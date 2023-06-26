Gift of faith Latin kitchen 17090 Broadway Ave # 1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! The flavor of the island of Puerto Rico In maple hts
Location
17090 Broadway Ave # 1, Maple Heights, OH 44137
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bedford Auto Mile - 320 Broadway Ave
No Reviews
320 Broadway Ave Bedford, OH 44146
View restaurant
More near Maple Heights