Italian
Pizza
Mediterranean
Livia Italian Eatery - Elmhurst
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our focus is chef-driven, farm-to-fork food offerings such as Neapolitan style wood-fired pizzas, creative small plates, fresh homemade pasta, antipasto, and hand-made mozzarella.
Location
116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst, IL 60126
Gallery