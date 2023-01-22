Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ghosted Concepts

14650 Washington St

Haymarket, VA 20169

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Our crispy seasoned fries topped with a delicious cheese sauce and crispy bacon. Served with our house made ranch dressing.

Seafood

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$12.50

Crispy beer battered haddock (6 oz) served with our seasoned fries, a side of coleslaw, and our homemade tartar sauce.

Ultimate Fish Sandwich

Ultimate Fish Sandwich

$9.50

We took our crispy beer battered haddock, put it on a toasted bun and topped it with pickles and our homemade tartar sauce to make the ultimate fish sandwich. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe. Can be ordered Nashville Hot!

Ultimate Fish Sandwich Combo

$13.00

We took our crispy beer battered haddock, put it on a toasted bun and topped it with pickles and our homemade tartar sauce to make the ultimate fish sandwich. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe. Can be ordered Nashville Hot! Combo comes with fries and a drink.

Chicken

Chicken Shack Sandwich

Chicken Shack Sandwich

$7.50

The Original Chicken Shack Sandwich. Topped with mayo and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Chicken Shack Combo

$11.00

Our original Chicken Shack sandwich topped with mayo and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of a medium drink and seasoned fries.

Spicy Chicken Shack Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Shack Sandwich

$8.00

Our classic Chicken Shack sandwich topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. *Pictured is the Spicy Nashville Dusted Deluxe *

Spicy Chicken Shack Combo

$11.50

Our original chicken shack sandwich topped with spicy mayo, pickles, and jalapenos. With your choice of a medium drink and seasoned fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Returning to our menu after a one year hiatus is our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich! Topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles this sandwich is not to be missed!

Buffalo Chicken Combo

$13.00

Returning to our menu after a one year hiatus is our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich! Topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles this sandwich is not to be missed! Comes with your choice of a side and a drink.

Chicken and Waffle

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Two of our jumbo chicken tenders served with seasoned fries and a premium belgian waffle with pearl sugar. A side of syrup is included.

Chicken Tenders Combo

Chicken Tenders Combo

$13.00

Three jumbo chicken tenders served with our house made Shack sauce. With your choice of side and medium drink. *Nashville tenders are pictured*

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Three jumbo chicken tenders served with our house made Shack sauce.

Hot Chicken Fries

Hot Chicken Fries

$11.50

A large portion of our seasoned fries topped with Nashville hot chicken, spicy mayo, our house made coleslaw, and pickles.

Vegetarian

Veg Chik'n Sandwich

$9.50

Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with mayo and pickle. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top.

Veg Chik'n Sandwich Combo

$13.00

Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with mayo and pickles. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink.

Veg Spicy Chik'n Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top.

Veg Spicy Chik'n Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with spicy mayo, fresh jalapenos, and pickles. Deluxe is served with coleslaw on top. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink.

Veg Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich

$11.50

Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles. This sandwich is not to be missed!

Veg Buffalo Chik'n Sandwich Combo

$15.00

Crispy breaded vegetarian chicken patty topped with our new, house made ranch dressing and premium blue cheese crumbles. This sandwich is not to be missed! Comes with fries and a medium drink.

Barbecue

BBQ Fries

$12.00

A generous portion of our crispy seasoned fries topped with pork burnt ends, our house made BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.

Pork Burnt Ends Sandwich

Pork Burnt Ends Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked bbq pork burnt end seasoned with a dry rub and topped with our house made bbq sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe! *Pictured is the deluxe.

Pork Burnt Ends Combo

$14.50

Smoked bbq pork burnt end seasoned with a dry rub and topped with our house made bbq sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink. Add coleslaw to make it a deluxe!

Deli Sandwiches

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$10.50

Our Italian beef sandwich is made with thin slices of seasoned roast beef, simmered in gravy (au jus), and topped with imported giardiniera.

Italian Beef Combo

$14.00

Our Italian beef sandwich is made with thin slices of seasoned roast beef, simmered in gravy (au jus), and topped with imported giardiniera. With your choice of a side and medium drink.

Ultimate Roast Beef Sandwich

Ultimate Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.50

Piled high with thinly sliced roast beef, and topped with grilled onions and a house made horseradish/garlic aioli sauce; all on a kaiser roll. Add cheese for an even more delicious experience. Don't want the onions? No problem, just be sure to tell us in the special requests section.

Ultimate Roast Beef Combo

Ultimate Roast Beef Combo

$14.00

Piled high with thinly sliced roast beef, and topped with grilled onions and a house made horseradish aioli sauce; all on a kaiser roll. Add cheese for an even more delicious experience. Comes with your choice of a side and medium drink. Don't want the onions? No problem, just be sure to tell us in the special requests section.

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$10.99

Tender slices of beef and grilled onions, topped with a cheese sauce all on a toasted bun make this sandwich a flavor delight. Your stomach will thank you!

Steak and Cheese Combo

Steak and Cheese Combo

$14.50

Tender slices of beef and grilled onions, topped with a cheese sauce all on a toasted bun make this sandwich a flavor delight. Your stomach will thank you! Combo comes with your choice of a side and a medium fountain drink.

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99

Six mini corn dogs. Franks made from chicken. Comes with fries and your choice of a drink. Fountain drink is the small size.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Two of our jumbo chicken tenders, fries, and your choice of a drink.

Sides and Dipping Sauces

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$2.50

Crispy seasoned fries. Don't forget to add a dipping sauce!

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.50

A creamy slaw made fresh everyday.

Shack Sauce

Shack Sauce

$1.00

A little spicy and a little sweet, this is the type of sauce your dream about! Perfect for any of our chicken dishes or as a dip for our crispy seasoned fries.

Housemade Ranch

$1.00

Made in house, this is that delicious ranch you can't find in a bottle.

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Chef Carmen's own house made honey mustard sauce. Forget the bottled stuff, you're going to want to order seconds and thirds of this!

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.69
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.69
Sprite

Sprite

$1.69
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$1.69
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$1.69
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.99

Specialty Drinks

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.49
Limeade

Limeade

$2.49
Strawberry Limeade

Strawberry Limeade

$2.49
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49
Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$2.49

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Pastry shells filled with a sweet cream and dusted with powdered sugar and your choice of toppings.

Premium Belgian Waffle with Pearl Sugar

Premium Belgian Waffle with Pearl Sugar

$4.99

Move over funnel cakes, this waffle will put you to the test! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside this belgian waffle is the perfect ending to your meal. With a light dusting of confectioner sugar it is sweet enough on it's own.

Jumbo Cookies

Jumbo Cookies

$3.99

Giant size cookies are the perfect treat. Choose from any of our five flavors! Baked in house.

Cinnamon Rolls - Preorder

Cinnamon Rolls - Preorder

$14.00

Please allow at least 24 hours notice for your cinnamon rolls. Be sure to pick the date and the time you would like to pick up. Baked in our Cookies & Cream kitchen weekly! There are six cinnamon rolls to a pack.

Ice Cream Pints

Ice Cream Pints

$6.99

Pick your favorite flavor to go in a PINT size container! *Pictured is Moose Tracks. GF = Gluten Free, CN = Contains Nuts

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a multi-concept restaurant where the food is prepped, cooked, and delivered all from one kitchen. Please note - these hours are for takeout and delivery. Head to our website for our open hours.

Location

14650 Washington St, Haymarket, VA 20169

Directions

