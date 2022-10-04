Restaurant header imageView gallery

Giardina's Restaurant

314 Howard Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Appetizers

Root Vegetable & Collard Soup (Cup)

$5.00Out of stock

(10) Broiled Shrimp (10)

$25.00

(5)Broiled Shrimp (5)

$13.00

Root Vegetable & Collard (Bowl)

$11.00

Crawfish Hushpuppies

$13.00

Crab Tart

$20.00

Crawfish Dip w/ Tortilla Chips

$10.00

(5) Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs (5)

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad

$14.00

(10) Fried Shrimp (10)

$25.00

(5) Fried Shrimp App (5)

$13.00

Uncle Henry's Gumbo BOWL

$12.00

Uncle Henry's Gumbo CUP

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Steak Flatbread

$12.00

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

2X House Salad

$9.00

Giardina's Salad

$7.00

2X Giardina's Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

2X Caesar Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge

$6.00Out of stock

2X Iceberg Wedge

$11.00Out of stock

Cabernet Apple Salad

$8.00

2X Cabernet Apple Salad

$15.00

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Parm

$26.00

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Chicken Picatta

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$27.00

Spinach Stuffed Manicotti

$17.00

Butternut Squash Penne

$26.00

Entree Broiled Shrimp

$25.00

Entree Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Burger

$18.00

Ribeye

$48.00

Filet

$42.00

NY Strip

$40.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$20.00

Fish A La Carte

$29.00

Catch of the Day

$31.00

Broiled Pompano

$42.00

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Delta Catfish Filet

$19.00

MS Delta Catfish Cakes

$22.00

New Tuscan Salmon

$30.00

(5) Low Country Shrimp and Grits (5)

$21.00

Tuna Tostada

$29.00

Catfish Giardina's

$30.00Out of stock

WINE DINNER

$117.20

(10) Low Country Shrimp and Grits (10)

$33.00

Add on Shrimp

$12.00

Add on Lump Creabmeat

$12.00

Catfish and Grits

$28.00

Seared Scallops

$33.00

Sides

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Bake Potato

$4.00

Butter Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mash Plain

$5.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Ricotta Spinach

$7.00

Side Special

$6.00

Cup Gumbo

$9.00Out of stock

Crab Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Sautéed Spinach (plain)

$6.00

Side Mashed Loaded

$6.00

Dessert

Orange Scented Cram Brûlée

$10.00

Derby Pie A La Mode

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Gelato: Mint Chocolate

$7.00

Gelato: Vanilla

$7.00

Gelato: Chocolate

$7.00

Delta Delight

$7.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Free Dessert

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Giardina's Goodnight

$14.00

Hoodoo Railcar

$11.00

Peach Ice Cream

$7.00

Children's Menu

Kids Pasta & Meatballs

$7.50

Kids Pasta w Butter Sauce

$5.50

Kids Fried Shrimp & Fries

$11.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.50

Kids French Fries

$2.50

Misc Modifiers

$ Extra Ranch

$2.00

$ Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

$ Extra Comeback

$2.00

$ Extra Grilled Chicken

$7.50

$ Extra Grilled Salmon

$18.00

$ Extra Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

$ Extra Blackened Chicken

$7.50

$ Extra Jumbo Shrimp (4)

$12.00

$ Extra Crabmeat

$12.00

$ Extra Tuna

$16.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Lazy Mag Southern Pecan

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

NB Fat Tire

$5.00

Parish Ghost in the Machine

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

So Pro Crowd Control

$6.00

So Pro Suzy B

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Yeungling

$5.00Out of stock

Parish Dr Juice

$6.00

Lagunitas NA-IPA

$6.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb

$6.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose L'Orange 750ml

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Pearl Cucumber

$8.00Out of stock

Stoli

$8.00Out of stock

Stoli Vanil

$8.00Out of stock

Tito's

$8.00

Wheatley

$7.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Barton's Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Botanist Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

McCormick Gin

$6.00Out of stock

Plymouth

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Wonderbird Gin

$15.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Castillo Silver

$7.00

Chauffe-Cour Rum Agricole

$20.00

Flor de Cana

$10.00

Gosling's

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myer's Dark

$8.00

400 Conejos

$12.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Juarez Silver Tequila

$7.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

Patron ESTATE

$35.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Torada Tequila

$7.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00Out of stock

Ardbeg

$14.00

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

$30.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$22.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$13.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Belle Meade

