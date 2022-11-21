Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Giant

4,306 Reviews

$$$

3209 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3209 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Giant image
Giant image
Giant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Way Out
orange starNo Reviews
3213 W Armitage Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Revolution Brewing - Brewpub
orange starNo Reviews
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Dos Urban Cantina
orange star4.2 • 523
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Lardon
orange starNo Reviews
2200 N California ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Life on Marz Community Club
orange starNo Reviews
1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Flat & Point
orange star4.5 • 291
3524 West Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Longman & Eagle
orange star4.4 • 4,859
2657 N Kedzie Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 4,559
2952 W Armitage Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Andros Taverna
orange star4.5 • 1,881
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Paulie Gee's Logan Square - 2451 N Milwaukee Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,438
2451 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Reno. - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 1,428
2607 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Superkhana International
orange star4.9 • 1,090
3059 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston