- Gideon Owen Wine 3845 E Wine Cellar Rd.
Gideon Owen Wine 3845 E Wine Cellar Rd.
3845 E Wine Cellar Rd.
Port Clinton, OH 43452
Dinner Menu
For The Table-DIN
- Charcuterie Board
A seasonal assortment of cured meats and cheeses, Quinstock farm jam, whole grain mustard, assorted nuts, pickled vegetables, and crackers.$31.00
- Sweet and Sour Mussels
Prince Edward Island black mussels with cherry tomato, garlic, ginger, and sweet chili, served with herb-buttered garlic bread.$28.00
- Pommes Frites
Crispy shoestring fries are served with remoulade, ranch, and spicy aioli, with your choice of seasoning: malt vinegar and salt, Cajun, or garlic parmesan.$14.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili sauce with cilantro.$21.00
- Fig and Brie en Croûte
Brie wrapped in pastry with seasonal fruits and sea salt crisps.$20.00
- Yellowfin Tuna
Sesame-seared tuna accompanied by spicy pickled red cabbage, pickled ginger, and crispy wonton strips. On a wasabi aioli and ginger sesame sauce.$21.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts with balsamic marinated cipollini onion, lemon tahini sauce, sesame seeds, and balsamic reduction.$18.00
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters
Half a dozen cold water oysters with jalapeno cilantro mignonette, cocktail sauce, and lemon.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Walleye Bites
Lake Erie Walleye served with remoulade and lemon.$20.00
- Dozen Oysters
A dozen cold water oysters with jalapeno cilantro mignonette, cocktail sauce, and lemon.$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Five Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, sweet chili sauce, and lemon.$19.00
Soups/Salads/Bowls-DIN
- Farm House Salad
Mesclun greens with cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, red onion, and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.$11.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Raw tuna, Shoyi ahi poke with rice, seaweed salad, scallions, cilantro, red onion, scallions, cucumber, radishes, tomato, shredded carrots side of wasabi aioli and ginger sesame sauce$26.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce/shaved parmesan/croutons$11.00
- Mediterranean Hummus Bowl
Mediterranean hummus, quinoa, seasonal veggies, castelvetrano and kalamata olive, cucumbers, cherry tomato, chick peas, feta, extra virgin olive oil Naan bread is $2 extra$24.00
- Beet Salad
Pickled beet/walnut/goat cheese/mesclun greens/sweet onion vinaigrette$14.00
- Lobster Bisque
Puff pastry dome/lobster meat/cream/sherry$19.00
- Steak Salad
Marinated roasted tomato/sweet pickled red onion/jammy egg/mesclun greens/lemon green peppercorn vinaigrette/choice of dressing$29.00
- French Onion
Brioche rusk/provolone/shaved parmesan/onion tangles$15.00
Entrees - DIN
- Blackened Salmon
Pan-seared Scottish salmon/cucumber yogurt crema/castelvetrano olives and roasted red pepper orzo/house vegetable$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lake Erie Walleye
Pan-seared, fried, or cajun spiced/roasted potatoes/house vegetable/remoulade$34.00
- Seared Scallops
Pan seared hokkaido scallops/sprouted wild rice pilaf/butternut squash/coconut miso curry sauce/scallion curls$42.00
- Grouper
Pan seared halibut/baby bok choy/sprouted wild rice pilaf/ponzu sauce$39.00
- Short Ribs
Braised short rib/red wine pan sauce/mashed potatoes/house vegetables$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Pomodro
chicken breast, rustic cherry tomato sauce, atop roasted red pepper linquine w/ basil on the top$28.00
- Picanha Steak$42.00
- Saffron Pasta$26.00
Center Cuts - DIN
- Filet Mignon
8 oz Angus prime beef tenderloin filet/burgundy demi-glace/roasted potato/vegetable medley$53.00
- Prime Rib
(Limited supply Thursday - Saturday only) USDA Angus prime/slow roasted/mashed potatoes/house vegetable$44.00
