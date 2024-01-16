Golden Gai Golden Gai
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
116 Bakery Square Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
City Kitchen at Bakery Square
No Reviews
145 Bakery Square Boulevard Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View restaurant
Hook Fish & Chicken - Homewood - 6960 Fifth Avenue
No Reviews
6960 Fifth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant