Pizza
Gigi and Mario 86 The Promenade
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual American-Italian pizzeria and restaurant in Edgewater's beautiful City Place. Lovingly crafted large pies and Italian-American classics along the Promenade. Dine-in lunch and dinner, takeout, and delivery seven days a week. Great for families and large groups, with plenty of comfortable booth seating and outdoor dining.
Location
86 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Napoli Wood Fired Pizza & Bakery
4.6 • 688
702 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View restaurant
Bodrum - 584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum
No Reviews
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum NEW YORK, NY 10024
View restaurant