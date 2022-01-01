A map showing the location of Ghost Sports Bar 4222 Bell Road Suite 2View gallery
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ghost Sports Bar 4222 Bell Road Suite 2

No reviews yet

4222 Bell Road Suite 2

Newburgh, IN 47630

Quesadillas

All-Day Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.95

Jack Cheese with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Slices, Hash Browns, and topped with Sour Cream.

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Jalapeno.

BBQ Pork Quesadilla

$12.95

Miller's Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Chopped Pickle, Red Onion, and Cheddar Cheese.

Spicy Peanut Quesadilla

$12.95

4oz Grilled Hamburger, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Bacon, Jalapeno and Lettuce.

Buffalo Chicken Wing Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Chopped Celery, Jack Cheese and Blue Cheese Dressing.

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$12.95

Jack Cheese, 4oz Hamburger, Chopped Onion and chopped Pickle, Jalapenos, Ketchup and Mustard.

Chicken Bruschetta Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Tomatoes, Red Onion, Basil with Jack Cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Large quesadilla with Jack Cheese, fresh grilled chicken breast, green peppers and red onions.

Miller’s Quesadilla

$12.95

Miller's Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade Mac N' Cheese, Jalapenos, Red Onions, with light Cheddar Cheese.

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Red Onions, with a Cheddar/Jack mix and served with SW Ranch.

Spicy chicken quesadilla

$12.95

This chicken has some heat on it!! Grilled chicken breast with ghost powder added with jack cheese and fresh jalapeños.

Spicy Mac Quesadilla

$12.95

Mac Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeno, Hash Browns with Jack Cheese.

Steak Jalapeno Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Prime NY Strip, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Onions, Black Beans, Jack Cheese and comes with Sour Cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Prime NY Strip Steak, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Jack/Cheddar Cheese with Southwest Ranch.

Vegetarian Quesadilla # 1

$12.95

Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Eggplant Parm, Zucchini, Red Onions, Corn, Green Peppers and Sour Cream.

Steak and Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.95

Mushroom

$12.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Street Tacos

All American Crunchy Tacos

$11.95

Traditional Tacos served with your choice of Chicken Breast or Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico De Gallo, Jack Cheese and served with Sour Cream.

BBQ Pickle Taco - New!

BBQ Pickle Taco - New!

$3.00

Large Kosher Pickle that's canoed out to provide a boat of food love! We fill the large pickle with cream cheese, Miller's smoked BBQ pork and top it with chopped jalapenos.

Blackened Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Blackened Shrimp topped with Mango/Pineapple Salsa (Mango, Pineapple. Jalapenos, Red Onions and Cucumber) then topped with fresh radish sprouts and served with Sour Cream.

Caribbean Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pineapple/Mango Salsa (Pineapple, Mango, Cucumber, Red Onion and Jalapeno) and topped with Radish Sprouts.

Carne Asada Tacos

$11.95

Chicken El Frisco Tacos

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Red Onion, Cilantro and Pico De Gallo and served with Sour Cream.

Caribbean FishTacos

$11.95

Jalapeno Popper Taco

$11.95

(3) Soft Shell tacos featuring a homemade Jalapeno Popper topped with smoked bacon, Millers Smoked Pork and topped with freshly chopped Red Onions. Seriously might be the best taco know to man!

Kickin’ Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Mac N’ Cheese Tacos

$11.95

Homemade Mac N Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno on flour tortilla shells. 3 in total.

Shrimp Tacos

$11.95

Blackened grilled shrimp, Rice, Black Beans Corn and served with SW Ranch.

Veggie Tacos

$11.95

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Parmesan Cheese and topped with Jack Cheese.

West Side Taco

West Side Taco

$11.95

3 Soft Tacos with Smoked Millers BBQ, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw and topped with crunchy Grippos.

Fish Tacos

$11.95

Chicken Taco

$11.95

Burrito’s and Bowls

Fat Boy Burrito

$12.95

Huge Burrito filled with Steak, Chicken, Rice, Beans, Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, chopped tomatoes and served with Sour Cream.

Miller’s Burrito

$12.95

Miller's Smoked Pork, Homemade BBQ sauce, Mac N' Cheese and Hash browns.

All-day Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hash Browns, Mac N' Cheese, Jalapenos and a side of Sour Cream.

Shrimp Burrito

$12.95

Grilled Blackened Shrimp, Rice, Corn, Jalapenos, Cilantro with a side of Sour Cream.

Saturday Night Special Burrito

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Grilled Green Peppers, Chopped Tomatoes, and a side of Sour Cream.

