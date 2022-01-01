Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Gianni Mazia's on Main

596 Reviews

$$

10325 Main St

Clarence, NY 14031

Popular Items

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round
Single Order (10 wings)

APPETIZERS

Calamari with Pasta Sauce

$10.75

Onion Rings (Large)

$8.50

Onion Rings (Small)

$5.50

Plain Bread Loaf

$3.25

Wood Fired Stuffed Banana Peppers

$10.75

Half Loaf Garlic Bread

$3.75

Plain or add on cheese, tomato and spinach

Whole Loaf Garlic Bread

$4.25

Plain or add on cheese, tomato and spinach

Fresh Homemade French Fries (Small)

$4.50

Fresh Homemade French Fries (Large)

$5.50

Traditional Fancy Fries (Small)

$5.50

Traditional Fancy Fries (Large)

$6.50

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

10 Mozzarella Sticks

$14.50

5 Breadsticks

$5.50

10 Breadsticks

$9.50

4 Pizza Logs

$8.50

8 Pizza Logs

$14.50

Battered Mushrooms (Small)

$6.00

Battered Mushrooms (Large)

$9.00

SOUPS

Cup Big Mike’s Beans & Greens

$3.75

Our hats off to Michael's on Pine Avenue in the Falls for his original version of this great Italian dish!

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$3.75

Friday Only - A favorite white chowder from colonial days in Boston.

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.75

Bowl Big Mike’s Beans & Greens

$4.75

Our hats off to Michael's on Pine Avenue in the Falls for his original version of this great Italian dish!

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$4.75

Friday Only - A favorite white chowder from colonial days in Boston.

Bowl Paula's Homemade Chili

$4.75

(Seasonal)

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$4.75

Bowl French Onion

$4.75

Quart Big Mike’s Beans & Greens

$8.25

Our hats off to Michael's on Pine Avenue in the Falls for his original version of this great Italian dish!

Quart New England Clam Chowder

$8.25

Friday Only - A favorite white chowder from colonial days in Boston.

Quart Paula's Homemade Chili

$8.25

(Seasonal)

Quart Chicken Noodle

$8.25

SALADS

Choice of dressings: Italian, Ranch, French (Vinaigrette and Bleu Cheese extra)

Antipasto (Small)

$9.25

Complete chef's salad with black & green olives, ham, capicola, salami & provolone cheese

Caesar Plain (Small)

$7.75

A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese

Chicken Caesar (Small)

$9.75

A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons. romano cheese & freshly grilled chicken

Chef's Salad (Small)

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, chic peas & homemade croutons

Julienne (Small)

$8.00

Complete chef's salad topped with freshly sliced Butterball Turkey, ‘Tyson Ham & provolone cheese and homemade croutons

Antipasto (Large)

$15.25

Complete chef's salad with black & green olives, ham, capicola, salami & provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad (Large)

$11.15

Large Only - Romaine lettuce, diced chicken ﬁngers, tomatoes and homemade croutons

Caesar Plain (Large)

$9.75

A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese

Chicken Caesar (Large)

$11.75

A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons. romano cheese & freshly grilled chicken

Chef's Salad (Large)

$8.25

Iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, chic peas & homemade croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad (Large)

$11.15

Large Only - A large Chef Salad with Grilled Chicken & Provolone Cheese

Julienne (Large)

$11.15

Complete chef's salad topped with freshly sliced Butterball Turkey, ‘Tyson Ham & provolone cheese and homemade croutons

SANDWICHES

Famous Ranch Burger

$13.75

The original version created over 60 years ago by John Dickinson of Fredonia, NY! Consists of a cheeseburger; hamburger, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce, add a slice of onion to capture the best of this classic. Once you have tried one, you will be hooked for life!

Homemade Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

With homemade sauce on homemade bread

Hot Bobby Sandwich

$10.00

Banana Peppers stuffed on a homemade roll with a side of pasta sauce

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

With homemade sauce on homemade bread

Fish Sandwich (Lunch Only)

$13.00Out of stock

SUBS

All Subs served on a toasted Costanzo's roll. Please specify lettuce, tomato, oil, mayo, etc.

