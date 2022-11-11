Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gigante Restaurant & Bar

221 Reviews

$$$

660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD

Eastchester, NY 10709

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Penne Alla Vodka
Rigatoni Gigante

Small Plates

Gigante Meatballs

$17.00

Calamari

$17.00

Clams Oreganata

$19.00

Antipasto Platter

$23.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Lemon Rosemary Chili Wings

$22.00

Lobster Bisque

$17.00

Short Rib Arancini

$20.00

Crab Cake

$29.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

White Clam

$21.00

Fig Pizza

$19.00

Salad

Iceberg Wedge

$19.00

Caesar

$19.00

Arugula

$23.00

Burrata Caprese

$19.00

Crab Meat Avocado Salad

$23.00

Pasta

Rigatoni Gigante

$28.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$30.00

Gnocchi Shrimp Pesto

$32.00

Pescatore Fra Diavlo

$42.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$21.00

Main

Chicken Scarpariello

$34.00

Chicken Milanese

$29.00

Chicken Martini

$32.00

Sole Francese

$32.00

Salmon Piccata

$34.00

Lobster Risotto

$45.00

Shrimp Scampi

$45.00

Veal Vsop

$39.00

Wagyu Burger

$29.00

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Bone-Less New York Strip

$55.00

Bone-Less Ribeye

$59.00

33OZ Espresso Brown Sugar Tomahawk

$185.00

Eggplant Parm

$28.00

RAW BAR

Shrimp Cocktail

Oysters

Seafood Platter

Sides

Truffle Fries

$14.00

Truffle Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Asparagus

$14.00

French Fries

$10.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Spinach

$14.00

Lobster Fried Rice

$32.00

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00

Cookie IceCream

$12.00

Brownie Sundae Wonderland

$13.00

Ricotta Zepollis

$12.00

Tartufo

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

KIDS

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$10.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$10.00

Kids Penne Vodka

$10.00

Kids Chicken Parm with Penne Marinara

$13.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A modern Italian restaurant, bar & lounge with a stylish and vibrant dining vibe. Besides its modish main dining areas - Gigante also features a private dining room, two outdoor dining patios and a seasonal poolside dining area with over 100 seats. The delicious and artistic display of culinary mastery is only matched by the classic contemporary decor of the space. The city-like vibe, coupled with feel-good music, sets the tone for a most memorable dining experience. Gigante is owned and operated by Gigante Hospitality, who also owns and operates two other award-winning venues - Mulino's of Westchester and Mulino's at Lake Isle.

Website

Location

660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD, Eastchester, NY 10709

Directions

