Gib's NY Bagels imageView gallery

Gib's NY Bagels Shields FC (New Build)

344 Reviews

$

2531 S Shields St

Fort Collins, CO 80526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BAGEL &...

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bagel & Butter

$2.29
Amy to be Happy

Amy to be Happy

$3.79

Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, & Honey.

Bagel & Hummus

$5.29

House Made Hummus & Veggies.

PB & J

$4.19

Choice of Grape or Strawberry Jelly.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Olive Oil, Avocado Spread, & Everything Seasoning.

Bagel & Slice of Cheese

$2.29

Bagel & Veggies

$1.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich.
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.69
The Triple

The Triple

$9.39

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheese.

BAGELS IN A BAG

Single Bagel

$1.59
Gib's Half Dozen Bagels

Gib's Half Dozen Bagels

$7.69

6 Bagels.

Gib's Dozen

Gib's Dozen

$13.49

13 Bagels.

8oz Cream Cheese

$3.99

Recommended 1 per Half Dozen Bagels.

COLD SANDWICHES

Continental Divide

Continental Divide

$9.99

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yellow Mustard & Mayo.

N.Y.C.

N.Y.C.

$9.99

Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato.

Daddy Mack

Daddy Mack

$8.99

Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spicy Mustard & Mayo.

Italian Combo

Italian Combo

$8.99

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Italian Dressing.

American Combo

$8.99

Ham, Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Yellow Mustard & Mayo.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

House Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.79

House Made Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion.

BYO

$7.99

Build Your Own.

HOT SANDWICHES

Balboa

Balboa

$8.99

Roast Beef, Melted Mozzarella, Butter, & Garlic Salt.

Hot Pastrami

$8.99

Pastrami, Melted Swiss, & Spicy Mustard.

Reuben

Reuben

$8.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, & Thousand Island Dressing.

BLT

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato.

MELTS

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.99

House Made Tuna Salad, Melted Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Open Face.

Pizza Melt

$5.99

Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza.

Veggie Melt

$7.99

Veggie Cream Cheese, Melted Muenster, & Your Choice of Veggies. Open Face.

SALAD

Gib's Salad

$7.99

Bed of Greens, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, & Green Pepper. Cheddar Cheese, your choice of Protein & Dressing. No Bagel Included.

HOT COFFEE DRINKS

Small: 1 Shot of Espresso Medium: 2 Shots of Espresso Large: 3 Shots of Espresso

Americano

$3.09+

Espresso & Water.

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Like a latte, but with more foam.

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Your choice of Smooth Blend, Dark Roast, Hazelnut, or Decaf.

Latte

$3.99+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Mocha

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate Latte.

Matcha

$4.79+

Matcha Green Tea Latte, made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

Bhakti Chai

$4.79+

Spicy Chai Latte.

Pi Chai

$4.79+

A Sweet Chai Latte made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

British Islander

$4.79+

White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, & English Toffee.

Butterfinger

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, & Butterscotch.

Butterscotch White Mocha

$4.79+

White Chocolate & Butterscotch.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.59+

Caramel, Vanilla, and Espresso on top.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.79+

Coconut & Cupcake.

Dulce de Leche

$4.79+

Caramel Sauce & Irish Cream.

English Toffee Mocha

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & English Toffee.

German Chocolate Mocha

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Coconut, & Praline.

Mexican Mocha

$4.79+

Aztec Chocolate & Cayenne Pepper.

Milky Way Latte

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & Caramel Swirl.

Pumpkin Fritter

$4.79+

Salted Caramel & Pumpkin Spice. Our seasonal fall latte.

Raspberry Truffle

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Raspberry, & Hazelnut.

S'mores

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, & Cinnamon. Toasting stick not included.

Snickerdoodle

$4.79+

Caramel, Vanilla, & Cinnamon.