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Bushmills

$7.00

Bushmills Black

$11.00

Chivas

$10.00

Crittenden's Bourbon

$14.00

Crittenden's Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Dalmore 15

$35.00Out of stock

Dalmore Cigar Malt

$40.00

Dalmore Port Finish

$30.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00Out of stock

Early Times

$8.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Evan Williams Black Label 1L

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses SMALL BATCH

$12.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 18

$35.00

Glenlivet 12yr Double Oak

$15.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$35.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie Nectar d'Or

$15.00

Glenrothes "Whisky Maker's Cut"

$50.00

High West American Prairie

$14.00

Highland Park "The Light"

$100.00

J&B

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Stout Barrel

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$15.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00Out of stock

Larceny

$11.00

Macallan 12

$19.00

Macallan 18

$45.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Mclelland's Highland

$8.00

Michter's Rye #1

$14.00Out of stock

Michter's Small Batch #1 Bourbon

$14.00

Old Charter

$8.00

Old Grand Dad

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Riverset Rye

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Seagram's VO

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00Out of stock

Widow Jane

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Willett Pot Still

$14.00

Woodford

$13.00

Woodford Double Oak

$18.00

Woodford RYE

$13.00

Yellowstone

$13.00

Hennessy

$10.00Out of stock

Presidente Brandy

$9.00Out of stock

Remy 1738

$20.00

Absente

$13.50

Amaretto di Amore

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Benedectine

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Cointreau

$7.00Out of stock

Crème Yvette

$7.00

DeKuyper Blue Curacao

$7.00

DeKuyper Buttershots

$7.00

DeKuyper Crème de Cacao dark

$7.00

DeKuyper Crème de Cacao white

$7.00

Dekuyper Crème de Menthe green

$7.00

DeKuyper Crème de Menthe white

$7.00

DeKuyper Peachtree 1L

$7.00

DeKuyper Pomegranate

$7.00

DeKuyper Sour Apple 1L

$7.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Domaine de Canton

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$9.00

Giffard Crème de Violette

$9.00

Gran Gala

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$11.00

Hoodoo

$10.00

Jager Cold Brew

$9.00

Kahlua 1L

$7.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$8.00

McCormick Triple Sec 1L

$8.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Pama

$9.00

Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao

$10.00

Pimm's #1

$9.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St Germain

$10.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Vermouth Scarpa, bianco

$8.00

Wine by the Glass

GL-W-191 Railsback Freres Grenache

$20.00

GL Veuve du Vernay

$12.00

GL La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

GL Presqu'ile Rosé

$14.00

GL Presqu'ile Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Respide-Medeville Graves Blanc Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GL Lieu dit Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GL Dragon Stone Riesling

$12.00

GL Chateau du Cedre "Blandine le Blanc"

$10.00

GL Lieu dit Melon Melon

$13.00

GL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Mirassou Moscato

$10.00

GL Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GL Presqu'ile Pinot Noir

$15.00

GL The Bell Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Krutz Magnolia Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GL-218 Railsback Freres "Roman Ceremony"

$18.00

GL Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc

$15.00

W-221-GL Terres Blonde Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

$12.00

GL-W-222 Dom Seminare Cotes du Rhone

$14.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$16.00Out of stock

GL Clos Du Bois Merlot

$14.00

GL Marcel Malbec

$10.00

GL Alexander Valley Cab Franc

$15.00

GL Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLASS Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Reserve (C4-I)

$10.00

GLASS Niepoort Ruby Port (C4-LL)

$10.00

GLASS Niepoort "Late Bottle Vintage" (C4-KL)

$12.00

GLASS Niepoort 20 Year Tawny (C4-KR)

$17.00

GLASS Niepoort 10 Year White Port (C4-KM)

$15.00

GLASS Chateau Les Justice Sauternes (C4-FL)

$25.00

GLASS Martinelli Muscat of Alexandria (C4-E)

$13.00

GL-W-220 Scenic Drive Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GL Gross and Gross Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Primula Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GL-WR Domaine Séminaire "Les Seguines" Blanc

