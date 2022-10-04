Giardina's Restaurant
314 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Appetizers
Root Vegetable & Collard Soup (Cup)
$5.00Out of stock
(10) Broiled Shrimp (10)
$25.00
(5)Broiled Shrimp (5)
$13.00
Root Vegetable & Collard (Bowl)
$11.00
Crawfish Hushpuppies
$13.00
Crab Tart
$20.00
Crawfish Dip w/ Tortilla Chips
$10.00
(5) Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs (5)
$9.00
Fried Green Tomatoes with Crab Salad
$14.00
(10) Fried Shrimp (10)
$25.00
(5) Fried Shrimp App (5)
$13.00
Uncle Henry's Gumbo BOWL
$12.00
Uncle Henry's Gumbo CUP
$6.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$12.00
Steak Flatbread
$12.00
Roasted Veggie Flatbread
$11.00
Salads
Entrees
Chicken Parm
$26.00
Eggplant Parm
$20.00
Chicken Picatta
$26.00
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
$22.00
Shrimp Alfredo
$27.00
Spinach Stuffed Manicotti
$17.00
Butternut Squash Penne
$26.00
Entree Broiled Shrimp
$25.00
Entree Fried Shrimp
$25.00
Burger
$18.00
Ribeye
$48.00
Filet
$42.00
NY Strip
$40.00
Roasted Half Chicken
$20.00
Fish A La Carte
$29.00
Catch of the Day
$31.00
Broiled Pompano
$42.00
Crab Cakes
$26.00
Delta Catfish Filet
$19.00
MS Delta Catfish Cakes
$22.00
New Tuscan Salmon
$30.00
(5) Low Country Shrimp and Grits (5)
$21.00
Tuna Tostada
$29.00
Catfish Giardina's
$30.00Out of stock
WINE DINNER
$117.20
(10) Low Country Shrimp and Grits (10)
$33.00
Add on Shrimp
$12.00
Add on Lump Creabmeat
$12.00
Catfish and Grits
$28.00
Seared Scallops
$33.00
Sides
Side Grilled Asparagus
$6.00
Side Bake Potato
$4.00
Butter Roasted Brussel Sprouts
$8.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Side French Fries
$5.00
Side Mash Plain
$5.00
Side Risotto
$6.00
Side Ricotta Spinach
$7.00
Side Special
$6.00
Cup Gumbo
$9.00Out of stock
Crab Mac & Cheese
$14.00
Sautéed Spinach (plain)
$6.00
Side Mashed Loaded
$6.00
Dessert
Orange Scented Cram Brûlée
$10.00
Derby Pie A La Mode
$9.00
Chocolate Chip Cake
$7.00
Bread Pudding
$7.00
Gelato: Mint Chocolate
$7.00
Gelato: Vanilla
$7.00
Gelato: Chocolate
$7.00
Delta Delight
$7.00
Scoop Ice Cream
$3.00
Cheesecake
$9.00Out of stock
Free Dessert
Coffee
$3.00
Hot Tea
$3.00
Latte
$6.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Mocha
$6.00
Hot Chocolate
$6.00
Espresso Shot
$2.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Brandy Alexander
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Giardina's Goodnight
$14.00
Hoodoo Railcar
$11.00
Peach Ice Cream
$7.00
NA Beverages (Copy)
Children's Menu
Beer
Angry Orchard
$6.00Out of stock
Blue Moon
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Dos XX
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Lagunitas IPA
$5.00Out of stock
Lazy Mag Southern Pecan
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
NB Fat Tire
$5.00
Parish Ghost in the Machine
$7.00
Peroni
$6.00
Shiner Bock
$5.00
So Pro Crowd Control
$6.00
So Pro Suzy B
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Yeungling
$5.00Out of stock
Parish Dr Juice
$6.00
Lagunitas NA-IPA