Carnival Burrito

$12.95

Fried Porkchop Burrito

$12.95

Pork Burrito

$12.95

Sides

Add Double meat

$3.00

Add Extra Cheese

$2.00

Add Ghost Pepper Ground pepper

$0.50

Miller’s Mac N’ Cheese

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$2.00

Side of Queso

$2.25

Mexican Street Corn

$2.00

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Black Beans

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

SW Sauce

$0.50

Lunch Specials

Chicken Chimi

$5.00

Beef Chimi

$5.00

Chicken on the Beach

$6.99

Fish Sandwhich

$6.99

Specials

Comes with house made strong horseradish cocktail sauce

1/2 Off App

$3.99

Game Boneless Wings

$3.99

Boneless Wings To-Go

$7.99

Build Your own

$10.95

Miller Nachos

$11.95

Spicy Buffalo Mac Nachos

$10.65

Happy Hour Food

Mozz Sticks

$4.99

Boneless Wings

$4.99

SW Egg Rolls

$4.99

Jalapeno Egg Rolls

$4.99

Liquor

Grey Goose

$7.00

Kettle one

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Well

$5.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$9.00

Cuervo gold

$6.00

Dulce Vida

$8.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$7.75

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Basil Haydens Dark Rye

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$7.50

Bulleitt

$8.00

Crown

$6.75

Crown Apple

$6.75

Crown Peach

$6.75

Evan Williams

$6.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

Jack Apple

$6.75

Jack Daniels

$6.75

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.75

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Knob Creek

$7.75

Makers Mark

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Smoked Maple Knob Creek

$7.75

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$6.50

Woodford

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Whistle Pig

$12.00

Jameson Black

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well

$5.00

Appleton Estate

$5.00

Bacardi Reserve

$6.50

Bacardi White

$5.50

Cap't Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan Dark Rum

$5.00

Cruzan Light

$5.00

Kasama

$5.50

Malibu

$6.00

Sugar Rum

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Captain Apple

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Cinerator

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummie Bear

$7.00

Hennessy Black

$8.00

Jaegermeister

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher Apple

$5.00

Kamora

$4.00

Megan Blueberry Bombs

$5.50

Strawberry Lemon

$5.00

Strawberry Love

$5.50

Top Shelf Shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Friday Fireball

$3.00

Monday $4 Wells

$4.00

Ghost Shots

$3.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Jello Shots

$1.50

Margaritas

Traditional Marg

$6.99

Ghostarita

$7.00

Patron Marg

$10.00

Casa Amigo Marg

$10.00

2.99. Marg

$2.99

N/A Bev

Soda

$2.30

Red Bull

$4.00

Ghost Drink SouRedberry

$4.00

Ghost Drink Watermelon

$4.00

Speciality Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Daquiri

$6.00

Ghost Island Tea

$7.00

Ghostarita

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Liquid Powder

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Moscow mules well

$8.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Sangria

$5.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Teq Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Peppermint Patty Shot

$5.00

Apple Jacks

$5.00

Candy Cane Margarita

$5.00

Candycane Margarita

$5.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$5.50

Jim Beam

$3.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

$2 Titos

$2.00

2.50 Well Drinks

$2.50

Twisted Drink

$7.00

Dirty Arnold Palmer

Dirty Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Draft Schooners

Bud Light Schooner

$8.50

Coors Light Schooner

$8.50

Michelob Ultra Schooner

$8.50

Miller Light Schooner

$8.50

Craft Schooner

$15.00

Draft Pint

Bud Light Pint

$3.50

Coors Light Pint

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Pint

$3.50

Miller Light Pint

$3.50

Ranger IPA

$6.50

Two Hearted Ale

$6.50

Yeungling Chocolate

$7.00

Mind Haze

$6.00

Draft Pitcher

Bud Light

$10.00

Budweiser Pitcher

$10.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$10.00

Miller Light Pitcher

$10.00

Craft Pitcher

$15.00

Cans

Bubbles

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Mad Hatter

$4.00

Pabts Hard Coffee

$5.00

Pachenga Sun King

$4.00

Rhinegerst

$5.00

Slightly Mighty

$4.50

Bud Light Next

$3.75

Bud Light Next

$4.00

Long Drink

$4.00

Long Drink Light

$4.00

Long Drink Black

$5.00

Bottles

Ale 8

$4.00

Amberbock

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

BlueMoon

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$3.35

Bud Select

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.35

Busch Light

$2.85

Coors Light BTL

$3.35

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

Flight

$3.50

Gumball Head

$5.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.35

Miller Light BTL

$3.35

Non Alcoholic Beer

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Zombie

$5.00

Shinerbok

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$2.85

Shocktop Pretzel

$4.00

Redds Apple Ale

$4.00

Mikes Lemonade

$4.00

Victory Sour

$6.00

Modelo

$4.50

$10 Buckets

Busch Light

$9.99

Millers Lite

$9.99

Coors Lite

$9.99

Black and Tan

Black and Tan

$5.00

Black and Blue

Black and Blue

$5.00

$2.00

Long Drink Bucket

$15.00

Beervspecial

$2.00

$13 Buckets

Mich Ultra

$13.00

Bud Light

$13.00

Budweiser

$13.00

$5.99 Busch Bucket

Busch Bucket

$5.99

Truly

Watermelon Kiwi

$3.50

BlueBerry Acai

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Mixed Berry

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon Tea

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Citrus Punch

$3.50

Ranch Water

$6.00

White Claw

Mango

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Rasberry

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50

Bud Light

Hard Soda

$3.50

Topo-Chico

Tangy Lemon Lime 16 Oz.

$3.50

Strawberry Bottle

$3.50

Wed 2.50 Seltzer

Wed Seltzer

$2.50

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$4.00

Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Twisted Shot

$7.00

White Wine

House Chardonnay FreakShow

$6.50

House Riesling

$6.50

House Pinot Grigio

$6.50

House White

$6.50

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

SW Egg Rolls

$7.99

Steak Bites

$9.99

Popper Egg Rolls

$7.99

Beef Nachos

$10.99

Petite Nachos

$7.99

Boneless Wings

$6.99

Shrimp Nachos

$10.99

Fried Buffalo Chick Nachos

$10.99

SW Chicken Nachos

$10.99

SW Steak Nachos

$10.99

Cheese Cubes`

$5.99

Salads

SW Chicken Taco Salad

$12.95

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$12.95

Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.95

Spicy Chicken Taco Salad

$12.95

SW Steak Salad

$12.95

Kids

Kids Beef Tacos

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tacos

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Specials

Buff Chicken Rolls

$7.99

Smoked Cream Cheese

$8.99

Smoked Cream Cheese w/ Bacon Jam

$9.99

Smoked Sausage

$8.50

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4222 Bell Road Suite 2, Newburgh, IN 47630

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

