GiGi’s 349 Wisconsin Ave SW

review star

No reviews yet

349 Wisconsin Ave SW

Huron, SD 57350

Coffee

Latte

$6.00+

drink made with espresso, milk, and your choice of flavor, served hot, iced or blended

Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

milk with espresso, flavored with vanilla and drizzled with caramel, served hot or cold

Breve

$6.00+

espresso with half and half, served hot or cold

Americano

$3.00+

prepared by adding water to a shot of espresso

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Drip

$2.00+

offered hot or cold, your choice of decaf or our house Ethiopian blend

Red Eye

$2.75+

house coffee with a single shot of espresso

Espresso

$0.75

Non-Coffee

Apple Cider

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

your choice of flavored chai tea mixed with milk, served hot, iced or blended

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00+

made with your choice of flavor, club soda, and half & half

Juice

$2.00+

Lemonade

$0.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

earl green tea with vanilla bean and milk

Milk

$0.00+

Pop

$1.75

coke, dt coke, mountain dew, dt mountain dew, pepsi, dt pepsi, dr. pepper, 7up

Smoothie

$4.50+

strawberry, strawberry banana, peach, mango, wildberry, pina colada

Steamer

$3.50+

Tea

$2.25+

choice of iced, earl grey, english breakfast, green (citrus), hot cinnamon spice, lemon ginger, mellow black, mint

Water

Retail

Coffee 12 oz

$9.00

Coffee 1 lb

$10.50

Salvation Army 12 oz

$8.45

Salvation Army 1 Lb

$9.50

Breakfast

The Sunrise

$8.00

start with a croissant, bagel, tortilla, or gluten free bread, add bacon, sausage or ham, your choice of cheese, an egg and gigi's special sauce; served with cottage cheese or fruit

The Turbo

$8.00

egg bites with spinach, mushrooms, onion, and sausage, served with your choice of fruit or cottage cheese

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

vanilla greek yogurt served with berries and granola

Caramel Pull Apart

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

chocolate chip, blueberry, lemon poppyseed or gluten free muffin of the day

Main Event

#1 Grilled Cheese

$12.00

pepperjack, provolone, shredded cheddar, gigi's sauce, bacon, tomato, and sunflower seeds; choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)

#2 The Pops

$12.00

turkey, ham, tomato, lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese and gigi's sauce; choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)

#3 Grumpa

$12.00

chicken, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, and kickin coleslaw; choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)

#4 Lil Turkey

$12.00

turkey, shredded cheddar, red onion, tomato, avocado, bacon, and mayo; your choice of side (kettle chips, fruit or cottage cheese)

#5 The Nan

$12.00

chicken, bacon, lettuce, parmesan, green olives and creamy caesar dressing; your choice of side (kettle chips, fruit or cottage cheese)

#6 Bacon Me Happy

$12.00

bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayo; your choice of side (kettle chips, fruit or cottage cheese)

#7 Flyin Pig

$12.00

chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, colby/monterey cheese and lettuce; served with your choice of side (kettle chips, cottage cheese or fruit)

Soup & 1/2 Salad

$8.00

cup of the soup of the day with either a side salad or 1/2 of one of our specialty salads

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.00

cup of the soup of the day with your choice of 1/2 of one of our #1-7

Salads

iceberg/romaine mix, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, tomato, and chipotle ranch dressing

Chef

$12.00

iceberg/romaine mix, ham, turkey, shredded cheese, egg, cucumbers, tomato, croutons, and choice of dressing

Caesar

$12.00

iceberg/romaine mix, grilled chicken, bacon, green olives, shredded parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing

Strawberry Splash

$12.00

spring mix, chicken, candied pecans, dried cranberries, strawberries, feta cheese crumbles, and poppy seed dressing

Kickin Chicken

$12.00

iceberg/romaine mix, chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, tomato, and chipotle ranch dressing

Soup

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Monday: Chicken Gnocchi Tuesday: Cheeseburger Chowder Wednesday: Strunkel Thursday: Zuppa Friday: Potato Meatball Saturdsay: Corn Chowder

Cup Soup

$4.00

Monday: Chicken Gnocchi Tuesday: Cheeseburger Chowder Wednesday: Strunkel Thursday: Zuppa Friday: Potato Meatball Saturdsay: Corn Chowder

Kids

Grilled Peanut Butter

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Extras

Side Salad

$5.00

Fruit

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Breadstick

$0.75

Sweets

Cookie

$2.00

Pie

$4.00

Caramel Pull Apart

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chips, Blueberry, Lemon Poppy Seed, or Gluten Free

Bars

$3.00

Dessert

$3.00+

Thanksgiving Baking

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

349 Wisconsin Ave SW, Huron, SD 57350

