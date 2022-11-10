GiGi’s Betchin Chick-N 645 East Rainbow Boulevard, Salida, Co 81201, US

Restaurant info

We are a full service chick-n food trailer founded by Angie Sandoval and her fiancé Arthur Long Jr. We wanted to bring a new taste of chick-n to the community of Salida and it’s surrounding areas. Our recipes will bring you back to the heart of soul comfort food and the table where family breaks bread and shares good food, good stories, and their individual and group dreams. We will serve a full menu of betchin’ breakfast, lunch, dinner, and chick-n platters for your event needs. It will be your go-to for that finger betchin’ chick-n! We are an eco-friendly business that will always put eco-consciousness at the forefront of our business values.