Tuxedo

$4.79+

Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate. Nothin' too fancy.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.79+

White Chocolate Latte.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.49+

Half Steamed Milk, Half Drip Coffee.

Espresso Shot

$2.98

Straight espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$3.29+

The best way to warm up a cold morning.

Hot Tea

$2.29+

Celestial Seasonings Hot Tea.

Steamer

$3.29+

Just steamed milk.

CHILLED COFFEE DRINKS

Small: 1 Shot of Espresso Medium: 2 Shots of Espresso Large: 3 Shots of Espresso

Americano

$3.39+

Espresso & Water.

Gib's Cold Brew

$3.89+

Gib's Chicory Cold Brew.

Latte

$4.39+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Mocha

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate Latte.

Matcha

$5.39+

Matcha Green Tea Latte, made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

Bhakti Chai

$5.39+

Spicy Chai Latte.

Pi Chai

$5.39+

A Sweet Chai Latte made locally by Swallowtail Foods.

British Islander

$5.39+

White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, & English Toffee.

Butterfinger

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, & Butterscotch.

Butterscotch White Mocha

$5.39+

White Chocolate & Butterscotch.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.89+

Caramel, Vanilla, and Espresso on top.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter.

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.39+

Coconut & Cupcake.

Dulce de Leche

$5.39+

Caramel Sauce & Irish Cream.

English Toffee Mocha

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & English Toffee.

German Chocolate Mocha

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Coconut, & Praline.

Mexican Mocha

$5.39+

Aztec Chocolate & Cayenne Pepper.

Milky Way Latte

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & Caramel Swirl.

Pumpkin Fritter

$5.39+

Salted Caramel & Pumpkin Spice. Our seasonal fall latte.

Raspberry Truffle

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Raspberry, & Hazelnut.

S'mores

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, & Cinnamon. Toasting stick not included.

Snickerdoodle

$5.39+

Caramel, Vanilla, & Cinnamon.

Tuxedo

$5.39+

Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate. Nothin' too fancy.

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.39+

White Chocolate Latte.

SODA & REFILLS

Fountain Soda

$2.09+

Italian Soda

$2.89+

Fountain Refill

$1.29

Coffee Refill

$1.69

SMOOTHIES

Banana

$4.79+

Mango

$4.79+

Peach

$4.79+

Strawberry

$4.79+

Wildberry

$4.79+

NEW BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.49

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.49
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.49
Fanta

Fanta

$2.49

Monster Energy

$2.79

Body Armor

$2.49
HonesT Honey Green Tea

HonesT Honey Green Tea

$2.49
Powerade

Powerade

$2.49

Nantucket

$3.19

Tropicana

$1.69

Kombucha

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.69

Milk

$1.69

Bottled Water

$1.75

Topo Chico

$2.49

SWEETS & CHIPS

Bagel Bite

Bagel Bite

$1.29

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Muffin

$2.99

Eileen's Colossal Cookie

$1.99

Chips

$1.89

SIDES

Side Egg

$2.19

Side Meat

Side Veggie

Side Cheese

$0.89

Side Cream Cheese

$1.39

PI CHAI WHOLESALE

Pi Chai 10oz Bag

$12.00

SPECIALS

PI DAY SPECIAL

$3.14

WAKE UP CALL

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gib's NY Bagels

Location

2531 S Shields St, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Directions

Gallery
Gib's NY Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gib's NY Bagels - South Shields
orange star4.4 • 344
2531 S Shields St Fort Collins, CO 80526
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Panhandler's Pizza - 2721 S. College Unit 4B
orange star4.2 • 611
2721 S. College Unit 4B Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews - Snack Attack!
orange star4.6 • 626
120 W Stuart St Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Chippers Horsetooth Lanes - 217 W Horsetooth Rd
orange starNo Reviews
217 W Horsetooth Rd Fort Collins, CO 80526
View restaurantnext
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Campus West
orange star4.2 • 128
1118 W Elizabeth St Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston