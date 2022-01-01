Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Italian

Gianna Restaurant

4,437 Reviews

$$

700 Magazine Street.

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fire Roasted Chicken
Ciabatta Garlic Bread
Meatballs

Antipasti

Italian Chopped Salad

$10.00

Romaine and iceburg lettuce tossed with salami, artichoke hearts, pickled banana peppers, olives, red onion and red wine-anchovy vinaigrette.

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork and beef meatballs with parmesan, bread crumbs & tomato sauce.

Ciabatta Garlic Bread

$8.00

Ciabatta bread with garlic butter, grana padano and provolone.

Octopus

$18.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$12.00

Chicken Minestrone

$12.00

Pancakes

$15.00

Lamb Gravy

$14.00

Zeppole App

$10.00

Primi/Pasta

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$17.00

Rigatoni with tomato, guanciale & pecorino

Spaghetti & Clams

$22.00

Spaghetti with Clams, lemon, parsley & chilis

Shrimp Diavolo

$24.00

Ravioli

$21.00

Pasta Bordelaise

$7.00

Capellini with olive oil, garlic & parsley

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Cappelini pasta with butter and parmesan

Pizze

Margherita

$16.00

Sausage

$18.00

Mushroom

$20.00

Secondi/Entree

Pesce Del Giorno

$32.00

Seasonal preparation

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Oregano, rosemary, lemon, olive oil, butter & grilled focaccia

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

Thinly pounded veal wrapped in prosciutto then pan seared in brown butter with capers. Served with a side of pasta bordelaise.

Fire Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Fire roasted boneless half chicken with pepper salad and olive tapenade

Lasagna

$36.00

Vegan Entree

$25.00

Vegetarian Entree

$25.00

Short Rib Hash

$26.00

Eggs Alla Gianna

$16.00

Eggs In Purgatory

$16.00

Lunch Sandwich

$18.00

Grillades

$18.00Out of stock

Contorni/Sides

Paesano Potatoes

$7.00

Fried potatoes with rosemary, garlic & parmesan

Pasta Bordelaise

$7.00

Capellini with olive oil, garlic & parsley

Broccoli

$10.00

Side Focaccia

$4.00

Polenta

$6.00

Fried Egg

$4.00

Bacon

$10.00

Desserts

Zeppole Dessert

$10.00

Semifreddo

$12.00

Lemon Mousse

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Hazelnut Torta

$12.00

Beverages

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Still Water

$7.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino Pama

$7.00

Phony Negroni

$10.00Out of stock

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$5.00

Q Ginger Beer

$5.00

Canada Dry Tonic

$5.00

Canada Dry Club Soda

$3.00

Giffard N/A Spritz

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$7.00

Can Coke Refill

Can Sprite Refill

LUNCH

GIANNA CARNEVALE 2022

$75.00

CHOPPED SALAD

CIABATTA

MEATBALLS

Squash Blossoms

$20.00Out of stock

RIGATONI

BEEF

SHRIMP

POTATOES

BORDALAISE

VEG

CAKE

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

700 Magazine Street., New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Gianna Restaurant image
Gianna Restaurant image
Gianna Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - New Orleans
orange star3.7 • 611
701 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Barcadia New Orleans
orange star3.3 • 586
601 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Justine
orange star4.0 • 116
225 Chartres Street New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Vintage Rock Club
orange starNo Reviews
1009 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
The Will & The Way
orange starNo Reviews
719 Toulouse St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Willa Jean
orange star4.3 • 3,509
611 O'Keefe Ave New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
Maypop - 611 O'Keefe St
orange star4.6 • 2,298
611 O'Keefe St New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
Johnny Sánchez
orange star4.2 • 1,793
930 Poydras St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Johnny Sanchez Food Truck
orange star4.2 • 1,793
930 POYDRAS NEW ORLEANS, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
NOLA Caye
orange star5.0 • 697
898 Baronne Street New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston