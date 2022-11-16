A map showing the location of Gibson's Cafe 45 South Main StreetView gallery

Gibson's Cafe 45 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

45 South Main Street

Concord, NH 03301

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Caprese Panini

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Your choice of protein on an English muffin with cheddar cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.95
California Breakfast Burrito

California Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, & chipotle aioli on a wrap

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Tuscan bread with fresh avocado, tomato, everything bagel seasoning, and a drizzle of Greek olive oil

Plain Oatmeal

$3.95

Hash Brown

$1.25

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$7.95

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted Tuscan bread

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and pesto aioli on a ciabatta roll

The Euro

The Euro

$9.95

Sliced ham, creamy brie, field greens, cornichons, & Dijon mustard on a ciabatta roll

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.95

Cranberry pecan chicken salad with romaine lettuce on a wrap

Southwestern Turkey Panini

Southwestern Turkey Panini

$9.95

Sliced turkey, cheddar, romaine lettuce, tomato, & chipotle aioli on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Cheddar & jack cheese on Tuscan bread with garlic parmesan butter

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$4.95Out of stock

Build your own quesadilla with toppings of your choice & a blend of cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese

Kid's Ham or Turkey & Cheese

$5.95

Turkey or Ham with cheddar cheese on soft wheat bread

PB&J

$4.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Jelly on soft wheat bread

Avocado Toasty

$11.95

Salads

Gibsons Salad

Gibsons Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, green apple, pecans, dried cranberries, & blue cheese crumbles with a maple cider vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Shredded romaine lettuce with herbed croutons, parmesan cheese, & caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.95

Fresh mozzarella & tomato on a bed of mixed greens, with olive oil & balsamic

Soup

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Smoothies

Orange Dream

$6.95

Ice, 100% orange juice, local honey, vanilla protein powder, & your choice of milk

Strawberry Banana Blast

$6.95

Strawberries, banana, greek yogurt, honey & your choice of milk

Green Machine

$6.95

Spinach, banana, green apple, lemon, & honey

Bowls

Build your own Acai Bowl

$6.95Out of stock

Acai, banana, & mixed berries with your choice of toppings

Coffee Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Drip coffee with steamed milk

Espresso Beverages

Cortado

$3.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk topped with a lot of milk foam

Espresso

$2.75

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and a small amount of milk foam

Macchiato

$3.00

Espresso shot with a dollop of milk foam

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso with chocolate syrup, steamed milk, & a small amount of milk foam

Red Eye

$4.50+

Drip coffee with a shot of espresso

Tea Beverages

Tea

$2.95+

London Fog

$4.00+

Earl grey tea with vanilla syrup & steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Matcha with steamed milk

Iced Beverages

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Slow steeped coffee infused with nitrogen gas

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Espresso over ice and cold water

Iced Coffee

$2.85+

Hometown Coffee Roasters dark roast coffee, brewed and iced in house

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Espresso over ice with cold milk of your choice

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Rotating flavors of iced tea

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50+

Oregon Chai mixed with cold milk

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso with chocolate sauce & cold milk over ice

Specialty Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Steamer

$2.00+

Steamed milk with a flavor shot

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Oregon Chai and steamed milk

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Milk

$2.00

Mocha Mudslide

$5.50

Cider

$4.00+

Chai-der

$4.50+

Personal Cup

-$0.25

Lee's Honey Iced Latte

$5.50+

Arden's Grey Cocoa

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

On the go, or on your break--Gibson's Cafe is here for you!

Location

45 South Main Street, Concord, NH 03301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

