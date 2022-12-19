- Home
Gia Mia - St Charles
213 Reviews
$$
31 S 1st St
St Charles, IL 60174
Popular Items
Small Plates
Wild Mushroom Toast
Grilled toast | fontina | wild mushrooms | boursin | caramelized onion | basil | chili flakes | truffle oil
Tuscan Shrimp + Polenta
Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Peppers | Lemon | Vino | Creamy Polenta | Chives
Fig & Prosciutto Toast
Toast | Fig Mostarda | Ricotta | Evoo | 720 Day Aged Prosciutto | Balsamic | Basil | Sea Salt
Calamari Fritto
Crisp calamari | Cherry Peppers| lemon aioli
Zucchini Fries
Crisp zucchini | lemon | shaved parmesan | sea salt | creamy parmesan
Ricotta + Honeycomb
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
Meatballs al Forno
Handcrafted veal meatballs | roasted tomato sauce | polenta | basil
Charred Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower | radicchio | olives | pine-nut crumbs | honey | parsley
Tuscan White Bean + Kale Soup
White bean | sausage | kale | pesto
Prosciutto + Burrata
720-Day Aged Prosciutto | Pesto | Tomato | Burrata | Pizza Bread
Smashed Potatoes
Crispy fingerling potatoes | garlic | herbs | fresno chilis | creamy parmesan
Brussels Sprouts
Charred Sprouts | Garlic | Shallot | Bacon | Mustard Seed | Sea Salt
Spinach Artichoke Fonduta
Fresh spinach | artichokes | fontina | provolone | parmesan cream | pizza bread
Asiago Gnocchi + Ricotta
Asiago Gnocchi | Ricotta | Roasted Tomato Sauce | Pecorino Romano | Lemon Oil
Greens
Baby Kale
Tuscan kale | bacon | manchego | sunflower seeds | radish | lemon vinaigrette
Italian Farm
Leafy greens | soppressata | onion | peppers | tomatoes | cauliflower | provolone | olives | balsamic
Beet + Farro
Red beets | imported farro | balsamic | pistachios | spinach | goat cheese
Not Your Classic Caesar
Shredded Romaine | Lemon | Black Pepper | Tomatoes | Parmesan | Caesar Dressing | Garlic Breadcrumbs
Balsamic Chicken
Leafy greens | chicken | grapes | pecans | feta | strawberries | avocado | balsamic vinaigrette
Blackened Salmon + Spinach
Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence
Romano Crusted Chicken
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
Tenderloin Steak Salad
4 oz. Filet Medallion | Organic Bibb Lettuce | Mushrooms | Peppers | Red Onion | Tomatoes | Gorgonzola | Balsamic | Crispy Leeks | Pesto Vinaigrette
Simple Arugula + Shrimp + Avocado
Organic Wild Arugula | Blackened Shrimp | Creole Sauce | Avocado | Fennel | Tomatoes | Parmigiano | Pine Nuts
Kale + Farro Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast | Butternut Squash | Apples | Bacon | Pecans | Manchego | Dates | Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Brussel + Chicken Salad
Leafy Greens | Blackened Chicken Breast | Brussel Spouts | Cranberries | Quinoa | Tomatoes | Pecans | Gorgonzola | Lemon Vinaigrette | Balsamic
LARGE Baby Kale
Tuscan kale | bacon | manchego | sunflower seeds | radish | lemon vinaigrette
LARGE Italian Farm
Leafy greens | soppressata | onion | peppers | tomatoes | cauliflower | provolone | olives | balsamic
LARGE Caesar
Shredded Romaine| Lemon| Black Pepper| Tomatoes| Parmesan| Caesar Dressing| Garlic Breadcrumbs
Bigger Plates
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | Linguini Fini | Pesto | Roasted Tomato Sauce
Medallions Of Beef
2-4 oz. Medallions of Beef | Garlic | Shallots | Broccolini | Potatoes | Peppers | Pesto | Carrots | Balsamic
Scottish Salmon
Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth
Chicken Piccata
Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast | Lemon | Crispy Potatoes | Artichoke Hearts | Baby Carrots | Spinach | Shallots | Capers | White Wine
Pasta
Braised Short Rib Gnocchi
Slow Roasted Short Rib | Shallots | Garlic | Asiago Gnocchi | Chili Flake | Carrots | Tomatoes | Demi | Parmesan | Herbs
Paccheri Vodka
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce
Shrimp Strozzapreti
Shrimp | Garlic | Shallots | Tomato | Vino | Lemon | Chili Flake | Herb Butter | Parmesan | Pine-Nut Crumbs | Feta | Pesto
Wild Mushroom Sacchetti
Fresh Herbs | Chili Flakes | Garlic | Shallots | Wild Mushrooms | Kale | Goat Cheese | Truffle
Lasagna
Fresh pasta Sheets | Ricotta | Tomato Sauce | Parmesan Cream | Bolognese Meat Sauce | Mozzarella | Parmesan
Butternut Squash + Chicken Risotto
Creamy Parmesan Risotto | Chicken | Butternut Squash | Spinach | EVOO | Pecorino
Sausage Rapini Papparadelle
Italian Sausage | Peppers | Cannellini Beans | Rapini | Vino | Garlic | Shallot | Chilis | Marinara
Sides
Kids
1/2 Priced Pizza
BBQ Pie
Sweet BBQ sauce | roasted chicken | basil | onion | bacon | mozzarella | cilantro |
Burrata Pie
Tomato Sauce | Roasted Garlic | Oregano | Burrata | Caramelized Onion | Pesto | Pistachios | Arugula
Hammaker’s Pie
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | mushroom | pepperoni | sausage | oregano
Large Kids Cheese Pizza
Tomato Sauce | Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Margherita
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | Evoo | Parmesan
North End
Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Italian Sausage | Cherry Peppers | Onion | Parmesan | Oregano
Pear + Caramelized Onion
Evoo | garlic | basil | mozzarella | roasted pear | onion | gorgonzola | arugula | balsamic
Pepperoni + Banana Peppers
Tomato sauce | mozzarella | basil | oregano | garlic | pepperoni | roasted peppers | parmesan
Prosciutto + Arugula
Evoo | garlic | mozzarella | basil | San Danielle | prosciutto | lemon | arugula
Quattro Formaggi
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Fontina | Parmesan | Ricotta | Sea Salt
Stinger
Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Spicy Soppressata | Pepperoni | Oregano | Parmesan | Mike's Hot Honey
The Bruno
Tomato Sauce | Basil | Mozzarella | Pepperoni | Italian Sausage | Spicy Soppressata
The Livia
Evoo | garlic | basil | oregano | mozzarella | spicy soppressata | onion | chilis
Wild Mushroom
Evoo | garlic | rosemary | mozzarella | basil | oregano | fontina | wild mushrooms | red onion |
Pizza Bianco
Evoo | Garlic | Oregano | Spinach | Tomato | Mozzarella | Ricotta | Lemon Oil | Sea Salt
DESSERTS
Chocolate Tartufo Cake
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers | Espresso | Mascarpone | Cocoa | Coffee Sauce
Crema Nutella
Caramelized Sugar Toast | Nutella Whipped Ricotta | Powdered Sugar
Dolchino Individual
Ricotta Cheesecake
Ricotta Cheesecake | Bruleed | Mixed berry Sauce
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
31 S 1st St, St Charles, IL 60174