$10.00

GL-WR201 Railsback Rascasse Rose

$14.00

GL-C4-F10 Niepoort 10 Year Tawny

$15.00

Cocktails

Alluvian Old Fashioned

$11.00

Neptunia Gin Fizz

$14.00

Delta Gem

$15.00

Midnight Manhattan

$15.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Postcard From Kosciusko

$12.00Out of stock

Aces & Eights

$12.00Out of stock

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Appletini

$10.00

Azalea

$14.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Blossom

$11.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Naked & Famous

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Riverfront

$12.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Sunset Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Walk Me Down

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

Winter Spice Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Blood Moon Margarita

$13.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$2.00

C Wines

C1-A1-10 Presqu'ile Vineyard Estate Chardonnay

$60.00

C1-B-1-3 Domaine D'Eduoard Bourgogne Blanc Cotes D'Auxerre Chardonnay

$55.00Out of stock

C1-B-5-6 Hess Chardonnay

$35.00

C1-C-R Garnier et Fils Chablis Chardonnay

$65.00

C1-D-1-3 Charles Audoin Marsannay Blanc "Cuvée Charlie"

$82.00

C1-D-4-6 Domaine Bouchot, Pouilly-Fume Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

C1-D-8-10 Dominique Cornin Pouilly Fusse Chardonnay

$70.00

C1-E-1-5 Ramey Chardonnay

$100.00

C1-E-9 Barnett Vineyards

$96.00

C1-F-1-3 Joseph Drouhin Macon-Villages Chardonnay

$36.00Out of stock

C1-F-4-7 Atlantique Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

C1-F-7-10 Laporte Comtesse Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc

$120.00

C1-G-1-5 Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc

$50.00

C1-G-9 Chehalem Chardonnay

$48.00

C1-H-1-3 San Angelo Pinot Grigio

$28.00

C1-H-5-6 Tessari Soave Classico Gargenega

$38.00

C1-H-9-10 Domaine des Justice Bordeaux Blanc, Sauf Blanc/Semillon

$36.00

C1-H-L Le Crema Chardonnay

$48.00Out of stock

C1-I-1-10 Melville Chardonnay

$72.00

C1-J-4-6 Niepoort Docil Vinho Verde Louero

$34.00

C1-J-8-10 Niepoort Redoma Branco 2019

$60.00

C1-J-L Boheme English Hill Vineyard Chardonnay

$72.00Out of stock

C1-K--5-7 Hopler Gruner Vetliner

$42.00

C1-K-1-3 Licence IV Rose 1Liter grenache/ Merlot

$36.00Out of stock

C1-K-8-10 Paco e Lola Albarino

$42.00

C1-L-1-3 Tintero Arneis Arneis

$35.00

C1-L-4-6 E. Guigal, Cotes du Rhone Blanc Marsanne/Rousanne

$45.00

C1-M-R Chateau Fosse-Seche Saumur Blanc Arcane Chenin Blanc

$70.00

C1-N-1-6 Elouan Rose Pinot noir

$36.00

C1-N-7-10 Cloudline Rose, Pinot Noir, Oregon 2021

$50.00

C1-O-1-6 Loring Wine Co Rosellas Vineyard Chardonnay

$60.00

C1-O-9 Domaine De La Solitude, Chateuaneuf du Pape Blanc, Marsanne/Rousanne

$105.00

C2-0-R Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2016

$25.00

C2-A-1-6 A to Z Pinot Gris

$36.00

C2-A-5-10 Rombauer Chardonnay

$90.00Out of stock

C2-B-1-7 Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00Out of stock

C2-C-1-3 Niepoort Rotulo Branco Dao Borrado das Moscas/Rabo de Ovelha/Cercial

$34.00

C2-C-6 Rene Lequin-Colin Bourgonge Blanc, Santenay 2020

$65.00

C2-C-8-10 Parva Reserva Pinot Grigio

$35.00Out of stock

C2-D-9-10 Benard Moreau Bourgogne Blanc

$70.00

C2-D-L Dopff and Irion Reisling Reisling

$35.00

C2-E-4 Marco Felluga Moncris Collio Pinot Grigio

