Ghost Sports Bar 4222 Bell Road Suite 2
4222 Bell Road Suite 2
Newburgh, IN 47630
Quesadillas
All-Day Breakfast Quesadilla
Jack Cheese with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Slices, Hash Browns, and topped with Sour Cream.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Jalapeno.
BBQ Pork Quesadilla
Miller's Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Chopped Pickle, Red Onion, and Cheddar Cheese.
Spicy Peanut Quesadilla
4oz Grilled Hamburger, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Bacon, Jalapeno and Lettuce.
Buffalo Chicken Wing Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Chopped Celery, Jack Cheese and Blue Cheese Dressing.
Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Jack Cheese, 4oz Hamburger, Chopped Onion and chopped Pickle, Jalapenos, Ketchup and Mustard.
Chicken Bruschetta Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Tomatoes, Red Onion, Basil with Jack Cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
Large quesadilla with Jack Cheese, fresh grilled chicken breast, green peppers and red onions.
Miller’s Quesadilla
Miller's Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade Mac N' Cheese, Jalapenos, Red Onions, with light Cheddar Cheese.
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Red Onions, with a Cheddar/Jack mix and served with SW Ranch.
Spicy chicken quesadilla
This chicken has some heat on it!! Grilled chicken breast with ghost powder added with jack cheese and fresh jalapeños.
Spicy Mac Quesadilla
Mac Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeno, Hash Browns with Jack Cheese.
Steak Jalapeno Quesadilla
Grilled Prime NY Strip, Fresh Jalapenos, Red Onions, Black Beans, Jack Cheese and comes with Sour Cream.
Steak Quesadilla
Prime NY Strip Steak, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Jack/Cheddar Cheese with Southwest Ranch.
Vegetarian Quesadilla # 1
Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Eggplant Parm, Zucchini, Red Onions, Corn, Green Peppers and Sour Cream.
Steak and Mushroom Quesadilla
Mushroom
Cheese Quesadilla
Street Tacos
All American Crunchy Tacos
Traditional Tacos served with your choice of Chicken Breast or Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pico De Gallo, Jack Cheese and served with Sour Cream.
BBQ Pickle Taco - New!
Large Kosher Pickle that's canoed out to provide a boat of food love! We fill the large pickle with cream cheese, Miller's smoked BBQ pork and top it with chopped jalapenos.
Blackened Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
Blackened Shrimp topped with Mango/Pineapple Salsa (Mango, Pineapple. Jalapenos, Red Onions and Cucumber) then topped with fresh radish sprouts and served with Sour Cream.
Caribbean Chicken Tacos
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pineapple/Mango Salsa (Pineapple, Mango, Cucumber, Red Onion and Jalapeno) and topped with Radish Sprouts.
Carne Asada Tacos
Chicken El Frisco Tacos
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Red Onion, Cilantro and Pico De Gallo and served with Sour Cream.
Caribbean FishTacos
Jalapeno Popper Taco
(3) Soft Shell tacos featuring a homemade Jalapeno Popper topped with smoked bacon, Millers Smoked Pork and topped with freshly chopped Red Onions. Seriously might be the best taco know to man!
Kickin’ Chicken Tacos
Mac N’ Cheese Tacos
Homemade Mac N Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, Jalapeno on flour tortilla shells. 3 in total.
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened grilled shrimp, Rice, Black Beans Corn and served with SW Ranch.
Veggie Tacos
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Parmesan Cheese and topped with Jack Cheese.
West Side Taco
3 Soft Tacos with Smoked Millers BBQ, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw and topped with crunchy Grippos.
Fish Tacos
Chicken Taco
Burrito’s and Bowls
Fat Boy Burrito
Huge Burrito filled with Steak, Chicken, Rice, Beans, Grilled Onions and Green Peppers, chopped tomatoes and served with Sour Cream.
Miller’s Burrito
Miller's Smoked Pork, Homemade BBQ sauce, Mac N' Cheese and Hash browns.
All-day Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hash Browns, Mac N' Cheese, Jalapenos and a side of Sour Cream.
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Blackened Shrimp, Rice, Corn, Jalapenos, Cilantro with a side of Sour Cream.
Saturday Night Special Burrito
Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Grilled Green Peppers, Chopped Tomatoes, and a side of Sour Cream.
Carnival Burrito
Fried Porkchop Burrito
Pork Burrito
Sides
Specials
Liquor
Grey Goose
Kettle one
Smirnoff
Tito's
Well
Casa Amigos Blanco
Cuervo gold
Dulce Vida
Hornitos
Patron
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Haydens Dark Rye
Bulleit Rye
Bulleitt
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Evan Williams
Four Roses
Gentleman Jack
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Screwball
Seagrams
Smoked Maple Knob Creek
Well Bourbon
Well Scotch
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford
Southern Comfort
Whistle Pig
Jameson Black
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Well
Appleton Estate
Bacardi Reserve
Bacardi White
Cap't Morgan
Cruzan Dark Rum
Cruzan Light
Kasama
Malibu
Sugar Rum
Well Rum
Captain Apple
Baileys
Cinerator
Fireball
Green Tea
Gummie Bear
Hennessy Black
Jaegermeister
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher Apple
Kamora
Megan Blueberry Bombs
Strawberry Lemon
Strawberry Love
Top Shelf Shot
Vegas Bomb
Rumplemintz
Grand Marnier
Friday Fireball
Monday $4 Wells
Ghost Shots
Red Stag
Jello Shots
Speciality Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cherry Bomb
Daquiri
Ghost Island Tea
Ghostarita
Green Tea
Liquid Powder
Long Island
Mai Tai
Moscow mules well
Pina Colada
Sangria
Sex On The Beach
Teq Sunrise
White Russian
Lemon Drop
Peppermint Patty Shot
Apple Jacks
Candy Cane Margarita
Candycane Margarita
Apple Cider Margarita
Moscow Mule
Jim Beam
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Rum Runner
Amaretto Sour
$2 Titos
2.50 Well Drinks
Twisted Drink
Dirty Arnold Palmer
Draft Schooners
Draft Pint
Draft Pitcher
Cans
Bottles
Ale 8
Amberbock
Angry Orchard
BlueMoon
Bud Light BTL
Bud Select
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light BTL
Corona
Dos Equis
Flight
Gumball Head
Heinekin
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light BTL
Non Alcoholic Beer
Stella Artois
Yuengling
Zombie
Shinerbok
Coors Banquet
Shocktop Pretzel
Redds Apple Ale
Mikes Lemonade
Victory Sour
Modelo
Black and Tan
Black and Blue
$5.99 Busch Bucket
Truly
Bud Light
Wed 2.50 Seltzer
Ranch Water
Twisted Tea
Photos coming soon!