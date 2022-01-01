  • Home
GIGI'S LATIN BISTRO OLD Rahway New Jersey

No reviews yet

1524 Irving Street

Rahway, NJ 07065

Order Again

Breakfast Bar

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.50

Served on Multigrain Toast.. With Eggs

EGGS YOUR WAY

$9.50
Eggs and Bacon

$9.75
Eggs and Ham

$10.75
Eggs with Taylor Ham

$9.75
Eggs with Sausage Links

$9.75
Egg with Turkey Sausage

$7.75
Eggs with Beef Sausage

$10.75
PANCAKES PLAIN

$7.75
Short Stack

$7.75
Pancakes with Eggs

$10.75
Plain Omelette

$8.50
Garden Vegetable Omelette

$8.50
Onion Omelette

$8.50
Spanish/Pepper Omelette

$9.50
Cheese Omelette

$9.50
Omelette with bacon sausage or ham

$11.50
Broccoli Omelette

$9.50
Brocoli & Cheese Omelette

$11.50
Spinach & Feta Omelette

$11.50

Mushroom Omelette

$9.50
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$11.50
Bistro Oatmeal Topped with granola Fruit

$4.50
GIGI's Traditional Latin Breakfast

$10.75

Western Omelette

$10.50

Breakfast Bar - FrenchToast

French Toast

$7.75
French Toast with Eggs

$9.75
French Toast with Bacon ham or sausage

$9.75
French Toast with Beef Sausage

$9.75
French Toast with Turkey Bacon

$9.75

Be Happy Be Healthy

Fresh Fruit Cups

$5.00
Flu Shot

$3.75
Immune Booster

$3.75
Tumeric Ginger Tea

$4.00
Cider Vineger & Ginger & Lemon Tea

$3.75
Tea Cleanse

$3.75
Apple Cider Vinegar Tea

$4.00

Sandwich Bar

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.75
Virginia Ham Sandwich

$7.50
Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.75
Virginia Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.50
Taylor Ham Sandwich

$7.50
Taylor Ham & Eggs

$8.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.50
Fish Sandwich, served with coleslaw

$9.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
Grilled Cheese served with fries

$5.50
Fillet of Fish Sandwich

$8.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.50
Chicken Salad sandwich

$6.50
Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.50
Turkey & Bacon club

$9.75

served with fries

Vriginia Ham & American Cheese

$10.75
BLT

$6.75

Bacon Egg & Cheese On a Roll

$7.50

Chef Frankies Special Chicken Yummy

$12.00
Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Salad Bar

Ensalada Verde

$8.00
Ensalada De Papas

$6.00

Avocado Salad

$4.00
Ensalada De Macarrones

$6.00
Codfish Salad

$6.00

Bake Shop

Apple Pie

$3.75
Baklava

$1.75
Cheese Cake

$3.75
Limoncello

$3.75
Carrot Cake

$3.75
Mango Mousse

$3.75

Guava Cheese Cake

$4.00
Gigi's Flan

$3.75

Home Made with love by GIGI

Specialties

Fish & Chips

$9.50
Grits & Fish

$13.75
BBQ

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.50
Shrimp & Grits

$15.95

Apple Pie Bistro Quesadilla

$8.50

Steak & Shrimp in creamy garlic sauce with mashed potatoes or yellow rice and garden vegetables

$16.00

White Rice with Bacalao and Vianda (Codfish and root vegetables)

$13.00

Fried Chicken served with baked Mac & Cheese and Sweet Corn

$12.00

Fried Whiting

$15.00

Bistec Encebollado ( steak and Onions served with ye;;ow rice and beans

$12.00

Pollo Guisado (Puerto Rican Style Chicken Chicken Stew) served with white rice and red beans OR Fried Pork Chop

$12.00

Pernil, Served with Arroz con Gandules and a Puerto Rican Pastel (Rice & pigeon peas with pulled pork shoulder stuffed with plantains)

