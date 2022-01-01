GIGI'S LATIN BISTRO OLD Rahway New Jersey
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
GIGI's LATIN BISTRO.. The Place to Relax...Refresh...Rewind...& Renew . Come in and enjoy bountiful plates of the best Latin Food, Music & Vibes in Town!!
1524 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ 07065
