GiGi’s 349 Wisconsin Ave SW
349 Wisconsin Ave SW
Huron, SD 57350
Coffee
Latte
drink made with espresso, milk, and your choice of flavor, served hot, iced or blended
Caramel Macchiato
milk with espresso, flavored with vanilla and drizzled with caramel, served hot or cold
Breve
espresso with half and half, served hot or cold
Americano
prepared by adding water to a shot of espresso
Cold Brew
Drip
offered hot or cold, your choice of decaf or our house Ethiopian blend
Red Eye
house coffee with a single shot of espresso
Espresso
Non-Coffee
Apple Cider
Chai Tea Latte
your choice of flavored chai tea mixed with milk, served hot, iced or blended
Hot Chocolate
Italian Cream Soda
made with your choice of flavor, club soda, and half & half
Juice
Lemonade
London Fog
earl green tea with vanilla bean and milk
Milk
Pop
coke, dt coke, mountain dew, dt mountain dew, pepsi, dt pepsi, dr. pepper, 7up
Smoothie
strawberry, strawberry banana, peach, mango, wildberry, pina colada
Steamer
Tea
choice of iced, earl grey, english breakfast, green (citrus), hot cinnamon spice, lemon ginger, mellow black, mint
Water
Breakfast
The Sunrise
start with a croissant, bagel, tortilla, or gluten free bread, add bacon, sausage or ham, your choice of cheese, an egg and gigi's special sauce; served with cottage cheese or fruit
The Turbo
egg bites with spinach, mushrooms, onion, and sausage, served with your choice of fruit or cottage cheese
Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt served with berries and granola
Caramel Pull Apart
Muffin
chocolate chip, blueberry, lemon poppyseed or gluten free muffin of the day
Main Event
#1 Grilled Cheese
pepperjack, provolone, shredded cheddar, gigi's sauce, bacon, tomato, and sunflower seeds; choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)
#2 The Pops
turkey, ham, tomato, lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese and gigi's sauce; choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)
#3 Grumpa
chicken, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, and kickin coleslaw; choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)
#4 Lil Turkey
turkey, shredded cheddar, red onion, tomato, avocado, bacon, and mayo; your choice of side (kettle chips, fruit or cottage cheese)
#5 The Nan
chicken, bacon, lettuce, parmesan, green olives and creamy caesar dressing; your choice of side (kettle chips, fruit or cottage cheese)
#6 Bacon Me Happy
bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo; your choice of side (kettle chips, fruit or cottage cheese)
#7 Flyin Pig
chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, colby/monterey cheese and lettuce; served with your choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)
Soup & 1/2 Salad
cup of the soup of the day with either a side salad or 1/2 of one of our specialty salads
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
cup of the soup of the day with your choice of 1/2 of one of our #1-7
Salads
Chef
iceberg/romaine mix, ham, turkey, shredded cheese, egg, cucumbers, tomato, croutons, and choice of dressing
Caesar
iceberg/romaine mix, grilled chicken, bacon, green olives, shredded parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing
Strawberry Splash
spring mix, chicken, candied pecans, dried cranberries, strawberries, feta cheese crumbles, and poppy seed dressing
Kickin Chicken
iceberg/romaine mix, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, tomato, and chipotle ranch dressing
Soup
Bowl Soup
Monday: Chicken Gnocchi Tuesday: Cheeseburger Chowder Wednesday: Strunkel Thursday: Zuppa Friday: Potato Meatball Saturdsay: Corn Chowder
Cup Soup
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
349 Wisconsin Ave SW, Huron, SD 57350