$40.00

C2-E-8-10 Domaine Gouffier, Bourgogne Blanc Cuvee Roche,Cote de Chalonnais 2018

$60.00

C2-F-1-10, G-1-3 Kosta Brown "One Sixteen" Chardonnay

$140.00

C2-G-7-10 Buisson-Charles Meursault Chardonnay 2019

$175.00

C2-H-1-4 Charles Audoin Marsannay Rose Pinot Noir Rose

$75.00

C2-I-1-5 Domaine Charles Audoin Bourgogne Aligote

$55.00

C2-I-R Domaine de la Solitude Cotes du Rhone Blanc Marsanne/Rousanne

$34.00

C2-J-1-3 Drouhin Vaudon Chablis Chardonnay

$60.00

C2-J-6 Irrewarra From By Farr, Western Victoria Chardonnay

$85.00

C2-J-R Dopff and Irion Gewurztraminer Gewurztraminer

$45.00

C2-K-1-9 William Selyem Drake Estate Chardonnay

$120.00

C2-L-10 Joh. Jos. Prum 2009 Kabinett Wehlener Sonnenuhr

$60.00

C2-L1-4 Luli Chardonnay

$54.00

C2-M-1-5 Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$42.00

C2-M-8 Bastide Ciselette Bandol Rose, Cinsault/Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre, Provence

$75.00

C2-M-9 Louis Metaireau Petit Mouton, Melon de bourgogne, Muscadet Sevre et Maine 2020

$40.00Out of stock

C2-N-1-10 Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2019

$36.00

C2-O-1 Domaine du Grand Mouton, "Carte Noir", Melon de bourgone, Muscadet Sevre et Maine 2019

$50.00

C2-O-3 Fabien Duveau, "La Hunaudiere", Chenin Blanc, Saumur 2020

$65.00Out of stock

C2-O-5 Laporte Sancerre "Le Rochoy", Sancerre 2019

$80.00

C3-A-1 Tedeschi Capitel Tenda, Soave Classico 2019

$40.00

C3-A-3-4 Orso Pinot Grigio, Friuli 2019

$50.00

C3-A-5 J & H Selbach Weinkellerei, "Incline" Dry Riesling, Mosel 2020

$45.00

C3-A-7 Dreissigacker Riesling, Rheinhessen 2020

$50.00

C3-A-9 Heinrich Spindler, Riesling Trocken, Pfalz 2019

$65.00

C3-B-1-9 La Crema Pinot Grigio

$40.00

C3-B-10 Domaine Drouhin, "Cuvee Aurthur", Dundee Hills 2019

$80.00

C3-D-1-3 Stag's Leap Karia Chardonnay

$64.00

C3-D-5-10 J Vineyards Pinot Grigio

$35.00

C3-E-1-10, F-9-10 Denis Meunier, "Les Sablons" Chenin Blanc, Sec, Vouvray 2019

$55.00

C3-F-1-3 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00Out of stock

C3-F-4-6 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$57.00Out of stock

C3-G1-10, H8-10. Presquile Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay

$50.00

C3-H-1-6 Presqu'ile Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

C3-I-1-2 Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00Out of stock

C3-I-5 Gross & Gross "Jakobi" Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$38.00

C2-L-4-8 Sohm & Kracker, "Lion" Gruner Veltliner, Niederosterreich 2020

$50.00

C3-I-9 Frischengruber, Riesling Federspiel, Wachau 2020

$55.00

C3-J-1 Bontani, "Moscatel Old Vines", Muscat of Alexandria, Sierras de Malaga 2019

$50.00

C3-J-3 Rafael Palacios, Louro, Valdeorras 2019

$60.00

C3-K-1-10, L1-6 William Selyem Allen Vineyard Chardonnay

$96.00

C3-M1-10 Presqu’ile Bien Nacido Vineyard Chardonnay 2020

$85.00

C3-N-1-10 La Crema Chardonnay

$48.00

C3-O-1-7 Cade Sauvignon Blanc

$72.00

C4-A-3 Sea Smoke "Sea Spray", Sta. Rita Hills

$150.00

C4-A-5 Champagne Vilmart & Cie "Grand Cellier", 1er Cru, a Rilly la Montagne

$214.00

C4-A-7 A.R. Lenoble Blanc de Noir 1er Cru, Bisseuil

$220.00

C4-A-8 Saint Chamant Vintage 2008 Brut, Chardonnay, Epernay

$165.00

C4-A-9 Monmousseau Brut Etoile Chenin Blanc

$52.00

C4-A-1 Naveran Brut Vintage Rose of pinot noir and parellada Pinot Noir/Parellada