6 in. Assorted Sub

$8.65

Ham, Capicola and Salami

6 in. BLT Sub

$8.00

6 in. Capicola Sub

$8.00

6 in. Cheeseburger Sub

$10.25

6 in. Chicken Finger Sub

$8.65

6 in. Ham Sub

$8.00

6 in. Royal Sub

$8.65

Italian Sausage and Capicola

6 in. Salami Sub

$8.00

6 in. Sausage Sub

$8.65

6 in. Steak Sub

$8.65

6 in. Tuna Sub

$8.00

6 in. Turkey Club Sub

$8.65

6 in. Turkey Sub

$8.00

6 in. Veggie Sub

$6.00

12 in. Assorted Sub

$11.65

Ham, Capicola and Salami

12 in. BLT Sub

$10.65

12 in. Capicola Sub

$10.65

12 in. Cheeseburger Sub

$13.00

12 in. Chicken Finger Sub

$11.66

12 in. Ham Sub

$10.65

12 in. Royal Sub

$11.65

Italian Sausage and Capicola

12 in. Salami Sub

$10.65

12 in. Sausage Sub

$11.65

12 in. Steak Sub

$11.65

12 in. Tuna Sub

$10.65

12 in. Turkey Club Sub

$11.65

12 in. Turkey Sub

$10.65

12 in. Veggie Sub

$8.00

SPECIALTY SUBS

6 in. 4 Cheese Steak Melt

$10.00

Tender shaved steak with hot peppers & mushrooms, smothered in mozzarella, romano, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese.

6 in. Chicken and Spinach

$10.00

Pasta sauce, chicken, spinach with herbs & spices topped with melted mozzarella cheese

6 in. Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

6 in. Country Club

$10.00

Salami, ham & turkey with bacon & provolone cheese on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes

6 in. Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.00

6 in. Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.00

6 in. Pizza Sub

$8.25

6 in. Sausage Parmesan Sub

$10.00

6 in. Steak and Ring

$10.00

Freshly grilled steak with golden brown onion rings topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with fresh lettuce & tomatoes

6 in. Steak and Spinach

$10.00

Freshly grilled steak with our homemade spinach blend, garlic butter & mozzarella cheese

6 in. Steak Delight

$10.00

Freshly grilled steak with mushrooms, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese

6 in. Steak Supreme Sub

$10.00

6 in. The Mobster

$10.00

Slow cooked Italian sausage, salami, capicola, fried sweet peppers & our BBQ sauce served on a toasted roll

6 in. Warden Sub

$10.00

12 in. 4 Cheese Steak Melt

$13.00

Tender shaved steak with hot peppers & mushrooms, smothered in mozzarella, romano, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese.

12 in. Chicken and Spinach

$13.00

Pasta sauce, chicken, spinach with herbs & spices topped with melted mozzarella cheese

12 in. Chicken Parmesan Sub

$13.00

12 in. Country Club

$13.00

Salami, ham & turkey with bacon & provolone cheese on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes

12 in. Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$13.00

12 in. Meatball Parmesan Sub

$13.00

12 in. Pizza Sub

$10.75

12 in. Sausage Parmesan Sub

$13.00

12 in. Steak and Ring

$13.00

Freshly grilled steak with golden brown onion rings topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with fresh lettuce & tomatoes

12 in. Steak and Spinach

$13.00

Freshly grilled steak with our homemade spinach blend, garlic butter & mozzarella cheese

12 in. Steak Delight

$13.00

Freshly grilled steak with mushrooms, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese

12 in. The Mobster

$13.00

Slow cooked Italian sausage, salami, capicola, fried sweet peppers & our BBQ sauce served on a toasted roll

12 in. Steak Supeme Sub

$13.00

12 in. Warden Sub

$13.00

WRAPS & BAKED BURRITOS

All burritos come with lettuce & tomato. All wraps are baked and served with homemade chips.

