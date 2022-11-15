Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub

review star

No reviews yet

5450 S State rd 7 Suite 1

Davie, FL 33314

Order Again

FAST BAR

Black Billionaire

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00+

Strawberry Hennessy

$15.00

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Patron Margarita

$15.00

Hard Rock Margarita

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00+

Casamigos Silver

$14.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00+

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Strawberry Lychee Punch

$15.00

Blue Ghost Long Island

$15.00

Dusse

$14.00+

Remy

$14.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Crown Apple

$12.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Bottled Water

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Deleon Blanco

$13.00

Deleon Anejo

$14.00

FAST BOTTLES

Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose

$350.00

Belaire Rose Lum

$350.00

BS - Don Julio 1942

$1,000.00

BS - Clase Azul Reposado

$1,000.00

BS - Patron Silver

$250.00

BS - Don Julio Blanco

$250.00

BS - Don Julio Reposado

$300.00

BS - Don Julio Anejo

$400.00

BS - Hennessy VS

$280.00

BS - Remy Martin VSOP

$300.00

BS - Dusse VSOP

$350.00

BS - Titos

$200.00

BS - Ciroc

$250.00

Belaire Rose

$225.00

Belaire Luxe

$250.00

BS - Casamigos

$250.00

BS - Casamigos Reposado

$300.00

Belaire Bleu

$250.00

BS- Deleon Blanco

$250.00

BS - Deleon Anejo

$300.00

FROZENS

Strawberry Hennessy Frozen

$16.00

Margarita Frozen

$16.00

Pina Colada Frozen

$16.00

Jay & Bey Frozen

$16.00

Virgin Frozen

$6.00

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chunky Salsa, Tortilla Chips

Chips & Queso

$8.00

White Cheddar Queso, Tortilla Chips

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Chix Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Tacos (3)

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00
Ghost Wings

Ghost Wings

$12.00

6 pieces. Naked Or Southern Fried. Choice of BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Sweet Heat, Mild, Hot or Ghost Sauce.

Ghost Platter

$24.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Ghost Burger

$14.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

Pastas & Specialties

Jambalaya

$22.00

Cajun Chicken Penne

$24.00

Shrimp Alfredo Linguine

$26.00

Salmon Pasta Penne

$28.00

Salmon Pasta Linguine

$28.00

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Grilled Chicken W Peppers

$14.00

Lemon Pepper Turkey

$18.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$16.00

Catfish

$20.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Salmon and choice of one freshly made Ghost Side.

Lobster Tail

$38.00

Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$54.00

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$16.00

Ghost Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Gourmet Sides

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Seafood Rice

$18.00

Premium Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Hot N Juicy Potatoes

$8.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Add Ons

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Lobster Tail

$24.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.50

Brunch

Ghost Slam

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Chicken & Eggs

$16.00

Pork Chop & Eggs

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Egg & Potato

$10.00

Side Texas Toast

$2.00

Strawberry Hennessy Frozen

$16.00

Margarita Frozen

$16.00

Pina Colada Frozen

$16.00

Jay & Bey Frozen

$16.00

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Meatlovers Omelet

$16.00

Salmon Bites & Grits

$22.00

Pork Chop Sandwich

$15.00

A La Carte

Bacon

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

French Toast A La Carte

$8.00

Waffles A La Carte

$8.00

Homestyle Potato

$4.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

2 Eggs w/ Cheese

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Grits

$4.00

Starters & Salads

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Chix Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00
Ghost Wings

Ghost Wings

$12.00

6 pieces. Naked Or Southern Fried. Choice of BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Hot Lemon Pepper, Sweet Heat, Mild, Hot or Ghost Sauce.

Ghost Slam Bacon

$12.00

Ghost Slam Sausage

$12.00

Ghost Platter

$24.00

Specialties

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Lemon Pepper Turkey

$18.00

Jambalaya

$22.00

Steak N Eggs

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$54.00

Shrimp N Grits

$16.00

Catfish N Grits

$20.00

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Ghost Burger

$14.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

Pastas & Seafood

Cajun Chicken Penne

$24.00

Shrimp Alfredo Linguine

$26.00

Salmon Pasta Penne

$28.00

Salmon Pasta Linguine

$28.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Salmon and choice of one freshly made Ghost Side.

Catfish

$20.00

Lobster Tail

$38.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Hot N Juicy Potatoes

$8.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Seafood Rice

$18.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Brunch Bottles

B Hennessy Btl

$200.00

B Patron Btl

$200.00

B Ciroc Btl

$200.00

B Titos Btl

$200.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5450 S State rd 7 Suite 1, Davie, FL 33314

Directions

Gallery
Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub image
Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub image