$6.00
Wiseacre Tiny Bomb
$6.00
Liquor
Belvedere
$9.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Grey Goose L'Orange 750ml
$12.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Pearl Cucumber
$8.00Out of stock
Stoli
$8.00Out of stock
Stoli Vanil
$8.00Out of stock
Tito's
$8.00
Wheatley
$7.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Barton's Gin
$7.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Botanist Gin
$12.00
Hendrick's
$12.00
McCormick Gin
$6.00Out of stock
Plymouth
$10.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Wonderbird Gin
$15.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Castillo Silver
$7.00
Chauffe-Cour Rum Agricole
$20.00
Flor de Cana
$10.00
Gosling's
$10.00
Malibu
$8.00
Myer's Dark
$8.00
400 Conejos
$12.00
1800 Silver
$10.00
Cazadores Anejo
$12.00
Espolon Blanco
$10.00
Espolon Reposado
$12.00
Juarez Silver Tequila
$7.00
Montelobos Mezcal
$12.00
Patron ESTATE
$35.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Torada Tequila
$7.00Out of stock
Teremana Blanco
$10.00
Teremana Reposado
$12.00
Angel's Envy
$14.00Out of stock
Ardbeg
$14.00
Balvenie Caribbean Cask
$30.00
Balvenie Doublewood
$22.00
Basil Hayden's Bourbon
$13.00
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
$15.00Out of stock
Belle Meade
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00Out of stock
Bushmills
$7.00
Bushmills Black
$11.00
Chivas
$10.00
Crittenden's Bourbon
$14.00
Crittenden's Rye
$13.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Cutty Sark
$9.00
Dalmore 15
$35.00Out of stock
Dalmore Cigar Malt
$40.00
Dalmore Port Finish
$30.00
Dewar's
$8.00
Eagle Rare
$15.00Out of stock
Early Times
$8.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig
$10.00
Evan Williams Black Label 1L
$8.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$14.00
Four Roses SMALL BATCH
$12.00
Four Roses Yellow Label
$8.00
Glenfiddich 12
$14.00
Glenfiddich 18
$35.00
Glenlivet 12yr Double Oak
$15.00
Glenlivet 18yr
$35.00Out of stock
Glenmorangie Nectar d'Or
$15.00
Glenrothes "Whisky Maker's Cut"
$50.00
High West American Prairie
$14.00
Highland Park "The Light"
$100.00
J&B
$8.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Jack Fire
$8.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jameson Stout Barrel
$12.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$15.00Out of stock
Jim Beam
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$75.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$11.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$13.00Out of stock
Larceny
$11.00
Macallan 12
$19.00
Macallan 18
$45.00Out of stock
Maker's Mark
$9.00
Mclelland's Highland
$8.00
Michter's Rye #1
$14.00Out of stock
Michter's Small Batch #1 Bourbon
$14.00
Old Charter
$8.00
Old Grand Dad
$9.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$10.00
Riverset Rye
$10.00
Seagram's 7
$8.00
Seagram's VO
$9.00
Tullamore Dew
$10.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$12.00Out of stock
Widow Jane
$13.00
Wild Turkey 101
$9.00
Willett Pot Still
$14.00
Woodford
$13.00
Woodford Double Oak
$18.00
Woodford RYE