Beef Burrito

$7.05

Served with tex-mex meat, cheddar & jack cheeses. Not served with chips

Steak Burrito

$7.05

Served with shaved sirloin & mozzarella cheese. Not served with chips

Chicken Burrito

$7.05

Served with grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese. Not served with chips

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.75

Tender chicken strips on a bed of lettuce and tomato with sweet peppers, onions, taco sauce and cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.75

Tender chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing

4-Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.75

Tender shaved steak with hot peppers and mushrooms smothered in Mozzarella, Romano, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses

Turkey Wrap

$11.75

With lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.75

CHICKEN WINGS & FINGERS

Single Order (10 wings)

$14.75

COMBO SPECIAL: Single Order (10 wings), Small 1 Item Pizza & 2 Liter Pop

$29.25

Combo Special First Pizza topping FREE

Double Order (20 wings)

$25.50

Double Order (20 wings) & Large 1 item Pizza

$40.75

Combo Special

Triple Order (30 wings)

$37.50

Bucket (50 wings)

$55.50

Bucket (50 wings) & 1 Item Party Pizza

$86.75

Single Order (5 Fingers)

$13.25

Double Order (10 Fingers)

$19.50

Triple Order (15 Fingers)

$25.75

COMBO SPECIAL: The 15 Combo

$40.75

Large Sicilian Pizza (15 Slices) with Cheese & 1 Topping and Triple Order (15 Fingers) of Chicken Fingers with Fries and Blue Cheese

CALZONES

Broccoli Calzone (12 in.)

$13.00

Chicken & Broccoli Calzone (12 in.)

$15.25

(Paul's Pick) Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, grilled chicken strips, broccoli, mozzarella, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Create Your Own Calzone (12 in.)

$13.50

Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, homemade sauce & mozzarella cheese

Spinach Calzone (12 in.)

$13.50

(Ron’s Pick) Our fresh dough stuﬁed with ricotta cheese; spinach, mozzarella, romano & cheddar cheese, seasoned with herbs & spices

Steak Calzone (12 in.)

$14.75

Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella & romano cheese, mushrooms, onions & tender bits of steak seasoned with herbs & spices

Chicken & Broccoli Calzone (17 in.)

$19.50

(Paul's Pick) Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, grilled chicken strips, broccoli, mozzarella, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Spinach Calzone (17 in.)

$17.50

(Ron’s Pick) Our fresh dough stuﬁed with ricotta cheese; spinach, mozzarella, romano & cheddar cheese, seasoned with herbs & spices

Steak Calzone (17 in.)

$18.50

Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella & romano cheese, mushrooms, onions & tender bits of steak seasoned with herbs & spices

Create your own Calzone (17 in.)

$17.50

Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese homemade sauce, mozzarella cheese and unlimited toppings!

Broccoli Calzone (17 in.)

$16.75

TRADITIONAL PIZZA

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round

$12.50

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round

$16.65

Large 17 in.X13 in. Sicilian (15 Slice)

$16.65

Party 26 in.X17" (30 Slice)

$28.00

15" N.Y. Style Thin Crust Cheese

$14.75

18" N.Y. Style Thin Crust Cheese

$20.50

COMBO SPECIAL: Single Order (10 wings), Small 1 Item Pizza & 2 Liter Pop

$29.25

Combo Special First Pizza topping FREE

COMBO SPECIAL: Large Traditional Pie & 20 Wings

$40.75

First Pizza topping FREE

COMBO SPECIAL: Large Traditional Sicilian Pie & 20 Wings

$40.75

COMBO SPECIAL: The 15 Combo

$40.75

Large Sicilian Pizza (15 Slices) with Cheese & 1 Topping and Triple Order (15 Fingers) of Chicken Fingers with Fries and Blue Cheese

COMBO SPECIAL: Traditional Party Pizza & 50 Wings

$86.75

Small Deep Dish

$15.00

Large Deep Dish

$19.00

Heart Shaped Pizza ( Valentines Day Only)

$18.00Out of stock

WOOD FIRED BRICK OVEN PIZZA

Create Your Own Brick Oven Pizza

$13.75

#1 Hey Tony, It's Pepperoni

$15.50

The classic cheese and pepperoni on our freshly prepared famous red sauce.

#2 Old Fashioned Italian

$15.25

Heavy red sauce topped with basil, oregano, and pecorino romano cheese.

#3 Native New Yorker

$15.50

Sliced tomatoes and fresh basil on top of red sauce and fresh mozzarella.

#4 San Francisco

$16.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust brushed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

#5 Smokin’ Joe

$17.50

Sliced green olives and onions with pepperoncini, Italian sausage and bacon, red sauce, mozzarella and smoked Gouda cheese.

