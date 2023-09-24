Dinner Menu

Plates

Seasonal Salad Summer 23

$10.00

Mango Peach Vinaigrette, Puffed Grain, Berries, Greens

Brussels Caesar Salad

$10.00

Shaved Brussels sprouts, croutons, and Parmesan

Frites

$10.00

Truffle aioli

Artichokes

$10.00

Herb aioli

Cauliflower Summer 23'

$13.00

Greek yogurt, Pistachio vinaigrette, Buckthorn, Pasteli

Pork Belly Summer 23'

$14.00

Honey Cumin Soy Glaze, Potato Strings, Greens

Octopus Summer 23'

$18.00

Oregano Vinaigrette, Charred Lemon, Potato

Cavatelli Summer 23'

$16.00

Lemon Vinaigrette, Puffed Grain, Berries, Greens

Wild Boar Sliders 23'

$17.00

Biltong Spice, Pickles, Sauerkraut

Salmon Summer 23'

$35.00

Cajun Spice, Mango Salsa, Harissa Risotto (6oz)

Chicken Summer 23'

$24.00

Barbecue Rub, Aged Apple Crème Fraiche, Spiced Risotto

Filet Summer 23'

$38.00

Chili Spice, Cilantro and Jicama Salad (6oz)

Ribeye Summer 23'

$46.00

Worcestershire Aioli, Succotash (16oz)

Snapper Summer 23'

$47.00

Tarragon Butter, Lemon, Blistered Vegetables (whole fish)

Feature Flatbread

$15.00

Feature Seafood

Feature App

Schiacciate

Cheese

$14.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Margherita

$14.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Spinach and Goat Cheese

$14.00

Marinara

Spicy Sausage and Yellow Pepper

$14.00

Marinara and mozzarella

Aged Pepperoni

$15.00

Marinara and mozzarella

Prosciutto and Arugula

$15.00

Marinara and mozzarella

Charcuterie

Combo Board

$44.00

Cheese Board

$24.00

Triple crème brie (cow, France), the stag white Cheddar (cow, Wisconsin), and mobay (sheep, goat, USA)

Meat Board

$24.00

Salami gin and juice (lamb, pork, USA), Finocchiona (pork, Italy), and prosciutto (pork, Italy)

Bar Nuts

$5.00

Desserts

Chocolate Tart

$10.00Out of stock

Orange gel, bulgar wheat, and angostura whip

Orange Macaron

$10.00

Pink peppercorn and lemon balm

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Berry sauce and candied lemon

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate sauce and sabayon

Lemon Sorbet

$10.00

Sandeman Tawny Port 20

$12.00

Events

Chef's Table Sept 26th 7pm "Fast Foods"

Chef's Table Sept 26th 7pm "Fast Foods"

$102.72

Join us Tuesday, Sept 26th at 7pm for a wonderfully paired adventure. Executive Chef Eric Hess and Lead Mixologist Dan Lis pair up for a coursed out dinner like none other. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. Tickets are virtual and will not need to be picked up.

Scotch Society Sept 27th 6pm

$64.20

Join us Wednesday September 26th at 6pm. Our topic is "High End Drams from Unexpected Places." This is a great experience for someone who loves Scotch but wanting to get out of the box. Tax and Gratuity included.

Bourbon Club Oct 3rd 6pm

$64.20

Join us on Tuesday, October 3rd at 6:00pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.

Bourbon Club Oct 10th 6pm

$64.20

Join us on Tuesday, October 10th at 6:00pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.

Cocktail Class Oct 22nd 3pm "Pop Culture"

$64.20

Join us on Sunday, October 22nd at 3pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.

Unicorn Series Oct 27th 7pm

$75.00

Join us Friday October 27th at 7pm as we present our Unicorn series. This time we will be featuring Bombergers, Shenk’s, Michters Toasted, Michters America, and Michters 10 year rye!

Chef's Table Nov 7th 7pm "Herbivore"

$102.72

Join us Tuesday, Nov 7th at 7pm for a wonderfully paired adventure. Executive Chef Eric Hess and Lead Mixologist Dan Lis pair up for a coursed out dinner like none other. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. Tickets are virtual and will not need to be picked up.

Cocktail Class Nov 12th 3pm "Pop Culture"

$64.20

Join us on Sunday, November 12th at 3pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.

Cocktail Class Nov 12th 5:30pm "Pop Culture"

$64.20

Join us on Sunday, November 12th at 5:30 pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.

Bourbon Club Nov 14th 6pm

$64.20

Join us on Tuesday, November 14th at 6:00pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.

Bourbon Club Nov 21st 6pm

$64.20

Bar Top Talks Nov 28th 6pm

$64.20

Scotch Society Nov 29th 6pm

$64.20

Cocktail Class Dec 3rd 3pm "Pop Culture"

$64.20

Cocktail Class Dec 3rd 5:30pm "Pop Culture"

$64.20

Bourbon Club Dec 12th 6pm

$64.20
Fine & Rare DInner Dec 16th 7pm

Fine & Rare DInner Dec 16th 7pm

$353.10

Bourbon Club Dec 19th 6pm

$64.20

Merchandise

Leather Coasters

$15.00

Designed by Clayton and Crume