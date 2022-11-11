  • Home
  • /
  • Midway
  • /
  • Gibson's Restaurant - 131 East Main Street
A map showing the location of Gibson's Restaurant 131 East Main StreetView gallery

Gibson's Restaurant 131 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

131 East Main Street

Midway, KY 40347

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Wood-fired chicken wings with choice of sauces: Buffalo, BBQ, or Sweet Thai Chili

Mussels

$13.00

Mussels sauteed with garlic, onions, tomatoes and spinach; finished with a Chardonnay butter sauce

Grilled Portobello Mushroom

$11.00

Grilled and sliced, served with a fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Crab Cake

$12.00

Served over charred corn black bean relish with cilantro lime aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

5 Argentine Red Shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Chips, Jack Cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, red sauce, jalapenos, bacon, green onions, and sour cream

Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls

$10.00

Served with Red Sauce

Potato Skins

$10.00

Crispy potato skins with bacon, Jack blend cheese, green onions, and sour cream

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Cheesy garlic bread served with red sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Topped with a charred corn and bacon cream sauce

Soup and Salad

House Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Gibsons Salad

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

Beef Tenderloin Salad

$20.00

Sliced and served over mixed greens with avocado, charred corn black bean relish and Jack blend cheese

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Over baby spinach with strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, red onions, and fresh mozzarella

Blackened Chicken Salad

$16.00

Over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese served with Vidalia onion vinaigrette

Chilled Shrimp

$18.00

Over mixed greens with avocado, tomatoes, asparagus, cucumbers, red onions, and mozzarella balls

Sandwiches

Burger

$13.00

Served with choice of cheese on a brioche bun with a full garden; add bacon 2.00

California Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with avocado, sliced ham, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and dijon mayo on wheatberry bread

Roasted Red Pepper Aioli Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served on a brioche bun with a full garden

Crab Cake Po' Boy

$15.00

Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and a sweet Thai chili sauce

Grouper Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly fried and served on a brioche bun with tartar sauce

Entrees

Cowboy Ribeye

$43.00

16 oz Flavorful bone in "beast"

Filet Mignon

$40.00

8 oz choice center cut- the most tender cut of beef

Filet Medallions

$34.00

Two 4 oz tender filet medallions

New York Strip

$34.00

Steak Tips

$20.00

Sautéed over garlic horseradish mashed potatoes topped with Cabernet reduction

Ribeye

$36.00

12 oz Marbled cut to create the best flavor

Prime Sirloin

$22.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Tenders served with waffle fries (salad not included)

Basil Pesto Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Served over fettucine pasta tossed with basil pesto cream sauce topped with balsamic drizzle

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Served over angel hair pasta tossed with house-made marinara finished with provolone and parmesan cheese

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00

Served over coconut saffron rice and sautéed broccoli topped with pineapple strawberry salsa

Pork Chops

$18.00

Two 4 oz boneless pork chops-grilled or fried

French Pork Chop

$24.00

Double-thick, french cut pork chop lightly blackened and topped with a charred corn black bean relish

Lobster

$40.00

Twin tails served with garlic horseradish mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus

Scallops

$30.00

Served over parmesan risotto topped with Portobello mushroom arugula and finished with a cabernet reduction sauce

Walleye Pike

$22.00

Lightly fried, served with garlic horseradish mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Salmon

$24.00

Served over coconut saffron rice and sautéed broccoli, finished with a bourbon honey glaze

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Served over fettucine pasta with a garlic white wine butter sauce

Surf and Turf

$55.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ, Red Onion, Chicken, Jack Blend Cheese, and Pineapple

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onions, and Buffalo Sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Garden of Eatin

$20.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, olives, red sauce, garlic, spinach, and mozzarella

Gibson's Pie

$20.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, green peppers, olives, spinach, and red sauce

Italian Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Peppers, Red Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita

$15.00

Extra virgin olive oil, tomato sauce, basil, and mozzarella

Mega Meat

$20.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto, bacon, sausage, chicken, red sauce, and mozzarella

Philly Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Steak, Green peppers, Banana peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella cheese

Plain Kate

$10.00

Build Your Own! Choose from Sauces: Red, White, Buffalo, BBQ, or Olive Oil and Garlic Cheese: Mozzarella, Jack Blend, or Mozzarella balls Toppings: Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chicken, Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Olives, Banana Peppers, Mushrooms, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Steak, Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto, Salami, Basil

The White Pie

$13.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan

Prosciutto & Mushroom

$20.00

Extra virgin olive oil, mushrooms basil, prosciutto, and mozzarella; topped with arugula

Side Items

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Coconut Saffron Rice

$4.00

Garlic Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Gibson Salad

$4.00

Gibson Salad

Gift Card

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

$40

$40.00

$45

$45.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

Liquor

Well Vodka- Single

$5.00

Absolut- Single

$7.00

Grey Goose- Single

$9.00

Ketel One- Single

$8.50

Tito's- Single

$7.00

Wheatley- Single

$7.00

Absolut Citron- Single

$7.00

Well Vodka- Dbl

$10.00

Absolut- Dbl

$14.00

Grey Goose- Dbl

$18.00

Ketel One- Dbl

$17.00

Tito's- Dbl

$14.00

Wheatley- Dbl

$14.00

Absolut Citron- Dbl

$14.00

Well Rum- Single

$5.00

Malibu- Single

$6.50

Bacardi- Single

$7.00

Captain Morgan- Single

$7.00

Meyers- Single

$7.00

Well Rum- Dbl

$10.00

Malibu- Dbl

$13.00

Bacardi- Dbl

$14.00

Captain Morgan- Dbl

$14.00

Meyers- Dbl

$14.00

Well Gin- Single

$5.00

Beefeater- Single

$7.00

Bombay Saphire- Single

$8.00

Hendricks- Single

$9.00

Tanqueray- Single

$7.00

Castle & Key- Single

$8.00

Well Gin- Dbl

$10.00

Beefeater- Dbl

$14.00

Bombay Saphire- Dbl

$16.00

Hendricks- Dbl

$18.00

Tanqueray- Dbl

$14.00

Castle & Key- Dbl

$16.00

Well Tequila- Single

$5.00

Patron Silver- Single

$10.00

1800- Single

$8.00

Camerena- Single

$7.00

Tres Agave Anejo- Single

$9.00

Tres Agave Blanco- Single

$7.50

Cas Amigos- Single

$8.00

Well Tequila- Dbl

$10.00

Patron Silver- Dbl

$20.00

1800- Dbl

$16.00

Camerena- Dbl

$14.00

Tres Agave Anejo- Dbl

$18.00

Tres Agave Blanco- Dbl

$15.00

Cas Amigos- Dbl

$16.00

1792 Small- Single

$8.00

Angels Envy- Single

$11.00

Basil Hayden- Single

$10.00

Bulliet- Single

$8.00

Jim Beam- Single

$7.00

Knob Creek- Single

$8.00

Makers 46- Single

$8.00

Makers Mark- Single

$6.50

Wild Turkey- Single

$7.00

Woodford Reserve- Single

$11.00

Baker's- Single

$8.00

Blanton's- Single

$15.00

Bluegrass Distillers- Single

$10.00

Booker's- Single

$16.00

Buffalo Trace- Single

$8.00

Eagle Rare- Single

$12.00

Elijah Craig- Single

$8.00

Four Roses Small- Single

$8.00

Four Roses- Single

$10.00

Four Roses Yellow- Single

$7.00

Kentucky Owl- Single

$50.00

Larceny- Single

$9.00

Noah's Mill- Single

$12.00

Old Forrester- Single

$7.00

Weller 107- Single

$18.00

Weller Green- Single

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak- Single

$14.00

EH Taylor- Single

$15.00

Michters- Single

$9.00

Russel Reserve

$12.00

1792 Small- Dbl

$16.00

Angels Envy- Dbl

$22.00

Basil Hayden- Dbl

$20.00

Bulliet- Dbl

$16.00

Jim Beam- Dbl

$14.00

Knob Creek- Dbl

$16.00

Makers 46- Dbl

$16.00

Makers Mark- Dbl

$13.00

Wild Turkey- Dbl

$14.00

Woodford Reserve- Dbl

$22.00

Baker's- Dbl

$16.00

Blanton's- Dbl

$30.00

Bluegrass Distillers- Dbl

$20.00

Booker's- Dbl

$32.00

Buffalo Trace- Dbl

$16.00

Eagle Rare- Dbl

$24.00

Elijah Craig- Dbl

$16.00

Four Roses Small- Dbl

$16.00

Four Roses Single- Dbl

$20.00

Four Roses Yellow- Dbl

$14.00

Kentucky Owl- Dbl

$100.00

Larceny- Dbl

$18.00

Noah's Mill- Dbl

$24.00

Old Forrester- Dbl

$14.00

Weller 107- Dbl

$36.00

Weller Green- Dbl

$24.00

Woodford Double Oak- Dbl

$28.00

EH Taylor- Dbl

$30.00

Michters- Dbl

$18.00

Bushmill's- Single

$8.50

Chivas Regal- Single

$10.00

CC- Single

$6.00

Dewars- Single

$8.00

Crown Royal- Single

$8.00

Fireball- Single

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black- Single

$11.00

Glenlivet- Single

$12.00

Jack Daniel's- Single

$7.00

Jameson- Single

$9.00

Saz Rye- Single

$12.00

Woodford Rye- Single

$11.00

Bushmill's- Dbl

$17.00

Chivas Regal- Dbl

$20.00

CC- Dbl

$12.00

Dewars- Dbl

$16.00

Crown Royal- Dbl

$16.00

Fireball- Dbl

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black- Dbl

$22.00

Glenlivet- Dbl

$24.00

Jack Daniel's- Dbl

$14.00

Jameson- Dbl

$18.00

Saz Rye- Dbl

$24.00

Woodford Rye- Dbl

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno- Single

$8.00

Buffalo Cream- Single

$10.00

Campari- Single

$9.00

B&B- Single

$11.00

Cointreau- Single

$8.00

Chamboard- Single

$8.00

Frangelico- Single

$8.00

Southern Comfort- Single

$6.00

Grand Marnier- Single

$7.00

Jagermeister- Single

$6.00

Kahlua- Single

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno- Dbl

$16.00

Buffalo Cream- Dbl

$20.00

Campari- Dbl

$18.00

B&B- Dbl

$22.00

Cointreau- Dbl

$16.00

Chamboard- Dbl

$16.00

Frangelico- Dbl

$16.00

Southern Comfort- Dbl

$12.00

Grand Marnier- Dbl

$14.00

Jagermeister- Dbl

$12.00

Kahlua- Dbl

$16.00

Cocktails

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.50

Special Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$7.50

Bay Breeze

$7.50

Black Russian

$8.00

Classic Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Daquiri

$7.00

Dark And Stormy

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.50

Hurricane

$7.50

Orangatang

$8.00

Bourdini

$10.00

Brown Barrel Smash

$10.00

Blind Harry

$8.50

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Bushwacker

$8.50

Mudslide

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Toasted Almond

$7.50

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

LIT

$9.00

Fire Cider

$7.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

LIT top Shelf

$12.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.50

Mai Tai

$7.50

Mahattan Well

$7.00

Martini

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Bloody Derby

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pixie Stick Martini

$8.00

Southern Passion

$9.00

The King Cocktail

$9.00

Wheatley Mule

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$7.00

Peach Sangria

$7.50

Paloma

$9.00

Mahattan Mod

$3.00

Old Fashion Mod

Mule Mod

Margarita

$7.00

Kentucky Margarita

Kentucky Margarita

$8.00

Shots

John Wall

$5.00

Boilermaker

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Irish Carbomb

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Three Wise Men

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washibgton Apple

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

PBJ

$6.00

Beer

Yeungling- Draft

$5.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait- Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite- Draft

$5.00

West 6th IPA- Draft

$6.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait- Draft (Copy)

$5.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Stella

$4.75

Heineken

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Sam Adams

$4.75

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$6.00

PBR

$2.00

Angry Orchard

$4.75

O'Doul's

$4.00

Maginers

$7.00

Guiness

$6.00

Yuenling

$3.50

Wine

California Votre Sante

$56.00