#6 Miami Beach

$16.25

#7 Pesto Provolone

$16.25

Fresh mushrooms, homemade spinach mix, artichoke hearts, sliced tomatoes and a provolone-mozzarella cheese blend on a crust lightly brushed with pesto.

#8 Manhattan Mediterranean

$16.50

(Winner of the 2009 “Buffalo Pizza Fest“ Best Gourmet Pizza Award!) -- Grilled chicken, sliced artichoke hearts and tomatoes with mozzarella on a pesto base, all lightly topped with asiago cheese.

#9 Spinach Supreme

$16.50

Our homemade spinach mix on ricotta cheese base with ripe black olives. juicy mushrooms and all lightly topped with mozzarella cheese, pecorino, romano and oregano.

#10 Belly Dancer

$17.50

A pesto base covered with mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, sliced banana peppers, a mixture of gorgonzola and asiago cheeses with roasted pine nuts and oregano.

#11 Pickle Pizza

$16.50

#12 Chicken Finger

$17.50

#13 Stuffed Pepper

$18.25

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Angel’s Delight Pizza

$15.00

Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Around The World

$17.75

Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni (US), Italian sausage (Italy), green olives (Ireland) and hot peppers (Mexico).

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Chicken Finger Pizza

$17.75

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Classic White Pizza

$17.75

Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Desperate Housewife

$17.75

Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Four Cheese Steak

$22.50

Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Garden Veggie Pizza

$17.75

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust.

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Cheese, ham and pineapple.

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Southern ltaly Pie

$22.50

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.

Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Steak n’ Ring Pizza

$17.75

Mozzerella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) BBQ Chicken Bacon

$18.75

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Double Meat Pizza

$18.75

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Old Fashioned

$12.50

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Spinach Supreme

$18.75

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Stuffed Pepper

$18.75Out of stock

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Supreme

$17.75

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Tex Mex

$18.75

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) The Manhattan Mediterranean

$17.75

Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Vegetarian Pizza

$18.75

Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) White Chicken Broccoli

$18.75

Small Pickle Pizza

$15.00

Small Closed On Sundays

$17.75

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Around The World

$24.25

Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green olive, and hot pepper

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round BBQ Chicken Bacon

$24.25

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Angel’s Delight Pizza

$20.75

Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Chicken Finger Pizza

$24.25

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Classic White Pizza

$24.25

Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Desperate Housewife

$24.25

Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Double Meat

$24.25

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Four Cheese Steak

$29.75

Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Garden Veggie Pizza

$24.25

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Hawaiian Pizza

$20.75

Cheese, ham and pineapple.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Southern ltaly Pie

$29.75

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Spinach Supreme

$24.25

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Steak n’ Ring Pizza

$24.25

Mozzerella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Stuffed Pepper

$24.25Out of stock

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Supreme

$24.25

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Tex Mex Pizza

$24.25

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round The Manhattan Mediterranean

$24.25

Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Vegetarian Pizza

$24.25

Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round White Chicken Broccoli

$24.25

Large Pickle Pizza

$24.25

Large Old Fashion Pizza

$20.75

Large Closed On Sundays

$24.25

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Garden Veggie Pizza

$24.25

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Angel’s Delight Pizza

$20.75

Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Around The World

$24.25

Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni (US), Italian sausage (Italy), green olives (Ireland) and hot peppers (Mexico).

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian BBQ Chicken Bacon

$24.25

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Classic White Pizza

$24.25

Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Desperate Housewife

$24.25

Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Double Meat

$24.25

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Four Cheese Steak

$29.75

Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza

$20.75

Cheese, ham and pineapple.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Old Fashioned

$20.75

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Steak n’ Ring Pizza

$24.25

Mozzarella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Stuffed Pepper

$24.25Out of stock

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Supreme

$24.25

Cheese, pepperoni, sweet or hot peppers, mushrooms and onions.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Supreme

$24.25

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Tex Mex

$24.25

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian The Manhattan Mediterranean

$24.25

Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.

Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Vegetarian

$24.25

Large 17 in. X 13 in.(15 Slice) Sicilian Chicken Finger Pizza

$24.25

Large 17 in. X 13 in.(15 Slice) Sicilian Southern ltaly Pie

$29.75

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.