$13.00
Yellowstone
$13.00
Hennessy
$10.00Out of stock
Presidente Brandy
$9.00Out of stock
Remy 1738
$20.00
Absente
$13.50
Amaretto di Amore
$9.00
Aperol
$8.00
Bailey's
$9.00
Benedectine
$10.00
Campari
$8.00
Carpano Antica
$9.00
Chartreuse Green
$15.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$15.00
Cointreau
$7.00Out of stock
Crème Yvette
$7.00
DeKuyper Blue Curacao
$7.00
DeKuyper Buttershots
$7.00
DeKuyper Crème de Cacao dark
$7.00
DeKuyper Crème de Cacao white
$7.00
Dekuyper Crème de Menthe green
$7.00
DeKuyper Crème de Menthe white
$7.00
DeKuyper Peachtree 1L
$7.00
DeKuyper Pomegranate
$7.00
DeKuyper Sour Apple 1L
$7.00
Disaronno
$10.00
Domaine de Canton
$9.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Galliano
$9.00
Giffard Crème de Violette
$9.00
Gran Gala
$10.00
Gran Marnier
$11.00
Hoodoo
$10.00
Jager Cold Brew
$9.00
Kahlua 1L
$7.00
Licor 43
$8.00
Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
$8.00
McCormick Triple Sec 1L
$8.00
Montenegro
$10.00
Pama
$9.00
Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao
$10.00
Pimm's #1
$9.00
Sambuca
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
St Germain
$10.00
Tuaca
$8.00
Vermouth Scarpa, bianco
$8.00
Wine by the Glass
GL-W-191 Railsback Freres Grenache
$20.00
GL Veuve du Vernay
$12.00
GL La Marca Prosecco
$12.00
GL Presqu'ile Rosé
$14.00
GL Presqu'ile Chardonnay
$13.00
GL Respide-Medeville Graves Blanc Sauvignon Blanc
$14.00
GL Lieu dit Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00
GL Dragon Stone Riesling
$12.00
GL Chateau du Cedre "Blandine le Blanc"
$10.00
GL Lieu dit Melon Melon
$13.00
GL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
$10.00
GL Mirassou Moscato
$10.00
GL Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
GL Presqu'ile Pinot Noir
$15.00
GL The Bell Pinot Noir
$14.00
GL Krutz Magnolia Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
GL-218 Railsback Freres "Roman Ceremony"
$18.00
GL Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc
$15.00
W-221-GL Terres Blonde Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
$12.00
GL-W-222 Dom Seminare Cotes du Rhone
$14.00
GL Meiomi Pinot Noir
$16.00Out of stock
GL Clos Du Bois Merlot
$14.00
GL Marcel Malbec
$10.00
GL Alexander Valley Cab Franc
$15.00
GL Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
GLASS Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Reserve (C4-I)
$10.00
GLASS Niepoort Ruby Port (C4-LL)
$10.00
GLASS Niepoort "Late Bottle Vintage" (C4-KL)
$12.00
GLASS Niepoort 20 Year Tawny (C4-KR)
$17.00
GLASS Niepoort 10 Year White Port (C4-KM)
$15.00
GLASS Chateau Les Justice Sauternes (C4-FL)
$25.00
GLASS Martinelli Muscat of Alexandria (C4-E)
$13.00
GL-W-220 Scenic Drive Cabernet Sauvignon
$14.00
GL Gross and Gross Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
GL Primula Sauvignon Blanc
$13.00
GL-WR Domaine Séminaire "Les Seguines" Blanc
$10.00
GL-WR201 Railsback Rascasse Rose
$14.00
GL-C4-F10 Niepoort 10 Year Tawny
$15.00
Cocktails
Alluvian Old Fashioned
$11.00
Neptunia Gin Fizz
$14.00
Delta Gem
$15.00
Midnight Manhattan
$15.00
Paper Plane
$14.00
