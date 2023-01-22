Ghosted Concepts
14650 Washington St
Haymarket, VA 20169
Appetizers
Seafood
Fish and Chips
Crispy beer battered haddock (6 oz) served with our seasoned fries, a side of coleslaw, and our homemade tartar sauce.
Ultimate Fish Sandwich
We took our crispy beer battered haddock, put it on a toasted bun and topped it with pickles and our homemade tartar sauce to make the ultimate fish sandwich. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe. Can be ordered Nashville Hot!
Ultimate Fish Sandwich Combo
We took our crispy beer battered haddock, put it on a toasted bun and topped it with pickles and our homemade tartar sauce to make the ultimate fish sandwich. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe. Can be ordered Nashville Hot! Combo comes with fries and a drink.
Chicken
Chicken Shack Sandwich
The Original Chicken Shack Sandwich. Topped with mayo and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Shack Combo
Our original Chicken Shack sandwich topped with mayo and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of a medium drink and seasoned fries.
Spicy Chicken Shack Sandwich
Our classic Chicken Shack sandwich topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. *Pictured is the Spicy Nashville Dusted Deluxe *
Spicy Chicken Shack Combo
Our original chicken shack sandwich topped with spicy mayo, pickles, and jalapenos. With your choice of a medium drink and seasoned fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Returning to our menu after a one year hiatus is our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich! Topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles this sandwich is not to be missed!
Buffalo Chicken Combo
Returning to our menu after a one year hiatus is our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich! Topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles this sandwich is not to be missed! Comes with your choice of a side and a drink.
Chicken and Waffle
Two of our jumbo chicken tenders served with seasoned fries and a premium belgian waffle with pearl sugar. A side of syrup is included.
Chicken Tenders Combo
Three jumbo chicken tenders served with our house made Shack sauce. With your choice of side and medium drink. *Nashville tenders are pictured*
Chicken Tenders
Three jumbo chicken tenders served with our house made Shack sauce.
Hot Chicken Fries
A large portion of our seasoned fries topped with Nashville hot chicken, spicy mayo, our house made coleslaw, and pickles.
Vegetarian
Veg Chik'n Sandwich
Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with mayo and pickle. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top.
Veg Chik'n Sandwich Combo
Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with mayo and pickles. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink.
Veg Spicy Chik'n Sandwich
Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top.
Veg Spicy Chik'n Sandwich Combo
Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink.
Veg Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich
Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles. This sandwich is not to be missed!
Veg Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich Combo
Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles. This sandwich is not to be missed! Comes with fries and a medium drink.
Barbecue
BBQ Fries
A generous portion of our crispy seasoned fries topped with pork burnt ends, our house made BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
Pork Burnt Ends Sandwich
Smoked bbq pork burnt end seasoned with a dry rub and topped with our house made bbq sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe! *Pictured is the deluxe.
Pork Burnt Ends Combo
Smoked bbq pork burnt end seasoned with a dry rub and topped with our house made bbq sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe!
Deli Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Our Italian beef sandwich is made with thin slices of seasoned roast beef, simmered in gravy (au jus), and topped with imported giardiniera.
Italian Beef Combo
Our Italian beef sandwich is made with thin slices of seasoned roast beef, simmered in gravy (au jus), and topped with imported giardiniera. With your choice of a side and medium drink.
Ultimate Roast Beef Sandwich
Piled high with thinly sliced roast beef, and topped with grilled onions and a house made horseradish/garlic aioli sauce; all on a kaiser roll. Add cheese for an even more delicious experience. Don't want the onions? No problem, just be sure to tell us in the special requests section.
Ultimate Roast Beef Combo
Piled high with thinly sliced roast beef, and topped with grilled onions and a house made horseradish aioli sauce; all on a kaiser roll. Add cheese for an even more delicious experience. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink. Don't want the onions? No problem, just be sure to tell us in the special requests section.
Steak and Cheese
Tender slices of beef and grilled onions, topped with a cheese sauce all on a toasted bun make this sandwich a flavor delight. Your stomach will thank you!
Steak and Cheese Combo
Tender slices of beef and grilled onions, topped with a cheese sauce all on a toasted bun make this sandwich a flavor delight. Your stomach will thank you! Combo comes with your choice of a side and a medium fountain drink.
Kids Menu
Sides and Dipping Sauces
Seasoned Fries
Crispy seasoned fries. Don't forget to add a dipping sauce!
Coleslaw
A creamy slaw made fresh everyday.
Shack Sauce
A little spicy and a little sweet, this is the type of sauce your dream about! Perfect for any of our chicken dishes or as a dip for our crispy seasoned fries.
Housemade Ranch
Made in house, this is that delicious ranch you can't find in a bottle.
Buffalo Sauce
Honey Mustard
Chef Carmen's own house made honey mustard sauce. Forget the bottled stuff, you're going to want to order seconds and thirds of this!
Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Dessert
Cannoli
Pastry shells filled with a sweet cream and dusted with powdered sugar and your choice of toppings.
Premium Belgian Waffle with Pearl Sugar
Move over funnel cakes, this waffle will put you to the test! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside this belgian waffle is the perfect ending to your meal. With a light dusting of confectioner sugar it is sweet enough on it's own.
Jumbo Cookies
Giant size cookies are the perfect treat. Choose from any of our five flavors! Baked in house.
Cinnamon Rolls - Preorder
Please allow at least 24 hours notice for your cinnamon rolls. Be sure to pick the date and the time you would like to pick up. Baked in our Cookies & Cream kitchen weekly! There are six cinnamon rolls to a pack.
Ice Cream Pints
Pick your favorite flavor to go in a PINT size container! *Pictured is Moose Tracks. GF = Gluten Free, CN = Contains Nuts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a multi-concept restaurant where the food is prepped, cooked, and delivered all from one kitchen. Please note - these hours are for takeout and delivery. Head to our website for our open hours.
