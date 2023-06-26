Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gift of faith Latin kitchen 17090 Broadway Ave # 1

review star

No reviews yet

17090 Broadway Ave # 1

Maple Heights, OH 44137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mofongo Menu

Mofongo Wrap

$11.00+

White Rice, Pinto Beans and Your Choice of Meat Wrapped in Mofongo {Mashed plantains with garlic} Topped with House Mayo Ketchup sauce

Mofongo Al Plato

$13.00+

Mashed fried Plantain with garlic With your choice of meat (Chicken, Fried Pork, Steak or Shrimp)

Plato Especial

Tilapia Al Plato

$13.00

Tilapia en Salsa Criolla -- (Tilapia with House Creole Salsa) Con Arroz Blanco, Habichuelas, y Tostones -- (White Rice, Beans and Fried Plantain)

Navideño

$15.00

Arroz con Gandules -- ( Yellow Rice with Green Pigeon) 1 pastel de cerdo -- (Seasoned Taro and Plantain Masa, filled w/Savory pork) Pernil - (Pulled Pork) Aguacate, Tostones o Maduros (Avocado, Fried Green Plantains or Ripe Plantains) Ensalada de Coditos. (Elbow pasta salad)

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.00

8 oz. Beef patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles. With house made mayo ketchup sauce in Brioche buns, Served with fries

Hamburger

$11.00

8 oz. Beef patty Lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles with house made Mayo ketchup sauce. in Brioche buns. Served with fries

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

8 oz. Beef patty Swiss cheese, Sauteed mushroom and onions in Brioche Buns Served with fries

El Italiano

$14.00

8 oz. beef patty, sauteed Ham, Pepperoni and Salami. Mozzarella cheese sticks, Topped with house pizza sauce and Parmesan cheese, in Brioche buns. Served With Fries

The Big Boy

$15.00

1/2 lb. Beef Patty, 1/2 lb. pulled pork, Bacon Cheddar cheese, Onion rings with BBQ sauce in Brioche buns Served with fries

Wings

Wings

$12.99+

Plain Wings Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Seasoning Up To 2 Flavors

Chicken Sandwich Combo

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Hand battered crispy chicken Breast, with pickles, in Brioche buns, Served with fries and coleslaw. Plain or with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 Hand Battered crispy chicken tenders Served With fries

Sandwiches

Steak or Chicken Philly

$12.00

Your Choice of Steak or Chicken, Sauteed onions, mushroom, banana peppers and Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with Fries

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato Served with Fries

Tripleta Sandwich

$13.00

Ham, Chicken, Pulled Pork, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made Mayo Ketchup sauce. Served with Fries

Cuban Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, Pork, Swiss cheese, Pickles and Mustard Served with Fries

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.00

With Pastrami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made Mayo Ketchup sauce. Served with Fries

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

With Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made Mayo Ketchup sauce. Served with Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

With Chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made Mayo Ketchup sauce. Served with Fries

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

With pulled pork, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made Mayo Ketchup sauce. Served with Fries

JIBARITO Sandwich

$10.00

With your choice of meat {Chicken,Pulled Pork or Steak} Swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and House made Mayo Ketchup between Fried Plantains.

Tacos & Burrito

Taco Salad Bowl

$10.00

With Your choice of meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Queso and Sour Cream. Served on a Tortilla Bowl ADD Guacamole -$1.75

BORI Burrito

$12.00

White Rice, Pinto Beans Lettuce, Sour Cream and Casa Guacamole. And Your Choice of Meat Topped with Melted Queso.

BORI Tacos

$3.75

2 Tacos, on a Corn or Flour Tortilla Your Choice of Meat with Cilantro and Red Onions.

Birria Tacos with Consommé

$13.00

3 Shredded Beef cheek Tacos with Queso, cilantro and onions. Served with 6 oz. Beef Cosommé Soup

Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.00

Hand Battered Crispy Chicken Tenders With Ranch Sauce Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato and Onions.

Spicy Wrap

$8.00

Hand Battered Shrimp or Chicken With Sweet and Spicy Sauce Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Onions and Tomato.

Munchies

Munchie Tostones (Fried Plantain)

$10.00

Your Choice Of Meat Bacon Bits, Queso, Sour Cream and House Mayo Ketchup Sauce.

Munchie Papas (Fries)

$8.50

Your Choice Of Meat Bacon Bits, Queso, Sour Cream and House Mayo Ketchup

Sides

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

$5.00

Empanadas

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.00

French Fries

$2.50

Yuca en Escabeche

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Pasteles

$3.00

Fried Pork

$3.50

Pinto Beans

$4.50+

Arroz Blanco (White Rice)

$4.50+

Arroz con Gandules (Yellow Rice with Green Pigeons)

$5.00+

Arroz con Pollo (Yellow Rice with Chicken)

$5.00+

Beverages

Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soda Beverages

$1.25+

32 oz Tang Juice Pitcher

$3.50

Starbucks Iced Coffee

$3.00

13.7 oz Bottle

CORTES Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Café Crema

$2.00+

Smoothies

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! The flavor of the island of Puerto Rico In maple hts

17090 Broadway Ave # 1, Maple Heights, OH 44137