Postcard From Kosciusko
$12.00Out of stock
Aces & Eights
$12.00Out of stock
Amaretto Sour
$9.00
Appletini
$10.00
Azalea
$14.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$9.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French 75
$10.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Gin Blossom
$11.00
Hurricane
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Madras
$8.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mint Julep
$10.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Naked & Famous
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Pomegranate Martini
$12.00
Riverfront
$12.00
Sazerac
$10.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Sunset Margarita
$14.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Walk Me Down
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
White Russian
$8.00
Winter Spice Espresso Martini
$12.00Out of stock
Blood Moon Margarita
$13.00
NA Beverages
C Wines
C1-A1-10 Presqu'ile Vineyard Estate Chardonnay
$60.00
C1-B-1-3 Domaine D'Eduoard Bourgogne Blanc Cotes D'Auxerre Chardonnay
$55.00Out of stock
C1-B-5-6 Hess Chardonnay
$35.00
C1-C-R Garnier et Fils Chablis Chardonnay
$65.00
C1-D-1-3 Charles Audoin Marsannay Blanc "Cuvée Charlie"
$82.00
C1-D-4-6 Domaine Bouchot, Pouilly-Fume Sauvignon Blanc
$65.00
C1-D-8-10 Dominique Cornin Pouilly Fusse Chardonnay
$70.00
C1-E-1-5 Ramey Chardonnay
$100.00
C1-E-9 Barnett Vineyards
$96.00
C1-F-1-3 Joseph Drouhin Macon-Villages Chardonnay
$36.00Out of stock
C1-F-4-7 Atlantique Sauvignon Blanc
$35.00
C1-F-7-10 Laporte Comtesse Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc
$120.00
C1-G-1-5 Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc
$50.00
C1-G-9 Chehalem Chardonnay
$48.00
C1-H-1-3 San Angelo Pinot Grigio
$28.00
C1-H-5-6 Tessari Soave Classico Gargenega
$38.00
C1-H-9-10 Domaine des Justice Bordeaux Blanc, Sauf Blanc/Semillon
$36.00
C1-H-L Le Crema Chardonnay
$48.00Out of stock
C1-I-1-10 Melville Chardonnay
$72.00
C1-J-4-6 Niepoort Docil Vinho Verde Louero
$34.00
C1-J-8-10 Niepoort Redoma Branco 2019
$60.00
C1-J-L Boheme English Hill Vineyard Chardonnay
$72.00Out of stock
C1-K--5-7 Hopler Gruner Vetliner
$42.00
C1-K-1-3 Licence IV Rose 1Liter grenache/ Merlot
$36.00Out of stock
C1-K-8-10 Paco e Lola Albarino
$42.00
C1-L-1-3 Tintero Arneis Arneis
$35.00
C1-L-4-6 E. Guigal, Cotes du Rhone Blanc Marsanne/Rousanne
$45.00
C1-M-R Chateau Fosse-Seche Saumur Blanc Arcane Chenin Blanc
$70.00
C1-N-1-6 Elouan Rose Pinot noir
$36.00
C1-N-7-10 Cloudline Rose, Pinot Noir, Oregon 2021
$50.00
C1-O-1-6 Loring Wine Co Rosellas Vineyard Chardonnay
$60.00
C1-O-9 Domaine De La Solitude, Chateuaneuf du Pape Blanc, Marsanne/Rousanne
$105.00
C2-0-R Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2016
$25.00
C2-A-1-6 A to Z Pinot Gris
$36.00
C2-A-5-10 Rombauer Chardonnay
$90.00Out of stock
C2-B-1-7 Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$54.00Out of stock
C2-C-1-3 Niepoort Rotulo Branco Dao Borrado das Moscas/Rabo de Ovelha/Cercial
$34.00
C2-C-6 Rene Lequin-Colin Bourgonge Blanc, Santenay 2020
$65.00
C2-C-8-10 Parva Reserva Pinot Grigio
