Gianni Mazia's on Main
596 Reviews
$$
10325 Main St
Clarence, NY 14031
APPETIZERS
Calamari with Pasta Sauce
Onion Rings (Large)
Onion Rings (Small)
Plain Bread Loaf
Wood Fired Stuffed Banana Peppers
Half Loaf Garlic Bread
Plain or add on cheese, tomato and spinach
Whole Loaf Garlic Bread
Plain or add on cheese, tomato and spinach
Fresh Homemade French Fries (Small)
Fresh Homemade French Fries (Large)
Traditional Fancy Fries (Small)
Traditional Fancy Fries (Large)
5 Mozzarella Sticks
10 Mozzarella Sticks
5 Breadsticks
10 Breadsticks
4 Pizza Logs
8 Pizza Logs
Battered Mushrooms (Small)
Battered Mushrooms (Large)
SOUPS
Cup Big Mike’s Beans & Greens
Our hats off to Michael's on Pine Avenue in the Falls for his original version of this great Italian dish!
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Friday Only - A favorite white chowder from colonial days in Boston.
Cup Chicken Noodle
Bowl Big Mike’s Beans & Greens
Our hats off to Michael's on Pine Avenue in the Falls for his original version of this great Italian dish!
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Friday Only - A favorite white chowder from colonial days in Boston.
Bowl Paula's Homemade Chili
(Seasonal)
Bowl Chicken Noodle
Bowl French Onion
Quart Big Mike’s Beans & Greens
Our hats off to Michael's on Pine Avenue in the Falls for his original version of this great Italian dish!
Quart New England Clam Chowder
Friday Only - A favorite white chowder from colonial days in Boston.
Quart Paula's Homemade Chili
(Seasonal)
Quart Chicken Noodle
SALADS
Antipasto (Small)
Complete chef's salad with black & green olives, ham, capicola, salami & provolone cheese
Caesar Plain (Small)
A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese
Chicken Caesar (Small)
A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons. romano cheese & freshly grilled chicken
Chef's Salad (Small)
Iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, chic peas & homemade croutons
Julienne (Small)
Complete chef's salad topped with freshly sliced Butterball Turkey, ‘Tyson Ham & provolone cheese and homemade croutons
Antipasto (Large)
Complete chef's salad with black & green olives, ham, capicola, salami & provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad (Large)
Large Only - Romaine lettuce, diced chicken ﬁngers, tomatoes and homemade croutons
Caesar Plain (Large)
A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons & romano cheese
Chicken Caesar (Large)
A bed of fresh romaine topped with homemade croutons. romano cheese & freshly grilled chicken
Chef's Salad (Large)
Iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, chic peas & homemade croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad (Large)
Large Only - A large Chef Salad with Grilled Chicken & Provolone Cheese
Julienne (Large)
Complete chef's salad topped with freshly sliced Butterball Turkey, ‘Tyson Ham & provolone cheese and homemade croutons
SANDWICHES
Famous Ranch Burger
The original version created over 60 years ago by John Dickinson of Fredonia, NY! Consists of a cheeseburger; hamburger, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce, add a slice of onion to capture the best of this classic. Once you have tried one, you will be hooked for life!
Homemade Meatball Sandwich
With homemade sauce on homemade bread
Hot Bobby Sandwich
Banana Peppers stuffed on a homemade roll with a side of pasta sauce
Italian Sausage Sandwich
With homemade sauce on homemade bread
Fish Sandwich (Lunch Only)
SUBS
6 in. Assorted Sub
Ham, Capicola and Salami
6 in. BLT Sub
6 in. Capicola Sub
6 in. Cheeseburger Sub
6 in. Chicken Finger Sub
6 in. Ham Sub
6 in. Royal Sub
Italian Sausage and Capicola
6 in. Salami Sub
6 in. Sausage Sub
6 in. Steak Sub
6 in. Tuna Sub
6 in. Turkey Club Sub
6 in. Turkey Sub
6 in. Veggie Sub
12 in. Assorted Sub
Ham, Capicola and Salami
12 in. BLT Sub
12 in. Capicola Sub
12 in. Cheeseburger Sub
12 in. Chicken Finger Sub
12 in. Ham Sub
12 in. Royal Sub
Italian Sausage and Capicola
12 in. Salami Sub
12 in. Sausage Sub
12 in. Steak Sub
12 in. Tuna Sub
12 in. Turkey Club Sub
12 in. Turkey Sub
12 in. Veggie Sub
SPECIALTY SUBS
6 in. 4 Cheese Steak Melt
Tender shaved steak with hot peppers & mushrooms, smothered in mozzarella, romano, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese.
