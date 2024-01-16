40 West Grill 501 N Mustang Rd
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
40 West Grill ., the perfect blend of quality food, generous servings, and exceptional customer service comes together to create an unforgettable experience. Our family-owned grill is committed to providing a satisfying dining experience at reasonable prices, ensuring that every guest leaves happy and satisfied.
Location
501 N Mustang Rd, Yukon, OK 73099