Large Closed On Sundays

$24.25

Large Pickle Pizza

$24.25

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Garden Veggie Pizza

$46.75

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Around The World

$46.75

Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni (US), Italian sausage (Italy), green olives (Ireland) and hot peppers (Mexico).

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Angel’s Delight Pizza

$39.75

Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) BBQ Chicken Bacon

$46.75

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Chicken Finger Pizza

$46.75

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Classic White Pizza

$46.75

Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Desperate Housewife

$46.75

Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Four Cheese Steak

$46.75

Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Hawaiian Pizza

$39.75

Cheese, ham and pineapple.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Southern ltaly Pie

$46.75

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Supreme

$46.75

Cheese, pepperoni, sweet or hot peppers, mushrooms and onions.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) The Manhattan Mediterranean

$46.75

Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.

Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) White Chicken Broccoli

$46.75

Party 26 in. X 17 in.(30 Slice) Steak n’ Ring Pizza

$46.75

Mozzerella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.

Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Double Meat

$46.75

Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Old Fashioned

$25.00

Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Spinach Supreme

$46.75

Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Stuffed Pepper

$46.75Out of stock

Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Tex Mex

$46.75

Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Vegetarian

$46.75

Party Closed On Sundays

$46.75

Party Pickle Pizza

$46.75

DINNERS

All pasta dinners served with salad and homemade bread

Baked Rigatoni Parm

$15.00

Served with our Italian pasta sauce and baked covered with mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Rib Dinner (Full Rack)

$23.50

Served with (Choice of 2) pasta salad, cole slaw and fries. Does NOT include salad or bread.

BBQ Rib Dinner (Half Rack)

$16.00

Served with (Choice of 2) pasta salad, cole slaw and fries. Does NOT include salad or bread.

Broccoli & Ziti

$16.25

Served with butter, garlic and melted mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.45

Tender chicken on top of a bed of spaghetti with our homemade sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Dave’s Homemade Lasagna

$19.50

Lasagna baked to perfection! This recipe has been in Paul’s family for over 60 years. Our best selling dinner!

Eggplant Parm

$16.25

Spaghetti covered with our Italian pasta sauce, topped with eggplant and baked with melted mozzarella cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.25

Manicotti

$18.45

Four manicotti ﬁlled with ricotta cheese and Italian spices. Covered with our homemade Italian pasta sauce.

Ravioli

$15.00

Five cheese ﬁlled ravioli covered with our Italian pasta sauce.

Shrimp in the Basket

$15.00

Breaded butterﬂied shrimp; cooked to perfection, served with French fries, chef's salad and homemade bread.

Spaghetti and (2) Meatballs

$16.25

Everybody's favorite! Covered with our homemade sauce.

Spaghetti Chicken Florentine

$18.45

Spaghetti with tender chicken blended with our spinach mixture and butter garlic sauce baked covered in mozzarella.

Tortellini

$15.00

A generous portion of tortellini cooked fresh and served covered in homemade sauce.

Variety Pasta

$17.45

2 manicotti and 3 ravioli on top of a bed of tortellini covered in homemade sauce and melted mozzarella.

Wood Fired Spaghetti Parm

$16.25

A generous serving of fresh spaghetti covered in homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in our Brick Oven!

Spaghetti

$13.75
Friday Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

$16.50

Fish fry dinners come with French fries, coleslaw & pasta salad. If you want a dinner salad or a half portion of spaghetti it is replacing all 3 sides the fish would normally come with.

KIDS CORNER

Chicken Little Combo

$7.25

Three tender chicken fingers and fries with a side of bleu cheese.

Grilled Cheese ‘n Chips (or Fries)

$7.25

Grilled cheese melted on our buttered homemade bread with chips and a pickle.

Mini Pizza

$7.25

Kid size, cheese and one topping pizza.

Spaghetti Junior

$7.25

A generous portion of our homemade pasta, sauce and bread.

Hot Dog

$7.25Out of stock

served with Chips and pickle.

DAILY SPECIALS

We will honor Daily Specials orders ONLY on the appropriate day ordered.

Sunday Pizza & Wings Special

$70.50

Large one topping Pizza & 50 Wings with your choice of Buffalo Wing Sauce.

