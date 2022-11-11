Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghostburger

review star

No reviews yet

1250 9th St NW,

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crinkle Cuts
Ghostburger
Spicy Crispy Chick

Burgers

served a la carte on a potato bun
Ghostburger

Ghostburger

$10.00+

american cheese, red onion, dill pickles, spooky sauce

Hamburguesa

Hamburguesa

$11.00+

queso Oaxaca, salsa macha (peanut and tree nut allergy), smoked tomatillo, cilantro (Contains Tree Nuts and Peanuts)

LTA Burger

LTA Burger

$11.00+

lettuce, tomato, avocado, red pepper relish

The Frenchie

The Frenchie

$11.00+

cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, mayo, bleu cheese

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$11.00+

crispy onion, slaw, bbq sauce, smoked gouda

Spicy Crispy Chick

Spicy Crispy Chick

$10.00+

is it a burger? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pickles, chipotle mayo, hot sauce

Sandos

on Sarcone's long rolls
A Real Cheesesteak

A Real Cheesesteak

$18.00+

8oz of shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, whiz

Shroomsteak (V)

Shroomsteak (V)

$15.00

8oz of cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, garlic mayo, housemade cheese whiz - Vegetarian Sando!

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

hot sausage, pepper relish, hoagie spread, caramelized onions

A Real Italian Hoagie

A Real Italian Hoagie

$19.00

salumi, sharp provolone, lettuce, peppers, onions, oregano, oil & vinegar

Greens & Veggies

for... balance
Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

white anchovies, croutons, pickles, dill

Wedge

Wedge

$12.00

baby iceberg, tomato, smoked bacon, danish blue, ranch

Olives

Olives

$5.00

orange, garlic, guajillo

Giardiniera

Giardiniera

$4.00

carrots, cauliflower, peppers, onion, herbs (V+)

Fried

for... pleasure
Crinkle Cuts

Crinkle Cuts

$3.75

spiced salt, ketchup, chipotle mayo

Philly Fry

Philly Fry

$13.00

large crinkle cuts with shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, whiz

Sausage Fry

Sausage Fry

$13.00

large crinkle cuts with hot sausage, onions, & whiz

Ghost Rings

Ghost Rings

$7.00

crispy onion rings, paprika mayo

Fresno Wings

Fresno Wings

$13.00

jumbo wings, fresno butter sauce, ranch

Desserts

for... a treat
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

milk chocolate chunk, brown butter (photo shows a stack of cookies - one cookie per order though)

Oatmeal Sando

Oatmeal Sando

$5.50

oatmeal raisin cookie, marshmallow fluff (gluten-free)

Extra Sauces

Extra Ketchup

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

extra ketchup

Extra Chipotle Mayo

Extra Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

extra chipotle mayo

Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.50

extra ranch

Extra BBQ Sauce

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

extra bbq sauce

Extra Cheese Whiz

Extra Cheese Whiz

$1.00

extra whiz

Extra Fresno Hot Sauce

Extra Fresno Hot Sauce

$0.50

extra fresno hot sauce

Include Utensils

To-Go Cocktails

Ghost Claw Can - To Go

Ghost Claw Can - To Go

$12.00

gin, grapefruit oleo, soda

Mojito Can - To Go

Mojito Can - To Go

$10.00

white rum, mint, lime, soda

American Spritz Can - To Go

American Spritz Can - To Go

$11.00

like a bitter italian adult root beer

Mayahuel Can - To Go

Mayahuel Can - To Go

$13.00
La Carina Can - To Go

La Carina Can - To Go

$11.00
Old Fashioned Can - To Go

Old Fashioned Can - To Go

$12.00

Beer

Victoria

Victoria

$6.00

Mexican Vienna Style Lager - 4.0% ABV Toasted malt, crisp finish

DC Brau Tuk Tuk

DC Brau Tuk Tuk

$7.00

Rice Lager - 4.5% ABV Refreshing and floral

Troegs Mad Elf Belgian Ale

Troegs Mad Elf Belgian Ale

$9.00

Belgian Dark Strong Ale - 11.0% ABV Sweet and tart cherries, wildflower honey, chocolate malt

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

The Champagne of Beers...

Atlas Ponzi IPA

Atlas Ponzi IPA

$7.00

American IPA - 7.3% ABV - 62 IBU Floral, caramel malt

Canned Wines

Rosé - Itxas Roxa

Rosé - Itxas Roxa

$12.00Out of stock

250ml

White - Avinyo Petilant

White - Avinyo Petilant

$12.00Out of stock

250ml can

Red - Ah So Garnacha

Red - Ah So Garnacha

$12.00Out of stock

200ml can

Non-Alcoholic

Kutztown Root Beer

Kutztown Root Beer

$3.00

12oz bottle

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

12oz bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

12oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

12oz bottle

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

12oz bottle

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Award-winning smash burgers, cheesesteaks, sandos, fries, and more!

Website

Location

1250 9th St NW,, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
715A Florida Ave, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
All-Purpose - Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1250 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Qui Qui DC
orange starNo Reviews
1539 7th Street NW Second Floor Washinngton, DC 20015
View restaurantnext
Motown Square - POS - 1819 7th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
1819 7th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Prescription Chicken
orange starNo Reviews
1819 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange starNo Reviews
1600 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston