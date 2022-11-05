Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Italian
Pizza

Gia Mia - Geneva

review star

No reviews yet

13 N Third Street

Geneva, IL 60134

Order Again

Popular Items

Paccheri Vodka
Chicken Parmesan
Margherita

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$250 Gift Card

$250.00

Small Plates

Wild Mushroom Toast

Wild Mushroom Toast

$13.75

Grilled toast | fontina | wild mushrooms | boursin | caramelized onion | basil | chili flakes | truffle oil

Tuscan Shrimp + Polenta

$14.25

Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Peppers | Lemon | Vino | Creamy Polenta | Chives

Fig & Prosciutto Toast

Fig & Prosciutto Toast

$14.25

Toast | Fig Mostarda | Ricotta | Evoo | 720 Day Aged Prosciutto | Balsamic | Basil | Sea Salt

Calamari Fritto

Calamari Fritto

$13.50

Crisp calamari | Cherry Peppers| lemon aioli

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$10.75

Crisp zucchini | lemon | shaved parmesan | sea salt | creamy parmesan

Ricotta + Honeycomb

Ricotta + Honeycomb

$11.25

Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb

Meatballs al Forno

Meatballs al Forno

$13.25

Handcrafted veal meatballs | roasted tomato sauce | polenta | basil

Charred Cauliflower

Charred Cauliflower

$9.25

Roasted cauliflower | radicchio | olives | pine-nut crumbs | honey | parsley

Tuscan White Bean + Kale Soup

Tuscan White Bean + Kale Soup

$7.75

White bean | sausage | kale | pesto

Prosciutto + Burrata

Prosciutto + Burrata

$17.25

720-Day Aged Prosciutto | Pesto | Tomato | Burrata | Pizza Bread

Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$9.25

Crispy fingerling potatoes | garlic | herbs | fresno chilis | creamy parmesan

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.25

Charred Sprouts | Garlic | Shallot | Bacon | Mustard Seed | Sea Salt

Spinach Artichoke Fonduta

$12.25

Fresh spinach | artichokes | fontina | provolone | parmesan cream | pizza bread

Asiago Gnocchi + Ricotta

Asiago Gnocchi + Ricotta

$12.95

Asiago Gnocchi | Ricotta | Roasted Tomato Sauce | Pecorino Romano | Lemon Oil

Greens

Baby Kale

Baby Kale

$8.50

Tuscan kale | bacon | manchego | sunflower seeds | radish | lemon vinaigrette

Italian Farm

Italian Farm

$8.75

Leafy greens | soppressata | onion | peppers | tomatoes | cauliflower | provolone | olives | balsamic

Beet + Farro

Beet + Farro

$8.75

Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese

Not Your Classic Caesar

Not Your Classic Caesar

$8.75

Shredded Romaine | Lemon | Black Pepper | Tomatoes | Parmesan | Caesar Dressing | Garlic Breadcrumbs

Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic Chicken

$16.95

Leafy greens | chicken | grapes | pecans | feta | strawberries | avocado | balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon + Spinach

Blackened Salmon + Spinach

$18.75

Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence

Romano Crusted Chicken

Romano Crusted Chicken

$16.25

Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing

Tenderloin Steak Salad

Tenderloin Steak Salad

$19.75

4 oz. Filet Medallion | Organic Bibb Lettuce | Mushrooms | Peppers | Red Onion | Tomatoes | Gorgonzola | Balsamic | Crispy Leeks | Pesto Vinaigrette

Simple Arugula + Shrimp + Avocado

Simple Arugula + Shrimp + Avocado

$17.75

Organic Wild Arugula | Blackened Shrimp | Creole Sauce | Avocado | Fennel | Tomatoes | Parmigiano | Pine Nuts

Kale + Farro Chicken Salad

Kale + Farro Chicken Salad

$17.75

Grilled Chicken Breast | Butternut Squash | Apples | Bacon | Pecans | Manchego | Dates | Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Brussel + Chicken Salad

Brussel + Chicken Salad

$17.50

Leafy Greens | Blackened Chicken Breast | Brussel Spouts | Cranberries | Quinoa | Tomatoes | Pecans | Gorgonzola | Lemon Vinaigrette | Balsamic

LARGE Baby Kale

$15.00

Tuscan kale | bacon | manchego | sunflower seeds | radish | lemon vinaigrette

LARGE Italian Farm

$12.00

Leafy greens | soppressata | onion | peppers | tomatoes | cauliflower | provolone | olives | balsamic

LARGE Caesar

$12.00

Shredded Romaine| Lemon| Black Pepper| Tomatoes| Parmesan| Caesar Dressing| Garlic Breadcrumbs

Bigger Plates

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$19.25

Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce

Medallions Of Beef

Medallions Of Beef

$29.50

2-4 oz. Medallions of Beef | Garlic | Shallots | Broccolini | Potatoes | Peppers | Pesto | Carrots | Balsamic