$38.00

C4-B-1-2 Champagne Aubry 1er Cru Blend

$140.00

C4-B-5 Louis Metaireau Methode Traditionelle extra Brut, Muscadet, Loire

$40.00

C4-B-9-10 Schramsberg Brut Rose Pinot Noir

$130.00

C4-C-8-10 Drappier Rose Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier

$120.00

C4-C-1 Gonet-Medeville Rose 1er Cru Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier

$110.00

C4-D-1-2 Drappier Carte d'Or Brut Blanc

$90.00Out of stock

C4-D-8-10 Dopff and Irion, Cremano d'Alsace Rose

$50.00

C4-D1-6 Saint Chamant Vinatage 2011 Brut, Chardonnay,

$190.00

C4-E Martinelli Muscat of Alexandria Muscat

$75.00

C4-F 4-10 Saint Chamant Brut Rose

$150.00Out of stock

C4-H Niepoort 10 Year Tawny Port

$90.00

C4-F-5 Coquerel, "La Douce Revanche" Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley (375ml) 2012

$90.00

C4-F-8 Niepoort,” Late Bottle Vintage”, Touriga Nacional Blend, 2016 Vintage

$55.00

C4-F-L Chateau Les Justice Sauternes Semillon/Sauvignon Blanc/Muscadelle

$115.00

C4-G Niepoort, 20 year Tawny, Touriga Nacional Blend, Oporto

$120.00

C4-G-1-5 Niepoort 10 Year White Port

$90.00

C4-I Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Reserve Touriga Nacional Blend

$45.00

C4-J-R Capezzana Vinsanto di Carmegiano Malvasia/Trebbiano

$30.00

C4-K-3 Domaine Ruet, "Les Bois", Regnie 2019

$45.00

C4-K-5 Domaine Paul Janin, "Piedmonts", Beaujolias-Villages 2020

$50.00

C4-K-7 Domaine de la Voute des Crozes, Cote-de-Brouilly 2020

$60.00Out of stock

C4-K-9 Marcel Lapierre, Morgon 2020

$90.00

C4-K1 Chateau Saint Julian, Bordeaux Superior, Grand Vin De Bordeaux

$45.00Out of stock

C4-L-L Niepoort Ruby Port Touriga Nacional Blend

$40.00

C4-M Niepoort Tawny Port

$40.00

C4-N-1 Irrewarra From By Farr, Pinot Noir, Western Victoria 2017

$125.00

W-188-L Caymus Vineyards, Napa Valley Cab Sauv

$275.00Out of stock

C4-N-7 Dakota Shy, Napa Valley 2019

$270.00Out of stock

C4-N-9 Boomtown Merlot, Columbia Valley, Washington 2017

$50.00Out of stock

C4-N3 Beaulieu Vineyard "BV", Napa Valley Cab Sauv

$80.00Out of stock

C4-O-1 Boomtown Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley 2017

$50.00

C4-O-3 Kamen "Writers Block", Moon Mountain District, Red Blend Sonoma County 2018

$120.00Out of stock

C4-O-5 Easton, Amador County, Zinfandel 2015

$55.00Out of stock

C4-O-7 Michael David "Lust", Lodi Zinfandel 2017

$120.00

C4-O-9 Rene Lequin-Colin, "La Comme" Santenay 1er Cru 2019

$80.00

C7-B-6-10 Nieport Bairrada Vinhas Velhas Branco Maria Gomes/ Bical

$120.00Out of stock

C7-B-R Niepoort Batuta Tinto Tinta Roriz, Touriga Franca, Touriga Nacional

$120.00

C7-C-1-10, D-9-10 Niepoort Redoma Branco 2005

$72.00

C7-D-M Vincent & Sophie Morey Chassagne Montrachet 1er Les Caillerets Chardonnay

$120.00

C7-GM Ridge "Monte Bello"

$300.00Out of stock

C7-GM Ridge "Monte Bello"

