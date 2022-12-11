Ghost Box Pizza Ghost Box Pizza

Pizza
Sandwiches
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're bringing Detroit style pizza to Lafayette with a head nod to our hard working families, we aim to provide a lively space and satisfy all pizza cravings for all ages. We will also feature Neapolitan style, have sandwiches, salads, appetizers and dessert. We feature a double deck oven for crispy crusts and a wood fired oven for extra flavor. Serving up gluten free and vegan food options for our friends to enjoy alongside a full bar, cider, wine, and beer.
103 S. Public Road, Lafayette, CO 80026