$16.00

Pastelillos

$4.00

Side Dishes

Buttered Roll

$0.95
Home Fries

$3.00
Grits or Oatmeal

$3.00
Grits & Cheese

$3.50
Bacon Ham or Sausage Links

$3.50

Turkey Sausage/Turkey Bacon

$4.00
Smoked Beef Sausage

$4.00
French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.50
Potato Salad

$3.50
Cole Slaw

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Vegetables

$2.75
Papas Rellena (Potato Balls)

$4.00
Empanadas, ( Beef, Chicken, Ham)

$3.95

Tostones

$5.00

Yucca

$5.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.00

Habichuelas Frescas

$6.00

Chicken Wings (12)

$14.00

Chicken Tenders with fries

$10.00

Maduros

$5.00

Avocado

$4.00

White Rice

$5.00

Burgers

Rahway Burger (Taylor Ham, Fried Egg, Crispy Onions)

$10.00

Cowboy Burger (Onion Rings, BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese)

$10.00
Frankie's Special Burger

$10.00
Cheeseburger

$7.50
Bacon Burger

$8.75

Hamburger

$7.00

LUNCH BAR

Chicken Curry

$10.95
Curry Goat

$14.95

Chilli Over Rice

$12.95

LATIN FLAVOR ENTREES

Pernil

$19.00
Tostones

$5.00
Picadillio

$8.75
guacamole

$7.75
Bistec Encebollado ( steak and Onions served with ye;;ow rice and beans

$14.95
Pollo Guisado

$17.00

Bacalao, served with white rice and root vegetables

$13.00

Filete De Aguja

$19.00

Fried Chicken, served with served with baked Mac & Cheese and Sweet Corn

$12.00

Fried Whiting, served with baked Mac & Cheese and Sweet Corn

$15.00

Fried Pork Chop, served with white rice & red beans

$13.95

Pernil served with Arroz con Gandules and a Puerto Rican Pastel

$16.00

La Cubana

$12.95
Empanadas, ( Beef, Chicken, Ham)

$3.95

Mofongo

$9.00

Arroz Con Pollo

$8.95

THE BAR

Khlua & Cream

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

Rum Punch

Margarita

Sangria

Moscow Mule

Rahway Mule

Caribbean Mule

Bog Daddy Breeze

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$5.00
Beef Soup

$6.00
Corn Soup

$4.50
Tortilla Soup

$4.50
Cream of Broccoli

$4.50

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.50

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.50

WAFFLE BAR

Belgium Waffles

$6.00

Waffles with choice of meat

$9.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Waffle Breakfast Slider ( Eggs & Meat)

$11.00

BEVERAGES

Gigi's Pina Coladas

$6.00
Frozen Coffee

$3.95

Sunkist Pineapple

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coco Rico

$3.50

kola Champagne

$3.50

Malta Goya

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Friday Special

Friday: Fish & Chips

$9.50

Sunday Specials

Sunday: Salmon

$14.95

Sunday: Acee & Saltfish

$14.95

Beverages

GiGI's Homemade Lemonade

$3.75
Coffee

$2.00
Iced Coffee

$3.75
Herbal Tea ( Assorted)

$3.75
GiGI's Latin Sweet Tea

$3.75
Uptown

$3.75
Assorted Soft Drinks

$2.75
Assorted Juices Apple/Orange

$2.75
Chai Iced Tea

$3.75
Sprite

$2.50
Coke

$2.50
Orange Crush

$2.50
Snapple

$2.75
Malta

$2.50

Gigi's Pina Colada

$5.00

empanadas

Empanadas

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

GIGI's LATIN BISTRO.. The Place to Relax...Refresh...Rewind...& Renew . Come in and enjoy bountiful plates of the best Latin Food, Music & Vibes in Town!!

Location

1524 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ 07065

Directions

Gallery
Apple Pie Bistro image
BG pic
Main pic

