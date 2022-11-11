Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Gia Mia - Downers Grove

review star

No reviews yet

994 WARREN AVE

DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Paccheri Vodka
Margherita
Chicken Parmesan

Click to add GIFT CARDS

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

Small Plates

Wild Mushroom Toast

Wild Mushroom Toast

$13.75

Grilled toast | fontina | wild mushrooms | boursin | caramelized onion | basil | chili flakes | truffle oil

Tuscan Shrimp + Polenta

$14.25

Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Peppers | Lemon | Vino | Creamy Polenta | Chives

Fig & Prosciutto Toast

Fig & Prosciutto Toast

$14.25

Toast | Fig Mostarda | Ricotta | Evoo | 720 Day Aged Prosciutto | Balsamic | Basil | Sea Salt

Calamari Fritto

Calamari Fritto

$13.50

Crisp calamari | Cherry Peppers| lemon aioli

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$10.75

Crisp zucchini | lemon | shaved parmesan | sea salt | creamy parmesan

Ricotta + Honeycomb

Ricotta + Honeycomb

$11.25

Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb

Meatballs al Forno

Meatballs al Forno

$13.25

Handcrafted veal meatballs | roasted tomato sauce | polenta | basil

Charred Cauliflower

Charred Cauliflower

$9.25

Roasted cauliflower | radicchio | olives | pine-nut crumbs | honey | parsley

Tuscan White Bean + Kale Soup

Tuscan White Bean + Kale Soup

$7.75

White bean | sausage | kale | pesto

Prosciutto + Burrata

Prosciutto + Burrata

$17.25

720-Day Aged Prosciutto | Pesto | Tomato | Burrata | Pizza Bread

Steak Bruschetta

$17.50Out of stock
Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$9.25

Crispy fingerling potatoes | garlic | herbs | fresno chilis | creamy parmesan

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.25

Charred Sprouts | Garlic | Shallot | Bacon | Mustard Seed | Sea Salt

Spinach Artichoke Fonduta

Spinach Artichoke Fonduta

$12.25Out of stock

Fresh spinach | artichokes | fontina | provolone | parmesan cream | pizza bread

Asiago Gnocchi + Ricotta

Asiago Gnocchi + Ricotta

$12.95

Asiago Gnocchi | Ricotta | Roasted Tomato Sauce | Pecorino Romano | Lemon Oil

Greens

Baby Kale

Baby Kale

$8.50

Tuscan kale | bacon | manchego | sunflower seeds | radish | lemon vinaigrette

Italian Farm

Italian Farm

$8.75

Leafy greens | soppressata | onion | peppers | tomatoes | cauliflower | provolone | olives | balsamic

Beet + Farro

Beet + Farro

$8.75

Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese

Not Your Classic Caesar

Not Your Classic Caesar

$8.75

Shredded Romaine | Lemon | Black Pepper | Tomatoes | Parmesan | Caesar Dressing | Garlic Breadcrumbs

Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic Chicken

$16.95

Leafy greens | chicken | grapes | pecans | feta | strawberries | avocado | balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon + Spinach

Blackened Salmon + Spinach

$18.75

Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence

Romano Crusted Chicken

Romano Crusted Chicken

$16.25

Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing

Tenderloin Steak Salad

Tenderloin Steak Salad

$19.75

4 oz. Filet Medallion | Organic Bibb Lettuce | Mushrooms | Peppers | Red Onion | Tomatoes | Gorgonzola | Balsamic | Crispy Leeks | Pesto Vinaigrette

Simple Arugula + Shrimp + Avocado

Simple Arugula + Shrimp + Avocado

$17.75

Organic Wild Arugula | Blackened Shrimp | Creole Sauce | Avocado | Fennel | Tomatoes | Parmigiano | Pine Nuts

Kale + Farro Chicken Salad

Kale + Farro Chicken Salad

$17.75

Grilled Chicken Breast | Butternut Squash | Apples | Bacon | Pecans | Manchego | Dates | Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Brussel + Chicken Salad

Brussel + Chicken Salad

$17.50

Leafy Greens | Blackened Chicken Breast | Brussel Spouts | Cranberries | Quinoa | Tomatoes | Pecans | Gorgonzola | Lemon Vinaigrette | Balsamic

LARGE Baby Kale

$15.00

Tuscan kale | bacon | manchego | sunflower seeds | radish | lemon vinaigrette

LARGE Italian Farm

$12.00

Leafy greens | soppressata | onion | peppers | tomatoes | cauliflower | provolone | olives | balsamic

LARGE Caesar

$12.00

Shredded Romaine| Lemon| Black Pepper| Tomatoes| Parmesan| Caesar Dressing| Garlic Breadcrumbs

Bigger Plates

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.25

Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce

Medallions Of Beef

Medallions Of Beef

$29.50

2-4 oz. Medallions of Beef | Garlic | Shallots | Broccolini | Potatoes | Peppers | Pesto | Carrots | Balsamic

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$26.25

Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$19.75

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast | Lemon | Crispy Potatoes | Artichoke Hearts | Baby Carrots | Spinach | Shallots | Capers | White Wine

