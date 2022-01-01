Gib's NY Bagels Shields FC (New Build)
344 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gib's NY Bagels
Location
2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Panhandler's Pizza - 2721 S. College Unit 4B
4.2 • 611
2721 S. College Unit 4B Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurant
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews - Snack Attack!
4.6 • 626
120 W Stuart St Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurant
Chippers Horsetooth Lanes - 217 W Horsetooth Rd
No Reviews
217 W Horsetooth Rd Fort Collins, CO 80526
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Collins
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
More near Fort Collins