$35.00Out of stock
C2-D-9-10 Benard Moreau Bourgogne Blanc
$70.00
C2-D-L Dopff and Irion Reisling Reisling
$35.00
C2-E-4 Marco Felluga Moncris Collio Pinot Grigio
$40.00
C2-E-8-10 Domaine Gouffier, Bourgogne Blanc Cuvee Roche,Cote de Chalonnais 2018
$60.00
C2-F-1-10, G-1-3 Kosta Brown "One Sixteen" Chardonnay
$140.00
C2-G-7-10 Buisson-Charles Meursault Chardonnay 2019
$175.00
C2-H-1-4 Charles Audoin Marsannay Rose Pinot Noir Rose
$75.00
C2-I-1-5 Domaine Charles Audoin Bourgogne Aligote
$55.00
C2-I-R Domaine de la Solitude Cotes du Rhone Blanc Marsanne/Rousanne
$34.00
C2-J-1-3 Drouhin Vaudon Chablis Chardonnay
$60.00
C2-J-6 Irrewarra From By Farr, Western Victoria Chardonnay
$85.00
C2-J-R Dopff and Irion Gewurztraminer Gewurztraminer
$45.00
C2-K-1-9 William Selyem Drake Estate Chardonnay
$120.00
C2-L-10 Joh. Jos. Prum 2009 Kabinett Wehlener Sonnenuhr
$60.00
C2-L1-4 Luli Chardonnay
$54.00
C2-M-1-5 Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
$42.00
C2-M-8 Bastide Ciselette Bandol Rose, Cinsault/Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre, Provence
$75.00
C2-M-9 Louis Metaireau Petit Mouton, Melon de bourgogne, Muscadet Sevre et Maine 2020
$40.00Out of stock
C2-N-1-10 Elk Cove Pinot Gris 2019
$36.00
C2-O-1 Domaine du Grand Mouton, "Carte Noir", Melon de bourgone, Muscadet Sevre et Maine 2019
$50.00
C2-O-3 Fabien Duveau, "La Hunaudiere", Chenin Blanc, Saumur 2020
$65.00Out of stock
C2-O-5 Laporte Sancerre "Le Rochoy", Sancerre 2019
$80.00
C3-A-1 Tedeschi Capitel Tenda, Soave Classico 2019
$40.00
C3-A-3-4 Orso Pinot Grigio, Friuli 2019
$50.00
C3-A-5 J & H Selbach Weinkellerei, "Incline" Dry Riesling, Mosel 2020
$45.00
C3-A-7 Dreissigacker Riesling, Rheinhessen 2020
$50.00
C3-A-9 Heinrich Spindler, Riesling Trocken, Pfalz 2019
$65.00
C3-B-1-9 La Crema Pinot Grigio
$40.00
C3-B-10 Domaine Drouhin, "Cuvee Aurthur", Dundee Hills 2019
$80.00
C3-D-1-3 Stag's Leap Karia Chardonnay
$64.00
C3-D-5-10 J Vineyards Pinot Grigio
$35.00
C3-E-1-10, F-9-10 Denis Meunier, "Les Sablons" Chenin Blanc, Sec, Vouvray 2019
$55.00
C3-F-1-3 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00Out of stock
C3-F-4-6 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$57.00Out of stock
C3-G1-10, H8-10. Presquile Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay
$50.00
C3-H-1-6 Presqu'ile Sauvignon Blanc
$50.00
C3-I-1-2 Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
$54.00Out of stock
C3-I-5 Gross & Gross "Jakobi" Sauvignon Blanc 2020
$38.00
C2-L-4-8 Sohm & Kracker, "Lion" Gruner Veltliner, Niederosterreich 2020
$50.00
C3-I-9 Frischengruber, Riesling Federspiel, Wachau 2020
$55.00
C3-J-1 Bontani, "Moscatel Old Vines", Muscat of Alexandria, Sierras de Malaga 2019
$50.00
C3-J-3 Rafael Palacios, Louro, Valdeorras 2019
$60.00
C3-K-1-10, L1-6 William Selyem Allen Vineyard Chardonnay
$96.00
C3-M1-10 Presqu’ile Bien Nacido Vineyard Chardonnay 2020
$85.00
C3-N-1-10 La Crema Chardonnay
$48.00
C3-O-1-7 Cade Sauvignon Blanc
$72.00
C4-A-3 Sea Smoke "Sea Spray", Sta. Rita Hills
$150.00
C4-A-5 Champagne Vilmart & Cie "Grand Cellier", 1er Cru, a Rilly la Montagne
