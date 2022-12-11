Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Ghost Box Pizza Ghost Box Pizza

No reviews yet

103 S. Public Road

Lafayette, CO 80026

Popular Items

CYO - Wood Fired
Kids 10"
Margherita

To-Go Cocktails

32oz Berry Spicy Ghost

$35.00

Enjoy our Berry Spicy Ghost To-Go! Makes 6 cocktails. Spicy and berry delicious!

32oz Ghost Marg

$30.00

Enjoy our Ghost Box Marg! Makes 8 cocktails. Tequila, agave, lime and citrus.

32 oz Lavish Lemon

$25.00

Enjoy our Lavish Lemon To-go! Makes 8 drinks. Great summer drink to bask by the pool in the CO sunshine!

To-Go Wine

Attimo Rosso

$43.00

14.2%. Red Blend Intense ruby red color, displaying hints of fruitiness marked by pleasant sensations of red berry fruits, black currant, savory herbs, and baking spices. Barbera defines the color and fruit notes, while the dryness of the Dolcetto counterbalances the sweetness.

Cara Mia - Prosecco

$23.00

11%. Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy. Quite possibly the most delicious bottle of sparkling wine that you have drunk all year! This blend of Pinot Bianco and Glera is redolent of white peaches and citrus on the nose. Cara Mia is super-rich, round and delicious in your mouth, and the wine's natural acidity kicks in on the finish, leaving your mouth watering for more.

Cono Sur - Cabernet

$23.00

13.5% Wine of Chile. A deep plum red Cabernet with aromas of red fruit, cassis, black plums, and soft spices, together with a fruity, structured palate.

Cono Sur - Pinot Noir

$23.00

13.5% Wine of Chile. Fresh notes of cherries, blackberries and plum together with a balanced ripe plate.

Klinker Brick - Red Blend

$35.00

14.9% .Lodi - Mokelumne River. This blend is comprised of 80% Zinfandel, 10% Syrah, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Petite Sirah. On the nose, aromas of red fruit and licorice lead into notes of dark cherry, blueberry with soft tannins on the palate.

La Fiera - Soave

$19.00

12%. Blend. Italy. The La Fiera reveals lime, citrus, minerals and herbs on the nose and palate, with a long crisp finish. While modestly flavored, it is balanced with a bright palate.

La Fiera Montepulciano

$31.00

Italy. 13%. Italian Dry Red WIne Montepulciano Variety. La Fiera Montepulciano d’Abruzzo is a full bodied red wine with violet highlights and a fruity bouquet. The palate boasts dark berry fruit and spice.

La Vieille Ferme Rouge

$31.00

13% Red Wine. Rhone Blend. This is a richly fruity and supple wine, ruby-purple colored, with aromas of cassis and herbs, flavors of plum and blackberry on the palate. Pepper/red fruit on the backend.

Matua - Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Marlborough, NZ. 13% Bright, passionfruit and stonefruit notes, citrus, crisp acidity.

Mont Gravet Cotes De Gascogne

$23.00

11.5%. France. Colombard Variety. Very intense nose with exotic fruit aromas. Dry, fruit forward - pear and peaches.

Tiamo - Pinot Grigio

$35.00

12%. Pinot Grigio. Venezia, Veneto, Italy The wine is fresh, crisp and dry, but has a tremendous amount of flavor and body. There are suggestions of apple and pear on both the bouquet and the palate.

Venta La Vega - White Blend

$23.00

12.5%. La Mancha, Spain. Straw yellow in color, clean and bright. The nose shows notes of tropical fruits. On the palate the wine shows a balanced complexity with a long, fresh, intense finish. 100% organic vines. 40% Sauvignon Blanc on trellises from 18 year old vines and 60% Verdejo on trellises from 17 years old vines.

To-Go Cider

Chile Guava 4 Pack

$11.99

BRIGHT & TROPICAL PINK GUAVA PUREE WITH ENLIVENING SPICY NOTES OF GUAJILLO & CHILE DE ÁRBOL. OFF DRY

Pear 4 Pack

$11.99

FRESH PRESSED APPLES CAREFULLY FERMENTED UNTIL JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF SWEETNESS REMAINS. OFF DRY.

Paloma 4 Pack

$11.99

CRISP, LIVELY, EARTHY PEPPER WITH A SMOOTH AGAVE FINISH. OFF DRY

Real Dry 4 Pack

$10.99

MADE FROM APPLES. TART, FRUIT-FORWARD, CLEAN. DRY

Imperials - Singapore Sling 4 Pack

$15.00

Tangy, fresh, electric tart key limes team up with juicy cherries, sweet pineapple and gin-lime infused botanicals for the most delectable cherry limeade in existence. 8.5%

Imperials - Cobra Fang 4 Pack

$15.00

Intriguing, fruit, spiced layers of passionfruit, strawberry, and blueberry blend with aoky spices and a touch of vanilla to create this decadent yet balanced sipper. 8.5%

Imperials - Rum Runner 4 Pack

$15.00

Quenching, tropical, punch a tidal wave of juicy pineapple, vibrant red raspberries, and bright citrus combine with subtly sweet spices for next-level tropical bliss. 8.5%

Apps

Meatballs

$12.00
Burrata

$14.00
Detroit Bready Cheese

$12.00

double cut detroit, mozzarella, herbs, side marinara

WF Cheesy Bread

$11.00

wood-fired dough, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, side marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$14.00

Baguette, diced Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic.

Honey Buffalo Chicken Rolls

Honey Buffalo Chicken Rolls

Wood-fired dough, chicken, mozzarella, honey, green onions, buffalo sauce | **three rolls/six rolls.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, freshly cracked pepper, salt cured egg yolk, shaved parm, croutons.

House Salad

$12.00

Winter Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, red onion, goat cheese, candied pecans, apples balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, freshly cracked pepper, salt cured egg yolk, shaved parm, croutons.

1/2 House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomato, white cheddar, cucumber, dressing: choice of ranch, peppadew ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, caesar.

1/2 Winter Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, red onion, goat cheese, candied pecans, apples balsamic vinaigrette

Detroit Style Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch - LG

$28.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch - SM

$22.00
Margherita - LG

$25.00

fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil, evoo, maldon sea salt, red sauce

Margherita - SM

$20.00
Spicy Pepperoni - LG

$28.00
Spicy Pepperoni - SM

$22.00
Potato Rosemary - LG

$24.00
Potato Rosemary - SM

$18.00
Ghost Pig - LG

$28.00
Ghost Pig - SM

$20.00
Carbonara - SM

$20.00
Carbonara - LG

$28.00
The Bear - SM

$25.00

roast beef, giardiniera, provolone cheese, au jus, horseradish dill aioli

The Bear - LG

$29.00

roast beef, giardiniera, provolone cheese, au jus, horseradish dill aioli

Wood-Fired Neapolitan

Prosciutto

$23.00

EVOO & garlic base. Prosciutto, cherry tomato, arugula, melted onion, goat cheese, balsamic reduction.

Margherita

$16.00

EVOO, red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh torn basil, sea salt.

Sausage & Mushroom

$24.00

Garlic cream sauce, sausage, fresh mozzarella, spinach, ricotta, CO mushrooms.

The Fun Guy

$22.00

Garlic cream sauce, CO mushrooms, melted onion, fresh basil, truffle oil.

Veggie

$20.00

Red sauce, CO mushrooms, broccolini, roasted bell pepper, shaved parm, balsamic reduction.

The Med

$22.00

House made pesto, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted red pepper, goat cheese. Served with a side of Tzatziki sauce.

Stuffed Chicken and Spinach

$22.00

EVOO and garlic base. Zucchini, yellow squash, ricotta, mint. Creation of Travis Bassetti.

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Garlic cream sauce, chicken, capers, lemon, parsely

Spicy Pepperoni - WoodFire - $22.00

$22.00

Ghost Pig - WoodFire - $23.00

$23.00

Create Your Own

CYO - Wood Fired

$15.00

Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.

CYO Detroit - SM

$15.00

Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.

CYO Detroit - LG

$20.00

Pizza will come with mozzarella and red sauce unless other options are selected.

Kiddos

Kids 10"

$10.00

Mini Meatball Sub - $8.00

$8.00

Kid Salad

$6.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.00

Kid Lemonade

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Sandys

Meatball Sub

$14.00
Toasted Italian

$15.00Out of stock
The Lafayette Coney

$10.00

Dessert

Nutella Banana Calzone

$13.00
Cannolis

$10.00

Side Of

Side of Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side of Basil

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Crackers

$2.00

Side of Garlic Cream Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ghost Sauce

$0.50

Side of Honey

$0.50

Side of Buff Sauce

$0.50

Side of Lemons

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of EVOO

$0.50

Side Of Peppadew Ranch

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Garlic Base (Garlic and EVOO

$0.50

Ghost Box Hat

Ghost Box Black Hat

$20.00
Ghost Box Lime Yellow

$25.00
Ghost Box Purple

$25.00

Ghost Box Pop Socket

Ghost Box Pop Socket (RED) - $5.00

$5.00

Ghost Box Pop Socket (GREEN) - $5.00

$5.00

Ghost Box Pop Socket (BLACK) - $5.00

$5.00

Ghost Box Pint Glass

One Glass

$8.00

Two Glasses

$15.00

Holiday Specials

Apple Spice Cocktail - $9.00

$9.00
Holiday Cookie Skillet - $10.00

$10.00
Fall Harvest ZA

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
We're bringing Detroit style pizza to Lafayette with a head nod to our hard working families, we aim to provide a lively space and satisfy all pizza cravings for all ages. We will also feature Neapolitan style, have sandwiches, salads, appetizers and dessert. We feature a double deck oven for crispy crusts and a wood fired oven for extra flavor. Serving up gluten free and vegan food options for our friends to enjoy alongside a full bar, cider, wine, and beer.

103 S. Public Road, Lafayette, CO 80026

