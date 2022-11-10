  • Home
  • Salida
  • GiGi’s Betchin Chick-N - 645 East Rainbow Boulevard, Salida, Co 81201, US
GiGi’s Betchin Chick-N 645 East Rainbow Boulevard, Salida, Co 81201, US

No reviews yet

645 East Rainbow Boulevard

Salida, CO 81201

Popular Items

Betchin Chick-N Bucket
Betchin Cesar Salad
Gi Gi’s Sides

GiGis Munch Time Combos

Betchin Chick-N Tender Basket

$11.00+

4 Tenders and Fries (Options for Chicken flavors) Fried , Grilled or Buffalo (cooked in peanut oil)

Betchin Chick-N Wing Platter

$12.00+

4 Wings and Fries ( Fried Chicken Only )

Betchin Chick-N Nugget Platter

$10.00+

10 Nuggets and Fries (Fried , Grilled , Buffalo)

Philadelphia Chicken Cheese steak Platter

$12.00+

6 in Roll lunch special Chicken Cheese Steak , Buffalo chicken cheese (buffalo sauce on the chicken and blue cheese on roll) and Pizza chicken cheese Steak (Pizza sauce on roll And Mozzarella cheese on chicken with parmesan cheese

Party wing platter

$9.00+

Fried , Nashville Hot , BBQ wing styles

Breakfast

Betchin Chick-N Waffles

$15.00+

Chicken & 4 Waffle Squares

Betchin Chick-N French Toast Sandwich

$9.00

French toast with chicken in the middle it’s a sandwich

Betchin Chick-N Biscuit

$8.00

Butter biscuit with chicken in the middle

Dinner platters

Betchin Chick-N Bucket

$38.99

12 Piece Mix Of Fried Chicken 4 Betchin Butter Biscuits 2 Family Size Sides

Betchin Cesar Salad

$14.50+

Whole Chicken Breast Romaine Lettuce or Spring Parmesan Cheese ,Croutons GiGi’s Grilled , Fried Chicken breast , Buffalo Chicken Breast

Betchin Chick-N Cheese steak platter

$19.00+

10 in Roll lunch special Chicken Cheese Steak , Buffalo chicken cheese (buffalo sauce on the chicken and blue cheese on roll) and Pizza chicken cheese Steak (Pizza sauce on roll And Mozzarella cheese on chicken with parmesan cheese

Betchin Chick-N Tender Platter

$14.50+

6 Tenders & Fries ( Chicken- Fried , Grilled , Nashville Hot , Buffalo ) Celery and Carrots / Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Betchin Chick-N Breast Platter

$16.50+

2 Boneless Chicken Breast or 1 Breast , 2 Wings and Fries or 1 Breast , 1 Thigh (Fried , Grilled , Buffalo or Nashville Hot (Wings Only come Fried

Appetizers

Gi Gi’s Sides

$4.00+

Fries , Corn on cob , Mac n Cheese , Salad , Mashed Potato’s

Betchin Chick-N Fingers

$8.50+

Fried or Grilled

Betchin Chick-N Wings

$11.00+

Fried Wings

Chicken Cheese Steak

$16.00+

10 in Roll lunch special Chicken Cheese Steak , Buffalo chicken cheese (buffalo sauce on the chicken and blue cheese on roll) and Pizza chicken cheese Steak (Pizza sauce on roll And Mozzarella cheese on chicken with parmesan cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Fries

$12.00+

Seasoned crinkly cut fries with chicken cheese steak on top

Betchin Wing Dings / Party Wings

$9.40+

Betchin Party wings All wings are fried

Biscuits

$1.25

Butter Biscuits

Can Soda

Can soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a full service chick-n food trailer founded by Angie Sandoval and her fiancé Arthur Long Jr. We wanted to bring a new taste of chick-n to the community of Salida and it’s surrounding areas. Our recipes will bring you back to the heart of soul comfort food and the table where family breaks bread and shares good food, good stories, and their individual and group dreams. We will serve a full menu of betchin’ breakfast, lunch, dinner, and chick-n platters for your event needs. It will be your go-to for that finger betchin’ chick-n! We are an eco-friendly business that will always put eco-consciousness at the forefront of our business values.

Location

645 East Rainbow Boulevard, Salida, CO 81201

Directions