$214.00
C4-A-7 A.R. Lenoble Blanc de Noir 1er Cru, Bisseuil
$220.00
C4-A-8 Saint Chamant Vintage 2008 Brut, Chardonnay, Epernay
$165.00
C4-A-9 Monmousseau Brut Etoile Chenin Blanc
$52.00
C4-A-1 Naveran Brut Vintage Rose of pinot noir and parellada Pinot Noir/Parellada
$38.00
C4-B-1-2 Champagne Aubry 1er Cru Blend
$140.00
C4-B-5 Louis Metaireau Methode Traditionelle extra Brut, Muscadet, Loire
$40.00
C4-B-9-10 Schramsberg Brut Rose Pinot Noir
$130.00
C4-C-8-10 Drappier Rose Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier
$120.00
C4-C-1 Gonet-Medeville Rose 1er Cru Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier
$110.00
C4-D-1-2 Drappier Carte d'Or Brut Blanc
$90.00Out of stock
C4-D-8-10 Dopff and Irion, Cremano d'Alsace Rose
$50.00
C4-D1-6 Saint Chamant Vinatage 2011 Brut, Chardonnay,
$190.00
C4-E Martinelli Muscat of Alexandria Muscat
$75.00
C4-F 4-10 Saint Chamant Brut Rose
$150.00Out of stock
C4-H Niepoort 10 Year Tawny Port
$90.00
C4-F-5 Coquerel, "La Douce Revanche" Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley (375ml) 2012
$90.00
C4-F-8 Niepoort,” Late Bottle Vintage”, Touriga Nacional Blend, 2016 Vintage
$55.00
C4-F-L Chateau Les Justice Sauternes Semillon/Sauvignon Blanc/Muscadelle
$115.00
C4-G Niepoort, 20 year Tawny, Touriga Nacional Blend, Oporto
$120.00
C4-G-1-5 Niepoort 10 Year White Port
$90.00
C4-I Fonseca Bin 27 Ruby Reserve Touriga Nacional Blend
$45.00
C4-J-R Capezzana Vinsanto di Carmegiano Malvasia/Trebbiano
$30.00
C4-K-3 Domaine Ruet, "Les Bois", Regnie 2019
$45.00
C4-K-5 Domaine Paul Janin, "Piedmonts", Beaujolias-Villages 2020
$50.00
C4-K-7 Domaine de la Voute des Crozes, Cote-de-Brouilly 2020
$60.00Out of stock
C4-K-9 Marcel Lapierre, Morgon 2020
$90.00
C4-K1 Chateau Saint Julian, Bordeaux Superior, Grand Vin De Bordeaux
$45.00Out of stock
C4-L-L Niepoort Ruby Port Touriga Nacional Blend
$40.00
C4-M Niepoort Tawny Port
$40.00
C4-N-1 Irrewarra From By Farr, Pinot Noir, Western Victoria 2017
$125.00
W-188-L Caymus Vineyards, Napa Valley Cab Sauv
$275.00Out of stock
C4-N-7 Dakota Shy, Napa Valley 2019
$270.00Out of stock
C4-N-9 Boomtown Merlot, Columbia Valley, Washington 2017
$50.00Out of stock
C4-N3 Beaulieu Vineyard "BV", Napa Valley Cab Sauv
$80.00Out of stock
C4-O-1 Boomtown Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley 2017
$50.00
C4-O-3 Kamen "Writers Block", Moon Mountain District, Red Blend Sonoma County 2018
$120.00Out of stock
C4-O-5 Easton, Amador County, Zinfandel 2015
$55.00Out of stock
C4-O-7 Michael David "Lust", Lodi Zinfandel 2017
$120.00
C4-O-9 Rene Lequin-Colin, "La Comme" Santenay 1er Cru 2019
$80.00
C7-B-6-10 Nieport Bairrada Vinhas Velhas Branco Maria Gomes/ Bical
$120.00Out of stock
C7-B-R Niepoort Batuta Tinto Tinta Roriz, Touriga Franca, Touriga Nacional
$120.00
C7-C-1-10, D-9-10 Niepoort Redoma Branco 2005
$72.00
C7-D-M Vincent & Sophie Morey Chassagne Montrachet 1er Les Caillerets Chardonnay
$120.00
C7-GM Ridge "Monte Bello"
$300.00Out of stock
C7-GM Ridge "Monte Bello"
$300.00Out of stock
C7-GM-G-7-9 Robert Ampeau & Fils Meursault 1er Cru Perrieres Chardonnay
