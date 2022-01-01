Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

Georgianna Sparkling Rosé - Grivani ($75)

$37.50

Piedmont | Our Georgianna Brut Rose is a classic method rose created in the scenic land of Piedmont, Italy. The Georgianna is a celebration of French winemaking methods perfected with Italian terroir and grapes creating a wine that is meant to be enjoyed on special occasions. The blend is 50% Pinot Noir, the classic grape the french have chosen for Champagne and 50% Nebbiolo, the grape that has proved so difficult to grow anywhere other than Piedmont. Prior to release the wine spends 4 years aging on the lees to develop its beautiful flavors of raspberries, violets, bread crust and yeast. On the palate the wine has sweet tannins that make it an ideal complement with food or as an aperitif.