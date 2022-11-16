Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gibbons Fine Grill

777 Reviews

$$

1714 East 70th Street

Shreveport, LA 71105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta
Gibbons Trio
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)

Starters

Party Size Triple Dip

$10.95

Spinach dip, queso blanco and fresh salsa with warm tortilla chips.

Deviled Eggs

$5.95

Mom's recipe garnished with bacon.

Firecracker Shrimp

$8.95

Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.

Fish Market

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Lunch Cut)

$12.95

(Filleted In-House Daily) Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)

$15.95

(Filleted In-House Daily) Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.

Ruby Red Trout Scampi Style

$17.95

Fresh Ruby Red trout and grilled shrimp seasoned with cajun spices and drizzled with champagne lemon butter.

Cedar Planked Salmon

$16.95

Grilled on a cedar plank, topped with fresh pineapple salsa, and drizzled with bourbon glaze.

Mahi Mahi Alexander

$17.95

Grilled mahi mahi with sautéed shrimp in a white wine cream sauce, topped with garlic butter crab claws.

Steaks & Ribs

10 oz. Top Sirloin

$16.95

Center cut top sirloin, baked potato and one side dish.

Steak & Shrimp

$19.95

10 oz. top sirloin, grilled or fried shrimp, baked potato and one side dish.

8 oz. Center Cut Filet

$24.95

Center cut filet, baked potato and one side dish.

Slow-Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$16.95

Slab of "falling-off-the-bone" ribs, french fries and cole slaw.

Ribs & Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Slab of ribs, crispy fried shrimp, French fries and cole slaw.

Ribs & Chicken Tenders

$18.95

Slab of ribs, golden chicken tenders, French fries, and cole slaw.

6 oz. Filet & Shrimp

$24.95

Hand-cut filet, grilled or fried shrimp, baked potato, and one side dish.

Seafood Platters

Grilled Shrimp

$11.95

Grilled and basted with lemon butter.

Fried Shrimp

$11.95

Hand-breaded and lightly fried.

Shrimp & Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Fried shrimp and crispy chicken tenders.

Stuffed Shrimp

$14.95

Broiled stuffed shrimp with our lump crab and Ritz® cracker stuffing.

Alaskan Fish & Chips(3)

$12.95

Hand-battered Alaskan cod fillets.

Gibbons Trio

$15.95

Choose any three + two sides.

Chicken & Pasta

Hawaiian Chicken (One Breast)

$10.95

Hawaiian marinade, fresh pineapple salsa, and a bourbon glaze drizzle. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Hawaiian Chicken (Two Breast)

$13.95

Hawaiian marinade, fresh pineapple salsa, and a bourbon glaze drizzle. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Jake's Crispy Chicken Platter

$10.95

Hand-battered tenders, honey mustard, french fries, and cole slaw.

Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta

$12.95

Penne pasta, creamy spinach dip, lemon herb chicken and garlic toast.

Lemon-Herb Chicken (One Breast)

$10.95

Lemon-herb chicken breast, buttery whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Lemon-Herb Chicken (Two Breast)

$13.95

Lemon-herb chicken breast, buttery whipped potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Half-pound burger, wood-smoked bacon, melted cheeses, tomato, lettuce, pickle chips, bbq ranch and a crispy onion ring.

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$10.95

Crispy firecracker shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and crema in a flour tortillas.

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Half-pound burger, melted cheeses, l/t/o, mustard, and pickle chips.

Crafted Salads

Pine Room Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, chopped egg, toasted almonds, red onion, and irish cheddar tossed in our housemade bacon vinaigrette.

Salmon, Quinoa & Kale

$12.95

Grilled North Atlantic salmon, quinoa, baby kale, golden raisins and love tossed in our house vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken & Walnut

$10.95

Chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, aged cheddar, candied walnuts, and homemade cornbread croutons.

Club Salad

$10.95

Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, tomato, applewood bacon, aged cheddar, chopped egg, and homemade cornbread croutons.

Gibbons House Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens, granny smith apples, tomato, candied walnuts, and homemade cornbread croutons tossed in our signature lemon-herb vinaigrette.

Homemade Soups

Shrimp Gumbo (Cup)

$4.95

A Gibbons favorite - with shrimp and Andouille sausage.

Shrimp Gumbo (Bowl)

$6.95

A Gibbons favorite - with shrimp and Andouille sausage.

Baked Potato Soup (Cup)

$4.50

Garnished with wood-smoked bacon and aged cheddar.

Baked Potato Soup (Bowl)

$6.50

Garnished with wood-smoked bacon and aged cheddar.

Soup & Salad

$8.95

Gibbons House Salad and a bowl of homemade soup.

Dessert

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$6.95

House graham cracker crust, fresh key lime filling and freshly whipped cream.

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.95

Blue Bell vanilla, hot fudge, house made brownie, candied walnuts, and freshly whipped cream.

Sides

Southern Cole Slaw

$1.95

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Steamed Broccoli

$1.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

French Fries

$1.95

Fresh Green Beans

$1.95Out of stock

Idaho Baked Potato

$2.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1714 East 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71105

Directions