$200.00
C7-GM-I-1-5 Bond "Quella" 2007
$480.00
C7-GM-I-1-5 Bond "Quella" 2007
$480.00
C7-GM-I-10 Bond "Pluribus" 2007
$480.00
C7-GM-I-10 Bond "Pluribus" 2007
$480.00
C7-GM-L-1-10 Bond "Eden" 2015
$800.00
C7-GM-L-1-10 Bond "Eden" 2015
$800.00
C7-GM-M1-10 Bond "Vecina" 2015
$800.00
C7-GM-M1-10 Bond "Vecina" 2015
$800.00
C7-H-1-4 Betts and Scholls Hermitage Blanc Marsanne/Rousanne
$100.00
GM Railsback Freres Vermentinu "Santa Ynez Vineyard"
$55.00
C2-M1 Garnier et Fils Petit Chablis
$46.00
C7-J Hundred Acre Shiraz
$600.00
C7-A Claredon Hills "Piggott Range" Syrah
$250.00
C1-B-7-9 Charles Debourges, Sancerre, France
$54.00
W Wines
W-R Korbel Brut BTL
$30.00
W-101-L Domaine D'Eduoard Cotes de Auxerre Bourgogne Rouge Pinot Noir
$60.00
W-101-R Vincent Ledy Hautes de Cotes de Nuits Pinot Noir
$78.00Out of stock
W-102-L Duckhorn Paraduxx Proprietary Red Cabertnet/Merlot
$72.00
W-102-R Stags Leap, Artemis
$185.00
W-114-R Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$180.00
W-104 Continuum "Proprietary Blend" 2009
$300.00
W-106-L Phifer Pavitt Xroads Cabernet Sauvignon
$300.00
W-106-R Silver Oak Napa valley Cabernet Sauvignon
$250.00
W-107 Claude Dugat, Gevrey-Chambertin
$250.00
W-108 Bernard Burgaud Cote Rotie 2018
$120.00
W-109 Prayers of Sinners Red Blend
$45.00
W-110 Bear Flag
$54.00Out of stock
W-111-L Monthelie-Douhairet-Porchert Pommard Les Chanlins 1er Cru Pinot Noir
$130.00
W-111-L Ulyssess Cabernet Sauvignon
$240.00Out of stock
W-111-R Silver Oak Anderson Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
$165.00
W-112-L Leroy Bourgogne Rouge Gamay Pinot Noir
$130.00
W-113-L Michel Chignard Fleurie Les Moriers Gamay
$65.00
W-113-R Jean Marc Foillard Beajolais Villages Gamay
$75.00
W-114 Plumpjack Reserve
$260.00
W-115 Keenan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
$90.00
W-116-L Chateau Plince Pomerol Rouge Merlot based blend
$100.00
W-116-R Chateau Boutisse Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon
$84.00Out of stock
W-117-L The Owl and The Oak Cabernet Sauvignon 2015
$85.00
W-117-R Chateau Belair-Monanges Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon
$220.00
W-105-L Rombauer Napa Valley Cabernet 2018
$135.00
W-118-R Chateau Godard Bordeaux
$54.00
W-119-L Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon
$40.00
W-119-R Chateau des Eyrins, Margaux 2016
$120.00Out of stock
W-120-L Respide Medeville Graves Rouge Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot
$45.00
W-103-R King Estate "Inscription" Pinot Noir
$45.00
W-121 Chateau Des Eyrins "La Closerie De Eyrins", Margaux 2018
$76.00
W-122 Old Soul Cabernet
W-123-L Laporte Cabernet Franc Cabernet Franc
$48.00
W-123-R Joguet Chinon Cabernet Franc
$60.00Out of stock
W-124-L Ciselette Bandol Rouge GSM Blend Grenache/Syrah/Mourvedre
$80.00
W-124-R Clos de L'Ours Rouge "Le Chemin"
$60.00
W-125-L Tedeschi Marne 180 Amarone Della Valpolicella Corvina Blend
$120.00
W-125-M Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux, Merlot Blend, Bordeaux 2018
$54.00Out of stock
W-125-R Tomassi Valpolicella Classico Superiore
$60.00