Ghost Box Pizza Ghost Box Pizza

Cara Mia - Prosecco

$23.00

11%. Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy. Quite possibly the most delicious bottle of sparkling wine that you have drunk all year! This blend of Pinot Bianco and Glera is redolent of white peaches and citrus on the nose. Cara Mia is super-rich, round and delicious in your mouth, and the wine's natural acidity kicks in on the finish, leaving your mouth watering for more.