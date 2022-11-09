Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghost Sando Shop Sando Shop

review star

No reviews yet

7801 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Uncle Nikki
The Melrose
Santa Monica

Hot Sando

The Melrose

The Melrose

$16.00+

Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our famous Melrose spread and packed with Black Forrest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon and melted White American Cheese and topped with our house slaw (lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini tossed in our Melrose spread) and tomato

Santa Monica

Santa Monica

$16.00+

Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our house spread and packed with Pastrami and Oven Roasted Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon and melted Pepperjack Cheese and topped with our house slaw (lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini tossed in our house spread) and Roasted Red Pepper and sprouts.

The Terminator

The Terminator

$14.00

Stacked between 2 toasted slices of white bread with a mayo spread , this sandwich has a double stack of Black Forrest Ham and melted swiss, thick cut bacon all topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, Tabasco, Lettuce and Red Onion.

Pastrami Mami

Pastrami Mami

$15.00+

Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our house seasoned avocado spread, mayo, mustard and packed with Top Round Pastrami and thick cut bacon covered in melted provolone cheese and topped with tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce and red onion.

The Better

The Better

$15.00+

Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Chive Cream Cheese Spread and Mayo. Packed with Seasoned Roast Beef and covered in melted 9 Month Aged Sharp Cheddar and topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, lettuce, Pepperoncini and Red Onion

Phoenix

Phoenix

$14.00+

Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll packed with all White meat Chicken Breast and slathered in our famous Phoenix sauce (Buffalo/Ranch) and topped with melted Mozzarella and lettuce then dusted with chives

Howdy

Howdy

$14.00+

Toasted Dutch Crunch Roll packed with all White meat Chicken Breast and slathered in our famous Howdy sauce (Sweet BBQ) and covered with thick cut bacon and melted Mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce and red onion then dusted with chives

Cold Sando

Tuna

Tuna

$14.00+

Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with mayo and layered with Jalapèno Havarti cheese then packed with Albacore Tuna mixed with Blended Herbs, Diced Red Onions, Minced Pickle, Celery mustard and mayo all topped with, lettuce and choice of cheese

Club

Club

$15.00

Stacked with 3 slices of white bread smeared with mayo, yellow mustard, house avocado spread and BLAST sauce piled with Oven Roasted Turkey and Thick Cut Bacon covered with Melted 9 Month Aged Cheddar and topped with lettuce, tomato and pepperoncini

Firebird

Firebird

$14.00+

Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with Chipotle Mayo and our BLAST spread and packed with Pastrami Turkey, Chipotle Gouda Cheese and Jalapèno Pepperjack cheese topped with Lettuce, Pickle, Tomato and White Onion

B.L.A.S.T

B.L.A.S.T

$14.00+

Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Seasoned Avocado Spread and BLAST spread and packed with Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato. (Ghost version of the B.L.T)

Uncle Nikki

Uncle Nikki

$16.00+

Dutch Crunch Roll packed with Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Capicola and covered in Provolone Cheese stacked with, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions and Pepperoncini and drizzled with our homemade Italian dressing, oils and herbs

Veg Out

Veg Out

$14.00+

Dutch Crunch Roll smeared with our House Seasoned Avocado Spread, Melrose spread and layered with provolone cheese, Italian Dressing and stacked with White American Cheese, Lettuce, Sprouts, Red Onion, Cucumber and Roasted Red Peppers and Tomato

Build Your Own

Hot Sando

Hot Sando

$10.00
Cold Sando

Cold Sando

$10.00

Chips

Funky Fusion

Funky Fusion

$2.50
Salt and Vinegar

Salt and Vinegar

$2.50
Maui Onion

Maui Onion

$2.50
Jalapeno Heat

Jalapeno Heat

$2.50
Mesquite BBQ

Mesquite BBQ

$2.50
Sour Cream & Onion

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50
Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$2.50

Brownie

Single Brownie

$3.00

Fountain

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Brisk Tea Raspberry

$3.00

Bottle

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican 7 Up

$3.50

Peace Tea (Razzleberry)

$3.00

Peace Tea (Just Peachy)

$3.00

Peace Tea (Arnold Palmer)

$3.00
Calypso (Original)

Calypso (Original)

$3.00

Calypso (Ocean Blue Lemonade)

$3.00

Calypso (Tripple Melon)

$3.00

Calypso (Kiwi Lemonade)

$3.00

Calypso (Island Wave Lemonade)

$3.00

Red Bull (Original)

$4.00

Red Bull ( Low Sugar)

$4.00

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$3.00

Jarritos (Manderin)

$3.00

Jarritos (Lime)

$3.00

Jarritos (Guava)

$3.00

Calypso (Southern Peach)

$3.00

Smart Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Dutch Crunch Sando!

Location

7801 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghost Pizza Kitchen - Melrose Ave
orange star4.5 • 783
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Melrose Burgers n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7751-12 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Yojimbo
orange starNo Reviews
426 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
7605 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Le Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
7959 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
EXTRA MARKET, INC.
orange starNo Reviews
457 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston