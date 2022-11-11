Ghost Taco Amityville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE, NY 11701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street
No Reviews
308 35th street Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View restaurant