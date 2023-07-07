  • Home
  • Berea
  • Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila - 1278 W Bagley Rd
Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila 1278 W Bagley Rd

No reviews yet

1278 W Bagley Rd

Berea, OH 44017

Apps

Barbacoa Nacho

$13.00

seasoned beef brisket, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, black beans, black olives, queso blanco, cilantro crema

Chicken Taquitos

$10.00

corn tortillas, fried, marinated chicken and cheese, crema

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

choose from: house caramelized mushroom, onion, & thyme pineapple, jalapeno, & bacon roasted peanut & hot honey strawberry & goat cheese

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

choose from: house ghost pineapple salsa salsa verde

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

goat cheese, bacon, hot honey

Macho Nacho

$12.00

beef, shredded chicken, chorizo, scallion, tomato, queso, cilantro crema

Quesadilla

$13.00

flatiron steak, caramelized mushrooms and onions mexican cheeses, pico and salsa verde

Queso Blanco

$9.00

queso, scallion, cilantro, jalapeno served with salted corn tortilla chips

Street Corn Dip

$10.00

a blend of cheeses, grilled corn, garlic and seasonings served with salted tortilla chips

Tostones

$12.00

fried plantains topped with marinated pulled pork, pico, chimichurri and queso fresca

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Classico Taco

$6.00

Sides

Side Cabbage Slaw

$0.75

Side Choc Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Gaucamole

$1.50

Side Of Honey

$1.00

Side Of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Of Queso

$1.50

Side Of Salsa

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side Of Tajin Fries

$4.00

Tajin Fries W/ Sriracha Mayo

$4.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Sweets

Churro

$6.00

crispy fried dough, cinnamon, sugar, hot honey

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

corn flake, cinnamon, vanilla, chocolate sauce on a fried sugar flour tortilla

Tacos

two open faced tacos on warm flour tortillas. may substitute corn tortillas, soft or crunchy. ~double deez tacos for $2 each~ a crunchy taco layered by a warm flour tortilla with guac and queso. make your tacos a bowl over spanish rice $3

Al Pastor Taco

$11.00

roasted pork, pineapple salsa, cilantro crema

Barbacoa Taco

$12.00

seasoned beef brisket, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, salsa verde, queso blanco

Bisteca Taco

$12.00

flatiron steak, cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, roasted corn, cojito

Bubba Taco

$12.00

chili picoso shrimp, lemon, cabbage slaw, cilantro crema

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$11.00

marinated pulled chicken, grilled onion and peppers, Spanish rice, salsa and sour cream topped with queso blanco & sliced jalapeño

Classy Taco

$9.00

seasoned beef, pico, queso fundido, shredded lettuce

Floridian Taco

$11.00

blackened grouper, pineapple coconut salsa, queso fresco

Ghost Whisperer Taco

$10.00

marinated chicken, ghost pepper dust, pineapple salsa, queso fresco

Korean Taco

$12.00

flatiron steak, soy glaze, cabbage slaw, scallion, roasted peanut

Macho Burrito

$12.00

everything you love about the Macho Nacho wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with queso blanco & cilantro

Mexi-Chorizo Taco

$11.00

chorizo, pickled red onion, sunny egg, salsa verde, cojita

Ohh La La Taco

$10.00

caramelized portabella mushroom and onion, cabbage slaw, pico, salsa verde

Pollo Taco

$9.00

marinated chicken, pickled red onion, cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, lime

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A trendy Taqueria with a cool atmosphere

1278 W Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017

