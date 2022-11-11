Gibson's Restaurant 131 East Main Street
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Wood-fired chicken wings with choice of sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet Thai Chili
Mussels
Mussels sauteed with garlic, onions, tomatoes and spinach; finished with a Chardonnay butter sauce
Grilled Portobello Mushroom
Grilled and sliced, served with a fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette
Crab Cake
Served over charred corn black bean relish with cilantro lime aioli
Shrimp Cocktail
5 Argentine Red Shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce
Italian Nachos
Chips, Jack Cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, red sauce, jalapenos, bacon, green onions, and sour cream
Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls
Served with Red Sauce
Potato Skins
Crispy potato skins with bacon, Jack blend cheese, green onions, and sour cream
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Cheesy garlic bread served with red sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with a charred corn and bacon cream sauce
Soup and Salad
House Salad
Soup of the Day
Gibsons Salad
Dinner Salad
Beef Tenderloin Salad
Sliced and served over mixed greens with avocado, charred corn black bean relish and Jack blend cheese
Grilled Salmon Salad
Over baby spinach with strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, red onions, and fresh mozzarella
Blackened Chicken Salad
Over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese served with Vidalia onion vinaigrette
Chilled Shrimp
Over mixed greens with avocado, tomatoes, asparagus, cucumbers, red onions, and mozzarella balls
Sandwiches
Burger
Served with choice of cheese on a brioche bun with a full garden; add bacon 2.00
California Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with avocado, sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and dijon mayo on wheatberry bread
Roasted Red Pepper Aioli Chicken Sandwich
Served on a brioche bun with a full garden
Crab Cake Po' Boy
Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and a sweet Thai chili sauce
Grouper Sandwich
Lightly fried and served on a brioche bun with tartar sauce
Entrees
Cowboy Ribeye
16 oz Flavorful bone in "beast"
Filet Mignon
8 oz choice center cut- the most tender cut of beef
Filet Medallions
Two 4 oz tender filet medallions
New York Strip
Steak Tips
Sautéed over garlic horseradish mashed potatoes topped with Cabernet reduction
Ribeye
12 oz Marbled cut to create the best flavor
Prime Sirloin
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders served with waffle fries (salad not included)
Basil Pesto Chicken Alfredo
Served over fettucine pasta tossed with basil pesto cream sauce topped with balsamic drizzle
Chicken Parmesan
Served over angel hair pasta tossed with house-made marinara finished with provolone and parmesan cheese
Teriyaki Chicken
Served over coconut saffron rice and sautéed broccoli topped with pineapple strawberry salsa
Pork Chops
Two 4 oz boneless pork chops-grilled or fried
French Pork Chop
Double-thick, french cut pork chop lightly blackened and topped with a charred corn black bean relish
Lobster
Twin tails served with garlic horseradish mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus
Scallops
Served over parmesan risotto topped with Portobello mushroom arugula and finished with a cabernet reduction sauce
Walleye Pike
Lightly fried, served with garlic horseradish mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Salmon
Served over coconut saffron rice and sautéed broccoli, finished with a bourbon honey glaze
Shrimp Scampi
Served over fettucine pasta with a garlic white wine butter sauce
Surf and Turf
Pizza
BBQ Chicken
BBQ, Red Onion, Chicken, Jack Blend Cheese, and Pineapple
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onions, and Buffalo Sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
Garden of Eatin
Mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, olives, red sauce, garlic, spinach, and mozzarella
Gibson's Pie
Pepperoni, prosciutto, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, green peppers, olives, spinach, and red sauce
Italian Calzone
Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese
Margherita
Extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, basil, and mozzarella
Mega Meat
Pepperoni, prosciutto, bacon, sausage, chicken, red sauce, and mozzarella
Philly Cheese Calzone
Steak, Green peppers, Banana peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella cheese
Plain Kate
Build Your Own! Choose from Sauces: Red, White, Buffalo, BBQ, or Olive Oil and Garlic Cheese: Mozzarella, Jack Blend, or Mozzarella balls Toppings: Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Steak, Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto, Salami, Basil
The White Pie
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan
Prosciutto & Mushroom
Extra virgin olive oil, mushrooms basil, prosciutto, and mozzarella; topped with arugula