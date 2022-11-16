Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Gigi and Mario 86 The Promenade

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

86 The Promenade

Edgewater, NJ 07020

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
WHITE PIE
Pepperoni pie

ANTIPASTI

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$19.00
Bruschettas mix

Bruschettas mix

$13.00Out of stock

Toasted home bread (order of 3) - arugula,prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, olive oil - goat cheese, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, olive oil. - pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes.

Octopus

Octopus

$18.00

capers, lemon, olive oil, garlic, parsley.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$16.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00
POTATO CROQUETTES

POTATO CROQUETTES

$12.00

stuffed with mozzarella, marinara sauce, parmigiano.

SALADS

Mediterranean salad

Mediterranean salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, peaches, apples, walnuts

CAESAR

CAESAR

$14.00

house dressing, croutons. parmigiano, white anchovies.

Melon salad

Melon salad

$12.00

crispy prosciutto, sliced melon, arugula, balsamic glaze, walnuts

Green salad

Green salad

$9.00

mixed greens, house dressing

SODA & JUICE

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

PELLEGRINO

$6.00

EVIAN

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.50

LEMONADE

$4.00

WHITE WINE

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$26.00Out of stock

1/2 Bottle Pinot Grigio

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 Bottle Chardonnay

$15.00Out of stock

Bottle Chardonnay

$26.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00Out of stock

Bottle Sirene Rose

$26.00

RED WINE

1/2 Bottle Pinot Noir

$19.00Out of stock

Bottle Pinot Noir

$35.00

1/2 Bottle Super Tuscan

$18.00Out of stock

Bottle Super Tuscan

$31.00Out of stock

Bottle Cabernet Sauv.

$45.00Out of stock

Bottle Primitivo

$39.00

1/2 Bottle Primitivo

$21.00Out of stock

SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$26.00

12 " Specialty Red Pizzas

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, pecorino

Pepperoni pie

Pepperoni pie

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano

Meat

Meat

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, smoked pancetta, fennel sausage, pepperoni

Veggie Lover Pie

Veggie Lover Pie

$17.00

tomato,mozzarella, cremini mushroom, broccoli rabe, peppers, onion , pecorino .

Amalfitana

Amalfitana

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella, anchovies, capers, onion, pecorino

Pecora Pie

Pecora Pie

$17.00

tomato, mozzarella, goat cheese, kalamata olives, thyme, roasted peppers

Amatriciana Pie

Amatriciana Pie

$17.00

tomato, mozarella, scallions, sausage, fresh chilles

12" Specialty White Pizzas

Buffalo Pomodori Pie

Buffalo Pomodori Pie

$18.00

mozzarella di bufala, cherry tomatoes, basil

Prosciutto di Parma Pie

Prosciutto di Parma Pie

$19.00

mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, pecorino

Funghi e Salsiccia Pie

Funghi e Salsiccia Pie

$16.00

mozzarella, wild mushroom trifolati, sausage, kalamata olives, thyme

Pugliese

Pugliese

$16.00

stracciatella, broccoli rabe, sausage, fresh chilies.

Cherry stone Clam

Cherry stone Clam

$18.00

freshly shucked in-house cherry stone clams, mozzarella, parsley, garlic

12" Custom Pizza

RED PIE

RED PIE

$14.00

tomatoe, mozzarella.

WHITE PIE

WHITE PIE

$14.00

mozarella

Entrees

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$24.00

breaded Bell & Evans Chicken breast, marinara, parmigiano, spaghetti

Grill SALMON

Grill SALMON

$24.00

mixed greens, patate fritte, capers, lemon, olive oil

Herb marinated Grilled Chicken

Herb marinated Grilled Chicken

$21.00

patate fritte, green salad, apples, cherry tomatoes, house dressing

Side broccoli

Side broccoli

$10.00

salt, pepper, garlic, olive oil

Side patate fritte

Side patate fritte

$9.00
RIGATONI

RIGATONI

$18.00

house marinara, parmigiano

Vodka parm

Vodka parm

$24.00

breaded chicken breast, creamy vodka marinara sauce, rigatoni

EGGS

EGGS ANY STYLE

$12.50

BENEDICT

$14.00

LOX BENEDICT

$18.00

AVO BENEDICT

$14.50

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$18.00

MARIO'S BREAKFAST

$23.00

STEAK & EGGS

$27.00

RANCHEROS

$13.50

FLORENT BENEDICT

$14.50

OMELETTE

$13.50

SWEET STUFF

PANCAKES

$11.50

WAFFLES

$11.50

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

KIDS MENU AND SIDES

KID'S PLAIN FLAPJACKS

$6.00

KID'S CHOC FLAPJACKS

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

SIDE 2 EGGS

$4.00

SIDE BACON

$6.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$6.00

KID'S STRAWBERRY FLAPJACKS

$7.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Tart

$9.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00

FRITTERS

$9.00Out of stock

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$2.75

Mocha

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

Decaf

$2.50

TOGO DRINKS

TOGO COKE

$4.00

TOGO DIET COKE

$4.00

TOGO LEMONADE

$4.00

TOGO GINGER ALE

$4.00

TOGO ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

TOGO ACQUA PANNA

$6.00

TOGO PELLEGRINO

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual American-Italian pizzeria and restaurant in Edgewater's beautiful City Place. Lovingly crafted large pies and Italian-American classics along the Promenade. Dine-in lunch and dinner, takeout, and delivery seven days a week. Great for families and large groups, with plenty of comfortable booth seating and outdoor dining.

Location

86 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ 07020

Gigi and Mario image
Banner pic
BG pic
Gigi and Mario image

