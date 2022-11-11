Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghost Taco Amityville

review star

No reviews yet

178 park avenue

AMITYVILLE, NY 11701

Order Again

Popular Items

Chimichurri Steak taco
Jerk Shrimp Taco
Chicken Tinga Taco

Ghost Appetizers

Chicken Tinga Nachos

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$12.95

Pulled Stewed Chicken, on a bed of tortilla chips ,with pico, green tomatillo sauce, jalapeño cheddar sauce , chipotle ranch drizzle. gluten free

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.95

Tender BBQ pulled pork on crispy tortilla chips, pico, cheddar cheese sauce, , chopped jalepenos , chipotle sour cream drizzle. gluten free

Barbacoa Beef Brisket Nachos

$13.95Out of stock

Tender shredded beef brisket, over tri color nachos, queso, pickled radish, pineapple pico, diced jalepeno, chipotle ranch drizzle. gluten free

Salsa & Chips

$7.00

gluten free

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

gluten free

Queso & Chips

$7.00

gluten free

Mexicano Fries

$10.00

Dry seasoned hand cut fries sprinkled with cotija cheese & chefs special sauce

Thai Chili Cauliflower Wings (no meat)

$13.95

Ghost Wings

6 wings

$12.00

10 wings

$18.00

15 wings

$24.00

20 wings

$32.00

Ghost Quesadillas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$14.95

Grilled chicken, Bacon , Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with Chipotle ranch . Sour cream on side .

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.95

Fajita seasoned Grilled Chicken, mixed peppers & onions, cheddar cheese , sour cream on side

3 Cheese Quesadilla

3 Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Monterrey Jack, Cheddar & shredded Mozzarella cheeses. Sour cream on side

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$16.95

Tender Sliced Steak, fajita seasoned peppers and onions with cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$16.95

Fajita seasoned shrimp, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese. Sour cream on side

Barbacoa shredded beef brisket quesadilla

$15.95Out of stock

Shredded Barbacoa brisket, cheddar cheese, pineapple pico, pickled radish & lime crema

Ghost Salads

Hot Honey-Habanero Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.75

Hot Honey Habanero crispy chicken , over romaine with cheddar cheese ,roasted corn, mango pico, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing on side

Chimichurri Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, over crispy romaine, queso fresco, mango pico , rice, chimichurri drizzle.

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Salad over crispy romaine, pico, fresh diced pineapple with sriracha blue cheese dressing

Ghost Extras

3oz cup pico

$3.00

3 oz cup guacamole

$3.00

1oz cup sourcream

$0.75

1oz cup cheddar cheese

$1.25

extra slaw

$1.75

3oz cup mango pico

$3.00

Mexican Street Corn

$4.00

Ghost Burritos

Beef Brisket Burrito

$15.95Out of stock

Shredded Barbacoa brisket beef , sliced avocado, rice, cheddar cheese & lime crema

Brisket Breakfast Burrito

$15.95Out of stock

Shredded barbacoa, scrambled eggs, rice, avocado & chipotle ranch

Asian Pork Burrito

$14.95

Tender pulled pork, pico, cheddar cheese, rice & guacamole

Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Shredded chicken,rice , mango pico, cheddar, avocado & lime crema

Garden Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Grilled assorted veggies, rice, strawberry-guacamole, pineapple pico, & lime crema

Steak Burrito

$16.95

Tender Sliced Hanger Steak, rice, pico, cheddar & chipotle ranch

Ghost Tacos

Chicken Tinga Taco

$6.25

Pulled Chicken, pico, green tomatillo sauce

BBQ Chicken Taco

$6.25

Pulled chicken , cheddar, slaw, BBQ sauce

Hot Honey Habanero Chicken Taco

$6.25

grilled chicken tossed in hot honey habanero sauce, cabbage slaw & mango pico on top

Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco

$6.25

Grilled chicken ,bacon ,shredded lettuce drizzled in chipotle ranch

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$6.25

Chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, slaw, blue cheese crema

Grilled Wild Flounder Taco

$6.25

Grilled Flounder, shredded lettuce, mango-avocado salsa, lime crema

Thai Chili Calamari Taco

$6.25

Lightly Fried Calamari, tossed in sweet Thai Chili Sauce, cabbage slaw

Jerk Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Spicy Caribbean jerk seasoned shrimp, cabbage slaw, pico & lime crema

Blackened Salmon Taco

$6.95

Grilled wild blackened salmon steak, crumbled bacon shredded lettuce, pico, horseradish crema

Carne Asada taco

$6.25

Steak, cotija cheese, pico, cabbage slaw, & guacamole

Korean BBQ taco

$6.25

sliced steak, kimchi slaw, bbq sauce

Chimichurri Steak taco

$6.25

Grilled Skirt Steak, Pico, Queso Fresco, Chimichurri Sauce (garlic, parsley, olive oil)

Bacon Cheeseburger Taco

$6.25

Grass fed Burger, melted cheddar cheese, crumbed bacon , lettuce & pico, drizzled with chef special sauce

Barbacoa Brisket taco

$6.25

Shredded barbacoa beef brisket, cheddar cheese, pineapple pico, pickled radish and lime crema

Caramelized Brussels Taco

$6.25

maple caramelized shredded Brussels sprouts, slaw and cotija cheese

Roasted Cauliflower Taco

$6.25

Roasted cauliflower , Cabbage Slaw, Cotija cheese and Chimichurri sauce (garlic oil parsley)

Vegan Chz Burger Taco

$6.25

Asian pork Tacos

$6.25

BBQ pork Taco

$6.25

Vegan Cheeseburger Taco

$6.25

Beyond Beef, Daiya cheese, avocado, corn, slaw & pico

Vegan Veggie Taco

$6.25

Peppers, onions, tofu, mango pico & cabbage slaw

Ghost Desserts

Tres Leche Cake

$7.00

Keylime Pie

$6.00

Gluten Free Flourless Choc Cake

$8.50

Ghost Alcoholic Cocktails (21 and Over with ID)

ID Required For alcohol.

Traditional Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Fresh Orange Juice mimosa

$12.00

Fresh Grapefruit Mimosa

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
178 park avenue, AMITYVILLE, NY 11701