Pasta

Braised Short Rib Gnocchi

Braised Short Rib Gnocchi

$21.75

Slow Roasted Short Rib | Shallots | Garlic | Asiago Gnocchi | Chili Flake | Carrots | Tomatoes | Demi | Parmesan | Herbs

Paccheri Vodka

Paccheri Vodka

$18.25

Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.50

Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce

Shrimp Strozzapreti

Shrimp Strozzapreti

$22.50

Shrimp | Garlic | Shallots | Tomato | Vino | Lemon | Chili Flake | Herb Butter | Parmesan | Pine-Nut Crumbs | Feta | Pesto

Wild Mushroom Sacchetti

Wild Mushroom Sacchetti

$21.25

Fresh Herbs | Chili Flakes | Garlic | Shallots | Wild Mushrooms | Kale | Goat Cheese | Truffle

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$17.25

Fresh pasta Sheets | Ricotta | Tomato Sauce | Parmesan Cream | Bolognese Meat Sauce | Mozzarella | Parmesan

Butternut Squash + Chicken Risotto

Butternut Squash + Chicken Risotto

$19.50

Creamy Parmesan Risotto | Chicken | Butternut Squash | Spinach | EVOO | Pecorino

Sausage Rapini Papparadelle

Sausage Rapini Papparadelle

$18.75

Italian Sausage | Peppers | Cannellini Beans | Rapini | Vino | Garlic | Shallot | Chilis | Marinara

Sides

Fontina Garlic Bread

Fontina Garlic Bread

$5.00

House-made dough | imported fontina | garlic confit | sea salt

Pizza Bread

$5.00

Side Ricotta

$3.00

Side Marinara Sauce

Side Creamy Parmesan

Romano Chicken Breast

$5.00

Kids

Kids Meatballs

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$6.00

Kids Bbq Chicken Pizza

$6.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pasta Pesto

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Calzone

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Adult Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Pizza

BBQ Pie

BBQ Pie

$14.75

Sweet BBQ sauce | roasted chicken | basil | onion | bacon | mozzarella | cilantro |

Burrata Pie

Burrata Pie

$15.25

Tomato Sauce | Roasted Garlic | Oregano | Burrata | Caramelized Onion | Pesto | Pistachios | Arugula

Hammaker’s Pie

Hammaker’s Pie

$14.75

Tomato sauce | mozzarella | mushroom | pepperoni | sausage | oregano

Large Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Tomato Sauce | Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$13.25

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | Evoo | Parmesan

North End

North End

$14.75

Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Italian Sausage | Cherry Peppers | Onion | Parmesan | Oregano

Pear + Caramelized Onion

Pear + Caramelized Onion

$13.75

Evoo | garlic | basil | mozzarella | roasted pear | onion | gorgonzola | arugula | balsamic

Pepperoni + Banana Peppers

Pepperoni + Banana Peppers

$13.75

Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | oregano | garlic | pepperoni | roasted peppers | parmesan

Prosciutto + Arugula

Prosciutto + Arugula

$16.25

Evoo | garlic | mozzarella | basil | San Danielle | prosciutto | lemon | arugula

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$13.75

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Fontina | Parmesan | Ricotta | Sea Salt

Stinger

Stinger

$14.75

Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Spicy Soppressata | Pepperoni | Oregano | Parmesan | Mike's Hot Honey

The Bruno

The Bruno

$14.50

Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Spicy Soppressata

The Livia

The Livia

$14.75

Evoo | garlic | basil | oregano | mozzarella | spicy soppressata | onion | chilis

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$14.25

Evoo | garlic | rosemary | mozzarella | basil | oregano | fontina | wild mushrooms | red onion |

Pizza Bianco

Pizza Bianco

$14.25

Evoo | Garlic | Oregano | Spinach | Tomato | Mozzarella | Ricotta | Lemon Oil | Sea Salt

Click to add GIFT CARDS

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Tartufo Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lady Fingers | Espresso | Mascarpone | Cocoa | Coffee Sauce

Crema Nutella

$9.00

Caramelized Sugar Toast | Nutella Whipped Ricotta | Powdered Sugar

Dolchino Individual

$3.00

Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Ricotta Cheesecake | Bruleed | Mixed berry Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

994 WARREN AVE, DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515

Directions

Gallery
Gia Mia image
Gia Mia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pompei of Westmont - Westmont, IL
orange starNo Reviews
200 West Ogden Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Dolce Restaurant + Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
13 North Cass Avenue Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Standard Market - The Grill
orange star4.0 • 316
333 E OGDEN AVE Westmont, IL 60559
View restaurantnext
Labriola Cafe - Labriola Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3021 Butterfield Rd Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
:Positano Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
17W460 22nd Street Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Two Hound Red
orange starNo Reviews
486 Pennsylvania Ave Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in DOWNERS GROVE

Egg Harbor Cafe - Downers Grove
orange star4.7 • 2,768
5128 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Commissary - North
orange star4.7 • 2,768
1418 Brook Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Cadence Kitchen & Co
orange star4.9 • 2,353
5101 Mochel Drive Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Shikara Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,721
1620 75th St Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub - Downers Grove
orange star4.5 • 1,707
5157 Main St Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Tacochela
orange star4.4 • 1,538
2321 OGDEN AVE Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DOWNERS GROVE
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Hinsdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston