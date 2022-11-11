Gigante Restaurant & Bar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
A modern Italian restaurant, bar & lounge with a stylish and vibrant dining vibe. Besides its modish main dining areas - Gigante also features a private dining room, two outdoor dining patios and a seasonal poolside dining area with over 100 seats. The delicious and artistic display of culinary mastery is only matched by the classic contemporary decor of the space. The city-like vibe, coupled with feel-good music, sets the tone for a most memorable dining experience. Gigante is owned and operated by Gigante Hospitality, who also owns and operates two other award-winning venues - Mulino's of Westchester and Mulino's at Lake Isle.
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD, Eastchester, NY 10709