6 in. Chicken and Spinach
Pasta sauce, chicken, spinach with herbs & spices topped with melted mozzarella cheese
6 in. Chicken Parmesan Sub
6 in. Country Club
Salami, ham & turkey with bacon & provolone cheese on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes
6 in. Eggplant Parmesan Sub
6 in. Meatball Parmesan Sub
6 in. Pizza Sub
6 in. Sausage Parmesan Sub
6 in. Steak and Ring
Freshly grilled steak with golden brown onion rings topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with fresh lettuce & tomatoes
6 in. Steak and Spinach
Freshly grilled steak with our homemade spinach blend, garlic butter & mozzarella cheese
6 in. Steak Delight
Freshly grilled steak with mushrooms, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese
6 in. Steak Supreme Sub
6 in. The Mobster
Slow cooked Italian sausage, salami, capicola, fried sweet peppers & our BBQ sauce served on a toasted roll
6 in. Warden Sub
12 in. 4 Cheese Steak Melt
Tender shaved steak with hot peppers & mushrooms, smothered in mozzarella, romano, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese.
12 in. Chicken and Spinach
Pasta sauce, chicken, spinach with herbs & spices topped with melted mozzarella cheese
12 in. Chicken Parmesan Sub
12 in. Country Club
Salami, ham & turkey with bacon & provolone cheese on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes
12 in. Eggplant Parmesan Sub
12 in. Meatball Parmesan Sub
12 in. Pizza Sub
12 in. Sausage Parmesan Sub
12 in. Steak and Ring
Freshly grilled steak with golden brown onion rings topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with fresh lettuce & tomatoes
12 in. Steak and Spinach
Freshly grilled steak with our homemade spinach blend, garlic butter & mozzarella cheese
12 in. Steak Delight
Freshly grilled steak with mushrooms, garlic butter and mozzarella cheese
12 in. The Mobster
Slow cooked Italian sausage, salami, capicola, fried sweet peppers & our BBQ sauce served on a toasted roll
12 in. Steak Supeme Sub
12 in. Warden Sub
WRAPS & BAKED BURRITOS
Beef Burrito
Served with tex-mex meat, cheddar & jack cheeses. Not served with chips
Steak Burrito
Served with shaved sirloin & mozzarella cheese. Not served with chips
Chicken Burrito
Served with grilled chicken & mozzarella cheese. Not served with chips
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Tender chicken strips on a bed of lettuce and tomato with sweet peppers, onions, taco sauce and cheddar cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Tender chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing
4-Cheese Steak Wrap
Tender shaved steak with hot peppers and mushrooms smothered in Mozzarella, Romano, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses
Turkey Wrap
With lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Chicken Finger Wrap
CHICKEN WINGS & FINGERS
Single Order (10 wings)
COMBO SPECIAL: Single Order (10 wings), Small 1 Item Pizza & 2 Liter Pop
Combo Special First Pizza topping FREE
Double Order (20 wings)
Double Order (20 wings) & Large 1 item Pizza
Combo Special
Triple Order (30 wings)
Bucket (50 wings)
Bucket (50 wings) & 1 Item Party Pizza
Single Order (5 Fingers)
Double Order (10 Fingers)
Triple Order (15 Fingers)
COMBO SPECIAL: The 15 Combo
Large Sicilian Pizza (15 Slices) with Cheese & 1 Topping and Triple Order (15 Fingers) of Chicken Fingers with Fries and Blue Cheese
CALZONES
Broccoli Calzone (12 in.)
Chicken & Broccoli Calzone (12 in.)
(Paul's Pick) Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, grilled chicken strips, broccoli, mozzarella, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese
Create Your Own Calzone (12 in.)
Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, homemade sauce & mozzarella cheese
Spinach Calzone (12 in.)
(Ron’s Pick) Our fresh dough stuﬁed with ricotta cheese; spinach, mozzarella, romano & cheddar cheese, seasoned with herbs & spices
Steak Calzone (12 in.)
Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella & romano cheese, mushrooms, onions & tender bits of steak seasoned with herbs & spices
Chicken & Broccoli Calzone (17 in.)
(Paul's Pick) Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, grilled chicken strips, broccoli, mozzarella, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese
Spinach Calzone (17 in.)
(Ron’s Pick) Our fresh dough stuﬁed with ricotta cheese; spinach, mozzarella, romano & cheddar cheese, seasoned with herbs & spices
Steak Calzone (17 in.)
Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella & romano cheese, mushrooms, onions & tender bits of steak seasoned with herbs & spices
Create your own Calzone (17 in.)
Our fresh dough stuffed with ricotta cheese homemade sauce, mozzarella cheese and unlimited toppings!
Broccoli Calzone (17 in.)
TRADITIONAL PIZZA
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round
Large 17 in.X13 in. Sicilian (15 Slice)
Party 26 in.X17" (30 Slice)
15" N.Y. Style Thin Crust Cheese
18" N.Y. Style Thin Crust Cheese
COMBO SPECIAL: Single Order (10 wings), Small 1 Item Pizza & 2 Liter Pop
Combo Special First Pizza topping FREE
COMBO SPECIAL: Large Traditional Pie & 20 Wings
First Pizza topping FREE
COMBO SPECIAL: Large Traditional Sicilian Pie & 20 Wings
COMBO SPECIAL: The 15 Combo
Large Sicilian Pizza (15 Slices) with Cheese & 1 Topping and Triple Order (15 Fingers) of Chicken Fingers with Fries and Blue Cheese
COMBO SPECIAL: Traditional Party Pizza & 50 Wings
Small Deep Dish
Large Deep Dish
Heart Shaped Pizza ( Valentines Day Only)
WOOD FIRED BRICK OVEN PIZZA
Create Your Own Brick Oven Pizza
#1 Hey Tony, It's Pepperoni
The classic cheese and pepperoni on our freshly prepared famous red sauce.
#2 Old Fashioned Italian
Heavy red sauce topped with basil, oregano, and pecorino romano cheese.
#3 Native New Yorker
Sliced tomatoes and fresh basil on top of red sauce and fresh mozzarella.
#4 San Francisco
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust brushed with Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
#5 Smokin’ Joe
Sliced green olives and onions with pepperoncini, Italian sausage and bacon, red sauce, mozzarella and smoked Gouda cheese.
#6 Miami Beach
#7 Pesto Provolone
Fresh mushrooms, homemade spinach mix, artichoke hearts, sliced tomatoes and a provolone-mozzarella cheese blend on a crust lightly brushed with pesto.
#8 Manhattan Mediterranean
(Winner of the 2009 “Buffalo Pizza Fest“ Best Gourmet Pizza Award!) -- Grilled chicken, sliced artichoke hearts and tomatoes with mozzarella on a pesto base, all lightly topped with asiago cheese.
#9 Spinach Supreme
Our homemade spinach mix on ricotta cheese base with ripe black olives. juicy mushrooms and all lightly topped with mozzarella cheese, pecorino, romano and oregano.
#10 Belly Dancer
A pesto base covered with mozzarella cheese, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, sliced banana peppers, a mixture of gorgonzola and asiago cheeses with roasted pine nuts and oregano.
#11 Pickle Pizza
#12 Chicken Finger
#13 Stuffed Pepper
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Angel’s Delight Pizza
Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Around The World
Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni (US), Italian sausage (Italy), green olives (Ireland) and hot peppers (Mexico).
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Chicken Finger Pizza
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Classic White Pizza
Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Desperate Housewife
Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Four Cheese Steak
Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Garden Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust.
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese, ham and pineapple.
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Southern ltaly Pie
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.
Small 13 in. (8 Slice) Round Steak n’ Ring Pizza
Mozzerella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) BBQ Chicken Bacon
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Double Meat Pizza
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Old Fashioned
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Spinach Supreme
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Stuffed Pepper
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Supreme
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Tex Mex
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) The Manhattan Mediterranean
Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) Vegetarian Pizza
Small 13 in. Round (8 Slice) White Chicken Broccoli
Small Pickle Pizza
Small Closed On Sundays
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Around The World
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green olive, and hot pepper
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round BBQ Chicken Bacon
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Angel’s Delight Pizza
Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Chicken Finger Pizza
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Classic White Pizza
Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Desperate Housewife
Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Double Meat
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Four Cheese Steak
Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Garden Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese, ham and pineapple.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Southern ltaly Pie
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Spinach Supreme
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Steak n’ Ring Pizza
Mozzerella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Stuffed Pepper
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Supreme
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Tex Mex Pizza
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round The Manhattan Mediterranean
Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round Vegetarian Pizza
Large 17 in. (12 Slice) Round White Chicken Broccoli
Large Pickle Pizza
Large Old Fashion Pizza
Large Closed On Sundays
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Garden Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Angel’s Delight Pizza
Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Around The World
Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni (US), Italian sausage (Italy), green olives (Ireland) and hot peppers (Mexico).
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian BBQ Chicken Bacon
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Classic White Pizza
Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Desperate Housewife
Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Double Meat
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Four Cheese Steak
Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese, ham and pineapple.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Old Fashioned
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Steak n’ Ring Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Stuffed Pepper
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Supreme
Cheese, pepperoni, sweet or hot peppers, mushrooms and onions.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Supreme
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Tex Mex
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian The Manhattan Mediterranean
Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.
Large 17 in. X 13 in. (15 Slice) Sicilian Vegetarian
Large 17 in. X 13 in.(15 Slice) Sicilian Chicken Finger Pizza
Large 17 in. X 13 in.(15 Slice) Sicilian Southern ltaly Pie
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.
Large Closed On Sundays
Large Pickle Pizza
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Garden Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese on a white garlic crust.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Around The World
Mozzarella cheese and pepperoni (US), Italian sausage (Italy), green olives (Ireland) and hot peppers (Mexico).
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Angel’s Delight Pizza
Homemade dough topped with oil, garlic, mozzarella and Romano cheese with pasta sauce on the side.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) BBQ Chicken Bacon
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Chicken Finger Pizza
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Classic White Pizza
Mozzarella and romano cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, extra virgin olive oil and garlic.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Desperate Housewife
Extra virgin olive oil, tender grilled chicken strips, hot peppers and spinach. All covered with mozzarella cheese on a garlic crust.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Four Cheese Steak
Steak, hot peppers and mushrooms covered in a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, Romano and Monterey Jack Cheeses. All on an oil & garlic crust.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Hawaiian Pizza
Cheese, ham and pineapple.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Southern ltaly Pie
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, loads of steak cooked to perfection, spinach, mushrooms and onions.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) Supreme
Cheese, pepperoni, sweet or hot peppers, mushrooms and onions.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) The Manhattan Mediterranean
Pesto sauce base, fresh tomatoes, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, mozzarella and Asiago cheese.
Party 26 in. X 17 in. (30 Slice) White Chicken Broccoli
Party 26 in. X 17 in.(30 Slice) Steak n’ Ring Pizza
Mozzerella cheese, strips of shaved steak, golden brown onion rings, oil & garlic, topped with cheddar.
Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Double Meat
Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Old Fashioned
Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Spinach Supreme
Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Stuffed Pepper
Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Tex Mex
Party 26 in. X 17" (30 Slice) Vegetarian
Party Closed On Sundays
Party Pickle Pizza
DINNERS
Baked Rigatoni Parm
Served with our Italian pasta sauce and baked covered with mozzarella cheese.
BBQ Rib Dinner (Full Rack)
Served with (Choice of 2) pasta salad, cole slaw and fries. Does NOT include salad or bread.
BBQ Rib Dinner (Half Rack)
Served with (Choice of 2) pasta salad, cole slaw and fries. Does NOT include salad or bread.
Broccoli & Ziti
Served with butter, garlic and melted mozzarella.
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken on top of a bed of spaghetti with our homemade sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Dave’s Homemade Lasagna
Lasagna baked to perfection! This recipe has been in Paul’s family for over 60 years. Our best selling dinner!
Eggplant Parm
Spaghetti covered with our Italian pasta sauce, topped with eggplant and baked with melted mozzarella cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Manicotti
Four manicotti ﬁlled with ricotta cheese and Italian spices. Covered with our homemade Italian pasta sauce.
Ravioli
Five cheese ﬁlled ravioli covered with our Italian pasta sauce.
Shrimp in the Basket
Breaded butterﬂied shrimp; cooked to perfection, served with French fries, chef's salad and homemade bread.
Spaghetti and (2) Meatballs
Everybody's favorite! Covered with our homemade sauce.
