Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

5110 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Bottles of Wine

You must be 21 years or older to order. Identification must be present upon arrival.
Albarino - Ana Blu ($40)

Albarino - Ana Blu ($40)

$20.00

Rias Baixas, 2018 | Ana Blu Albariño is crisp as a summer’s day. The fresh, fruity aromatics are elegantly balanced by the minerals of the lush sunny coast of the Spanish Rias Baixas. Crisp flavors of lemon, grapefruit, and saline shine while taking your palate on a journey to coastal Spain. This delicious wine pairs beautifully with virtually all seafood.

Sauvignon Blanc - Disrupt ($40)

Sauvignon Blanc - Disrupt ($40)

$20.00

Leyda Valley, Chile - 2017 | The Disrupt Sauvignon Blanc is vibrant on the palate, and is made from grapes that fully express the most extreme land produced by volcanic eruptions. Visually, the wine is bright with a beautiful greenish-yellow hue. On the nose you will find notes of lime, grapefruit, white flower and minerality. The Disrupt Sauvignon Blanc is a crisp wine with deep flavor, vibrant acidity, and delicious citrus fruit. We recommend enjoying the Sauvignon Blanc with shellfish, salads and white meat.

La Giuliana Roero Arneis - Grivani ($45)

La Giuliana Roero Arneis - Grivani ($45)

$22.50

Piedmont, 2018 | Piedmont, renowned for its reds, king Barolo and queen Barberesco, hides a crystal-clear gem in it’s misty terrain: La Giuliana Roero Arneis. Tucked away in the tiny town of Roero, the arneis grape grows in mineral rich soil. Once ocean floor, you can still find seashells throughout the vineyards. This magical terroir creates the perfect conditions for a stunning white wine. It has a fresh acidity and fruity nose with dominant aromas of red apple and exotic fruits. Its incredible versatility and quiet elegance will convince you that it’s a new star in Piedmont’s royal constellation.

Chardonnay - Ana Blu ($55)

Chardonnay - Ana Blu ($55)

$27.50

Carneros, 2018 | Ana Blu Chardonnay begins on a vineyard by the San Pablo in Carneros, California. The cool mists rolling off the bay allow the grape to ripen to perfection. After six months in new French Oak, the subtle notes of vanilla, baking spices, and toast will dance on your palate as you delight in the freshest expression of America’s favorite style of white wine.

Bella Notte Prosecco - Grivani ($45)

Bella Notte Prosecco - Grivani ($45)

$22.50

Veneto | In Italy, ‘beautiful nights’ begin with Prosseco at aperitivo. Bella Notte Prosecco captures the magic of beginnings and the romance that starlight calls for. Experience aromatic notes of acacia and a bouquet of fresh fruit. Luxuriate in the fine foam, frosting every glass you pour. Pair with any evening to create an atmosphere of beauty, delight, and the light-hearted, Italian enchantment that is Prosecco.

Bella Notte Prosecco [375 mL] - Grivani ($25)

Bella Notte Prosecco [375 mL] - Grivani ($25)

$12.50

Veneto | In Italy, ‘beautiful nights’ begin with Prosseco at aperitivo. Bella Notte Prosecco captures the magic of beginnings and the romance that starlight calls for. Experience aromatic notes of acacia and a bouquet of fresh fruit. Luxuriate in the fine foam, frosting every glass you pour. Pair with any evening to create an atmosphere of beauty, delight, and the light-hearted, Italian enchantment that is Prosecco.

Rosé - Ana Blu ($40)

Rosé - Ana Blu ($40)

$20.00

Languedoc, 2018 | Ana Blu Rosè carries you to the breezy shores of southern France by the Mediterranean sea. Our carefully curated blend of Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Mourvèdre, creates a bright, light-bodied wine bursting with fresh fruit notes of strawberry, melon, and the fragrance of rose petals. It’s fun, flirty, delicious – and made to drink all year round.

Georgianna Sparkling Rosé - Grivani ($75)

Georgianna Sparkling Rosé - Grivani ($75)

$37.50

Piedmont | Our Georgianna Brut Rose is a classic method rose created in the scenic land of Piedmont, Italy. The Georgianna is a celebration of French winemaking methods perfected with Italian terroir and grapes creating a wine that is meant to be enjoyed on special occasions. The blend is 50% Pinot Noir, the classic grape the french have chosen for Champagne and 50% Nebbiolo, the grape that has proved so difficult to grow anywhere other than Piedmont. Prior to release the wine spends 4 years aging on the lees to develop its beautiful flavors of raspberries, violets, bread crust and yeast. On the palate the wine has sweet tannins that make it an ideal complement with food or as an aperitif.

Il Santino Langhe Rosso - Grivani ($45)

Il Santino Langhe Rosso - Grivani ($45)

$22.50

Piedmont, 2016 | Il Santino Langhe Rosso is a youthful, energetic wine that combines the most important red grapes of Piedmont’s rich wine tradition: Nebbiolo, Barbera, and Dolcetto. It illuminates with an intense red color, and delights with aromas of dark berries, cherries, roses, vanilla, and earth. Il Santino features desirable tannins, acidity, and earthy notes that the Old World adores, while maintaining evident levels of ripe fruit that the New World craves.

Pinot Noir - Ana Blu ($55)

Pinot Noir - Ana Blu ($55)

$27.50

Carneros, 2017 | Pinot Noir is a notoriously delicate and diva-like grape: it will only grow in places that meet its high standards. The San Pablo Bay in Carneros, California sets the stage for a majestic meeting of the grape and the sea - creating a soft, light, and fruity wine, but with all the complexity, depth, and finesse of a great Pinot Noir.

Francesco Gaglione - Grivani ($65)

Francesco Gaglione - Grivani ($65)

$32.50

Tuscany, 2015 | Like the man himself, the Francesco Gaglione is defined by its charm. Our intense, fruit-forward, deep red ‘Super Tuscan’ is a blend of Sangiovese and Merlot. From coastal Maremma, the sea breeze allows our grapes to reach optimal ripeness. Bold notes of ripe black cherry, pomegranate, tobacco, and cacao are complemented by silky tannins and persistent acidity. Its rich flavor and body pairs perfectly with creamy risotto, charred steak, game, and everyone’s favorite: dark chocolate.

Antonio Barolo - Grivani ($110)

Antonio Barolo - Grivani ($110)

$55.00

Piedmont, 2015 | The Godfather, the patriarch, the foundation, Antonio Barolo is our collection’s cornerstone wine. Search the world over and you’ll never experience a wine quite like Barolo: its combined power and restraint are unrivaled. The Nebbiolo grape, indiginous to Piedmont, creates a full-bodied, brick-red wine with luminous hints of orange. Delicate aromas of coffee, vanilla, and dried red berries mingle with floral notes of violets and roses. Its mouth-watering tannins are balanced by an elegant, long lasting finish.

Disrupt Cabernet ($40)

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy Western New York's premier dining experience in the comfort of your own home.

5110 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