$300.00Out of stock

C7-GM-G-7-9 Robert Ampeau & Fils Meursault 1er Cru Perrieres Chardonnay

$200.00

C7-GM-I-1-5 Bond "Quella" 2007

$480.00

C7-GM-I-1-5 Bond "Quella" 2007

$480.00

C7-GM-I-10 Bond "Pluribus" 2007

$480.00

C7-GM-I-10 Bond "Pluribus" 2007

$480.00

C7-GM-L-1-10 Bond "Eden" 2015

$800.00

C7-GM-L-1-10 Bond "Eden" 2015

$800.00

C7-GM-M1-10 Bond "Vecina" 2015

$800.00

C7-GM-M1-10 Bond "Vecina" 2015

$800.00

C7-H-1-4 Betts and Scholls Hermitage Blanc Marsanne/Rousanne

$100.00

GM Railsback Freres Vermentinu "Santa Ynez Vineyard"

$55.00

C2-M1 Garnier et Fils Petit Chablis

$46.00

C7-J Hundred Acre Shiraz

$600.00

C7-A Claredon Hills "Piggott Range" Syrah

$250.00

C1-B-7-9 Charles Debourges, Sancerre, France

$54.00

W Wines

W-R Korbel Brut BTL

$30.00

W-101-L Domaine D'Eduoard Cotes de Auxerre Bourgogne Rouge Pinot Noir

$60.00

W-101-R Vincent Ledy Hautes de Cotes de Nuits Pinot Noir

$78.00Out of stock

W-102-L Duckhorn Paraduxx Proprietary Red Cabertnet/Merlot

$72.00

W-102-R Stags Leap, Artemis

$185.00

W-114-R Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$180.00

W-104 Continuum "Proprietary Blend" 2009

$300.00

W-106-L Phifer Pavitt Xroads Cabernet Sauvignon

$300.00

W-106-R Silver Oak Napa valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$250.00

W-107 Claude Dugat, Gevrey-Chambertin

$250.00

W-108 Bernard Burgaud Cote Rotie 2018

$120.00

W-109 Prayers of Sinners Red Blend

$45.00

W-110 Bear Flag

$54.00Out of stock

W-111-L Monthelie-Douhairet-Porchert Pommard Les Chanlins 1er Cru Pinot Noir

$130.00

W-111-L Ulyssess Cabernet Sauvignon

$240.00Out of stock

W-111-R Silver Oak Anderson Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$165.00

W-112-L Leroy Bourgogne Rouge Gamay Pinot Noir

$130.00

W-113-L Michel Chignard Fleurie Les Moriers Gamay

$65.00

W-113-R Jean Marc Foillard Beajolais Villages Gamay

$75.00

W-114 Plumpjack Reserve

$260.00

W-115 Keenan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

W-116-L Chateau Plince Pomerol Rouge Merlot based blend

$100.00

W-116-R Chateau Boutisse Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon

$84.00Out of stock

W-117-L The Owl and The Oak Cabernet Sauvignon 2015

$85.00

W-117-R Chateau Belair-Monanges Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon

$220.00

W-105-L Rombauer Napa Valley Cabernet 2018

$135.00

W-118-R Chateau Godard Bordeaux

$54.00

W-119-L Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

W-119-R Chateau des Eyrins, Margaux 2016

$120.00Out of stock

W-120-L Respide Medeville Graves Rouge Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot

$45.00

W-103-R King Estate "Inscription" Pinot Noir

$45.00

W-121 Chateau Des Eyrins "La Closerie De Eyrins", Margaux 2018

$76.00

W-122 Old Soul Cabernet

W-123-L Laporte Cabernet Franc Cabernet Franc

$48.00

W-123-R Joguet Chinon Cabernet Franc

$60.00Out of stock

W-124-L Ciselette Bandol Rouge GSM Blend Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre

$80.00

W-124-R Clos de L'Ours Rouge "Le Chemin"

$60.00

W-125-L Tedeschi Marne 180 Amarone Della Valpolicella Corvina Blend

$120.00

W-125-M Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux, Merlot Blend, Bordeaux 2018

$54.00Out of stock

W-125-R Tomassi Valpolicella Classico Superiore

$60.00