Spaghetti Chicken Florentine
Spaghetti with tender chicken blended with our spinach mixture and butter garlic sauce baked covered in mozzarella.
Tortellini
A generous portion of tortellini cooked fresh and served covered in homemade sauce.
Variety Pasta
2 manicotti and 3 ravioli on top of a bed of tortellini covered in homemade sauce and melted mozzarella.
Wood Fired Spaghetti Parm
A generous serving of fresh spaghetti covered in homemade sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in our Brick Oven!
Spaghetti
Friday Fish Fry
Fish fry dinners come with French fries, coleslaw & pasta salad. If you want a dinner salad or a half portion of spaghetti it is replacing all 3 sides the fish would normally come with.
KIDS CORNER
Chicken Little Combo
Three tender chicken fingers and fries with a side of bleu cheese.
Grilled Cheese ‘n Chips (or Fries)
Grilled cheese melted on our buttered homemade bread with chips and a pickle.
Mini Pizza
Kid size, cheese and one topping pizza.
Spaghetti Junior
A generous portion of our homemade pasta, sauce and bread.
Hot Dog
served with Chips and pickle.
DAILY SPECIALS
Sunday Pizza & Wings Special
Large one topping Pizza & 50 Wings with your choice of Buffalo Wing Sauce.
Monday Lasagna Special
Our Homemade Lasagna. Includes a dinner salad and homemade bread.
Tuesday Burrito Special
Choose between steak, beef or chicken and add your favorite toppings.
Wednesday Sicilian Pizza Special
Large one topping Sicilian Pizza.
Wednesday Specialty Pizza Special
Thursday Hey Tony Special
Our Famous wood fired brick oven Pizza made with cheese and pepperoni on our freshly prepared red sauce.
Saturday Stuffed Shells Special
$7.75 LUNCH COMBOS (MONDAY-FRIDAY ONLY / 11AM-4PM)
#1 Grilled Cheese and Tomato
On homemade bread with chips, pickle & medium drink.
#2 BLT Sandwich
On homemade bread with chips, pickle & medium drink
#3 Turkey Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese on homemade bread with chips, pickle & medium drink.
#4 Classic Cheeseburger
With chips, pickle & medium drink.
#5 Sausage with Peppers & Onions
With chips, pickle & medium drink.
GLUTEN FREE
Gluten Free Single Order (10 wings)
Gluten Free Double Order (20 wings)
Gluten Free Triple Order (30 wings)
Gluten Free Bucket Order (50 wings)
Gluten Free Penne Pasta
With Red Sauce. Comes with Beans & Greens soup or Salad (no croutons).
Gluten Free Pizza Pie
Small Gluten Free French Fries
Large Gluten Free French Fries
Gluten Free Fried Dough
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
SIDES
Big Bowl of Bleu Cheese
Quart of Sauce
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Extra Sauce
Side of Pasta Sauce
Small House Chip
Large House Chips
Side Of Ranch
Meatball
Cookie
Lg Pizza Dough
Sm Pizza Dough
Wing Pack
Bread Side
Side of Hot Peppers
Side Pasta Salad
Bowl Hot Sauce
Sausage Link
4oz Pesto Side
Extra Tartar
Extra Cocktail
DIY LG Pizza kit
Sour Cream
Steamed Broccoli
DESSERTS
Chocolate Ganache Cake
Deep Fried Oreos (2)
Real oreos wrapped by hand in dough, cooked until fluffy hot & sprinkled with powdered sugar
Fried Dough
Warm & fluffy strips of our homemade dough sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon
S'mores Pizza
Hershey's chocolate, graham crackers & marshmallows baked into a brick oven crust
Carrot Cake
Apple Pie
Cheesecake
Pumkin Cheesecake
Cannoli Cake
Pecan Turtle Torte
Tiramisu Cake
20 OZ. BOTTLE
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Sprite
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Lemonade
20oz Root Beer
20oz Apple Juice
20oz Red Powerade
20oz Gold Peak Raspberry
20oz VW Pomegranate Acai
20oz Water
20oz VW Dragonfruit
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Gold Peak Sweet Tea
20oz Gold Peak Unsweet Tea
AHA Fuji Apple
AHA Blueberry Pomegrante
20oz Watermelon Punch
Red Powerade
20oz Red Powerade
20oz Purple Powerade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come dine in or take out!
10325 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031