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$26.25

Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$19.75

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast | Lemon | Crispy Potatoes | Artichoke Hearts | Baby Carrots | Spinach | Shallots | Capers | White Wine

Pasta

Braised Short Rib Gnocchi

Braised Short Rib Gnocchi

$21.75

Slow Roasted Short Rib | Shallots | Garlic | Asiago Gnocchi | Chili Flake | Carrots | Tomatoes | Demi | Parmesan | Herbs

Paccheri Vodka

Paccheri Vodka

$18.25

Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.50

Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce

Shrimp Strozzapreti

Shrimp Strozzapreti

$22.50

Shrimp | Garlic | Shallots | Tomato | Vino | Lemon | Chili Flake | Herb Butter | Parmesan | Pine-Nut Crumbs | Feta | Pesto

Wild Mushroom Sacchetti

Wild Mushroom Sacchetti

$21.25

Fresh Herbs | Chili Flakes | Garlic | Shallots | Wild Mushrooms | Kale | Goat Cheese | Truffle

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$17.25

Fresh pasta Sheets | Ricotta | Tomato Sauce | Parmesan Cream | Bolognese Meat Sauce | Mozzarella | Parmesan

Butternut Squash + Chicken Risotto

Butternut Squash + Chicken Risotto

$19.50

Creamy Parmesan Risotto | Chicken | Butternut Squash | Spinach | EVOO | Pecorino

Sausage Rapini Papparadelle

Sausage Rapini Papparadelle

$18.75

Italian Sausage | Peppers | Cannellini Beans | Rapini | Vino | Garlic | Shallot | Chilis | Marinara

Sides

Fontina Garlic Bread

Fontina Garlic Bread

$5.00

House-made dough | imported fontina | garlic confit | sea salt

Pizza Bread

$5.00

Side Ricotta

$3.00

Side Marinara Sauce

Side Creamy Parmesan

Romano Chicken Breast

$5.00

Kids

Kids Meatballs

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$6.00

Kids Bbq Chicken Pizza

$6.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pasta Pesto

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Calzone

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$6.00

Adult Mac n Cheese

$13.00

Pizza

BBQ Pie

BBQ Pie

$14.75

Sweet BBQ sauce | roasted chicken | basil | onion | bacon | mozzarella | cilantro |

Burrata Pie

Burrata Pie

$15.25

Tomato Sauce | Roasted Garlic | Oregano | Burrata | Caramelized Onion | Pesto | Pistachios | Arugula

Hammaker’s Pie

Hammaker’s Pie

$14.75

Tomato sauce | mozzarella | mushroom | pepperoni | sausage | oregano

Large Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Tomato Sauce | Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$13.25

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | Evoo | Parmesan

North End

North End

$14.75

Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Italian Sausage | Cherry Peppers | Onion | Parmesan | Oregano

Pear + Caramelized Onion

Pear + Caramelized Onion

$13.75

Evoo | garlic | basil | mozzarella | roasted pear | onion | gorgonzola | arugula | balsamic

Pepperoni + Banana Peppers

Pepperoni + Banana Peppers

$13.75

Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | oregano | garlic | pepperoni | roasted peppers | parmesan

Prosciutto + Arugula

Prosciutto + Arugula

$16.25

Evoo | garlic | mozzarella | basil | San Danielle | prosciutto | lemon | arugula

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$13.75

Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Fontina | Parmesan | Ricotta | Sea Salt

Stinger

Stinger

$14.75

Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Spicy Soppressata | Pepperoni | Oregano | Parmesan | Mike's Hot Honey

The Bruno

The Bruno

$14.50

Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Spicy Soppressata

The Livia

The Livia

$14.75

Evoo | garlic | basil | oregano | mozzarella | spicy soppressata | onion | chilis

Wild Mushroom

Wild Mushroom

$14.25

Evoo | garlic | rosemary | mozzarella | basil | oregano | fontina | wild mushrooms | red onion |

Pizza Bianco

Pizza Bianco

$14.25

Evoo | Garlic | Oregano | Spinach | Tomato | Mozzarella | Ricotta | Lemon Oil | Sea Salt

DESSERTS

Chocolate Tartufo Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lady Fingers | Espresso | Mascarpone | Cocoa | Coffee Sauce

Crema Nutella

$9.00

Caramelized Sugar Toast | Nutella Whipped Ricotta | Powdered Sugar

Dolchino Individual

$3.00

Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Ricotta Cheesecake | Bruleed | Mixed berry Sauce

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our focus is chef-driven, farm-to-fork food offerings such as Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh homemade pasta, antipasto, and hand-made mozzarella.

Location

13 N Third Street, Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

Gallery
- Gia Mia - image
- Gia Mia - image
- Gia Mia - image
Main pic

Map
