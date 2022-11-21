A map showing the location of Retro Cheesesteak Long Island CityView gallery

Retro Cheesesteak Long Island City

4005 Skillman Ave

Long Island city, NY 11104

Seasoned Jumbo Tenders Combos

2pc Chicken Tender Combo

$10.99

2 tenders, french fries and choice of two house made sauces

3pc Chicken Tender Combo

$11.99

3 tenders, french fries and choice of two house made sauces

Half Hero Combos w/Fries

Half Ribeye Cheese Steak

$12.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

Chopped grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half Ribeye Chopped Cheese

$12.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatoes covered in our cheese sauce

Half The Cowboy

$12.99

Chopped ribeye, BBQ sauce, fried onions, our house-made cowboy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Half The Ninja

$11.99

Chopped fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, teriyaki sauce, our house made ninja sauce

Half The Buff

$11.99

Chopped fried chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, covered in our cheese sauce

Half Impossible Chopped Cheese

$13.99

Plant based "meat" lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions covered in our cheese sauce

Full Cheese Steaks Heroes (Fries not included)

Ribeye Cheese Steak

$14.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.99

Chopped grilled chicken, grilled onions & peppers covered in our cheese sauce

The Ribeye Chopped Cheese

$14.99

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, lettuce & tomatos covered in our cheese sauce

The Ninja

$13.99

Chopped fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, teriyaki sauce & our house made ninja sauce

The Cowboy

$13.99

Chopped ribeye, BBQ sauce, fried onions, our house made cowboy sauce, lettuce & tomato covered in our cheese sauce

The Buff

$13.99

Chopped fried chicken, grilled onions, buffalo sauce, covered in our cheese sauce

Impossible Chopped Cheese

$15.99

Plant based Impossible "meat" with lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions covered in our Grub cheese sauce.

Egg Rolls

3 Buffalo Egg Rolls

$11.99

Buffalo chicken mixture with cheese sauce, onions & peppers

3 Ribeye Eggrolls

$11.99

Ribeye steak mixture with cheese sauce, onions & peppers

Loaded Grub Fries

Fried Chicken Loaded Grub Fries

$12.99

Our fried chicken, onions, peppers, covered in grub cheese sauce with a choice of one house-made sauce.

Grilled Chicken Loaded Grub Fries

$12.99

Our grilled chicken, onions, peppers, covered in grub cheese sauce, and choice of one of our house-made sauce.

Ribeye Loaded Grub Fries

$14.99

Chopped Ribeye Steak with onions and peppers topped with Grub Cheese Sauce, plus a choice of one of our house-made sauces.

Veggie Loaded Grub Fries

$10.99

Cooked onions and peppers covered in our grub cheese sauce with a choice of two house made sauces

Impossible Meat Loaded Grub Fries

$14.99

Plant based impossible "meat" peppers, onions, covered in grub cheese sauce with a choice of two house made dipping sauces

Sides-Fries, Mac and more.

Small Fries

$3.99

Small, comes with our signature fry sauce

Large Fries

$7.99

Large, comes with our signature fry sauce

Small Cheesy Mac

$3.99

8oz elbow shaped pasta covered in our grub cheese sauce

Small Spicy Mac

$4.00

Large Cheesy Mac

$7.99

16oz elbow shaped pasta covered in our grub cheese sauce

Large Spicy Mac

$8.00

Extra Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Extra Spicy Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Add Extra Chicken Tender on the side.

$3.85

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ninja Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet and Spicy Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Cowboy BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Small sweet potatoe Fries's

$4.99

Large sweet potatoe fries

$8.99

Drinks

Ginger Ale

$2.30

20oz

Life Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.30

20oz

Pepsi Zero

$2.30

20oz

Coca Cola 20oz

$2.30

Deit Coke 20oz

$2.30

Sprite 20oz

$2.30

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Sprite Zero 20oz

$2.50

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.50

Vanilla Coke 20 oz

$2.50

Peace tea

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.30

Poland Spring Water

$1.35

Fanta Orange

$2.30
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4005 Skillman Ave, Long Island city, NY 11104

Directions