Monday Lasagna Special

$16.75

Our Homemade Lasagna. Includes a dinner salad and homemade bread.

Tuesday Burrito Special

$5.75

Choose between steak, beef or chicken and add your favorite toppings.

Wednesday Sicilian Pizza Special

$17.50

Large one topping Sicilian Pizza.

Wednesday Specialty Pizza Special

$24.15

Thursday Hey Tony Special

$14.25

Our Famous wood fired brick oven Pizza made with cheese and pepperoni on our freshly prepared red sauce.

Saturday Stuffed Shells Special

$16.00

$7.75 LUNCH COMBOS (MONDAY-FRIDAY ONLY / 11AM-4PM)

We cannot accept orders from this category outside of Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm.

#1 Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$7.75

On homemade bread with chips, pickle & medium drink.

#2 BLT Sandwich

$7.75

On homemade bread with chips, pickle & medium drink

#3 Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

Lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese on homemade bread with chips, pickle & medium drink.

#4 Classic Cheeseburger

$7.75

With chips, pickle & medium drink.

#5 Sausage with Peppers & Onions

$7.75

With chips, pickle & medium drink.

GLUTEN FREE

Gluten Free Single Order (10 wings)

$14.75

Gluten Free Double Order (20 wings)

$25.50

Gluten Free Triple Order (30 wings)

$37.50

Gluten Free Bucket Order (50 wings)

$55.50

Gluten Free Penne Pasta

$15.50Out of stock

With Red Sauce. Comes with Beans & Greens soup or Salad (no croutons).

Gluten Free Pizza Pie

$12.50

Small Gluten Free French Fries

$4.00

Large Gluten Free French Fries

$5.00

Gluten Free Fried Dough

$5.25

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES

Big Bowl of Bleu Cheese

$5.00

Quart of Sauce

$6.95

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.95

Side of Extra Sauce

$0.51

Side of Pasta Sauce

$0.99

Small House Chip

$2.00

Large House Chips

$3.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Meatball

$1.50

Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Lg Pizza Dough

$5.50

Sm Pizza Dough

$4.00

Wing Pack

$2.50

Bread Side

$0.45

Side of Hot Peppers

$0.75

Side Pasta Salad

$2.50

Bowl Hot Sauce

$2.00

Sausage Link

$2.00

4oz Pesto Side

$2.50

Extra Tartar

$0.80

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

DIY LG Pizza kit

$14.95

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steamed Broccoli

$1.75

DESSERTS

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$6.00

Deep Fried Oreos (2)

$4.75

Real oreos wrapped by hand in dough, cooked until fluffy hot & sprinkled with powdered sugar

Fried Dough

$5.25

Warm & fluffy strips of our homemade dough sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon

S'mores Pizza

$12.25

Hershey's chocolate, graham crackers & marshmallows baked into a brick oven crust

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Apple Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00

Pumkin Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Cannoli Cake

$6.75

Pecan Turtle Torte

$6.50

Tiramisu Cake

$6.95Out of stock

FOUNTAIN DRINK

Small 12oz

$1.05

Medium(Sit-Down) 24oz

$2.05

Large 32oz

$2.75

Pop Pitcher

$3.50

2 LITER

2 Liter Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.95

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$2.95

2 Liter Sprite

$2.95

20 OZ. BOTTLE

20oz Coke

$1.95

20oz Diet Coke

$1.95

20oz Sprite

$1.95

20oz Cherry Coke

$1.95

20oz Ginger Ale

$1.95

20oz Lemonade

$1.95

20oz Root Beer

$1.95

20oz Apple Juice

$1.95

20oz Red Powerade

$2.50

20oz Gold Peak Raspberry

$2.50

20oz VW Pomegranate Acai

$2.50

20oz Water

$1.95

20oz VW Dragonfruit

$2.50

20oz Coke Zero

$1.95

20oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

20oz Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.50

AHA Fuji Apple

$1.95

AHA Blueberry Pomegrante

$1.95

20oz Watermelon Punch

$1.95

Red Powerade

$2.50

20oz Red Powerade

$2.50

20oz Purple Powerade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come dine in or take out!

Website

Location

10325 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031

Directions