- “Hot-Blonde” Bone-In Porkchop
12 oz bone-in pork chop, marinated in CIBC “Hot Blonde” Ale and cherry peppers for a mellow tang, served with rainbow cauliflower, split fingerling potatoes, and a shallot tarragon demi-glace.$48.00
Burgers - DIN
Specials - DIN
Sides - DIN
Lunch Menu
LM. For the Table
- Charcuterie Board
A seasonal assortment of cured meats and cheeses, Quinstock farm jam, whole grain mustard, assorted nuts, pickled vegetables, and crackers.$31.00
- Pommes Frites
Crispy shoestring fries are served with remoulade, ranch, and spicy aioli, with your choice of seasoning: malt vinegar and salt, Cajun, or garlic parmesan.$14.00
- Yellowfin Tuna
Sesame-seared tuna accompanied by spicy pickled red cabbage, pickled ginger, and crispy wonton strips. On a wasabi aioli and ginger sesame sauce.$21.00
- Walleye Bites
Lake Erie Walleye served with remoulade and lemon.$20.00
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters
Half a dozen cold water oysters with jalapeno cilantro mignonette, cocktail sauce, and lemon.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dozen Oysters
A dozen cold water oysters with jalapeno cilantro mignonette, cocktail sauce, and lemon.$38.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp tossed in a sweet chili sauce with cilantro.$21.00
- Fig and Brie en Croûte
Brie wrapped in pastry with seasonal fruits and sea salt crisps.$20.00
- Sweet and Sour Mussels
Prince Edward Island black mussels with cherry tomato, garlic, ginger, and sweet chili, served with herb-buttered garlic bread.$28.00
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel sprouts with balsamic marinated cipollini onion, lemon tahini sauce, sesame seeds, and balsamic reduction.$18.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Five Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, sweet chili sauce, and lemon.$19.00
LM. Salads and Bowls
- Farm House Salad
Mesclun greens with cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, red onion, and croutons, served with your choice of dressing.$11.00
- Steak Salad
Marinated roasted tomato/sweet pickled red onion/jammy egg/mesclun greens/lemon green peppercorn vinaigrette/choice of dressing$29.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce/shaved parmesan/croutons/optional: spanish white anchovies$11.00
- Beet Salad
Pickled beet/walnut/goat cheese/mesclun greens/sweet onion vinaigrette$14.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Raw tuna, Shoyi ahi poke with rice, seaweed salad, scallions, cilantro, red onion, scallions, cucumber, radishes, tomato, shredded carrots side of wasabi aioli and ginger sesame sauce$26.00
- Mediterranean Hummus Bowl
Mediterranean hummus, quinoa, seasonal veggies, castelvetrano and kalamata olive, cucumbers, cherry tomato, chick peas, feta, extra virgin olive oil Naan bread is $2 extra$24.00
LM. Burgers
- Quinstock Spicy Pepper Burger
Pepper jack, quinstock pickled peppers, bacon, onion straws, quinstock spicy pepper jam$21.00
- Black Bean Burger
Spicy aioli lettuce, tomato, onion$19.00
- Chimichurri Burger$20.00
- Heartland Burger$19.00
- French Onion Burger
Blackened patty/caramelized onion/bleu cheese/bacon$20.00
LM. Soups and Sandwiches
- Lobster Bisque
Puff pastry dome/lobster meat/cream/sherry$19.00
- French Onion
Brioche rusk/provolone/shaved parmesan/onion tangles$15.00
- Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
Baguette/sautéed onions/mushrooms/provolone/au jus/served with fries$20.00
- Lake Erie Walleye Sandwich
Pan-seared or fried/lettuce/tomato/tartar sauce/served with fries$19.00
- Quinstock B.L.T
Applewood smoked bacon/quinstock farms heirloom tomatoes/leaf lettuce/mayonnaise sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread/served with fries$17.00
- Po-Boy$17.00
