy, genoa salami, pepperoni and provolone; topped with tomato, roasted red pepper, green pepper, red onion, mayo, cherry pepper relish and arugula$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatball Parm Sandwich
Italian seasoned and roasted meatballs, layered with homemade marinara, topped with seasoned pecorino romana and provolone, then toasted$15.00
- Ghost Crab Roll Sandwich
Grilled and toasted baguette loaded with our ice-cold, house-made Florida style crab salad; Fresh crab, roasted red pepper, tomato, scallions, garlic, minced jalapeno, fresh squeezed lemon$16.00
- Italian Beef Sandwich
Italian seasoned and slow-roasted beef, thinly sliced and steeped in au-jus, piled on and finished with a mild blend of giardiniera$15.00
- Caprese Sandwich
Thick cut local tomatos, mozzerella, fresh basil, arugula, pesto, cracked pepper, olive oil and a balsamic glaze$12.00