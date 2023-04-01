Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gigino Trattoria

323 Greenwich Street

Manhattan, NY 10013

T/O Apps

Bruschetta

$15.00

Grilled Italian bread with fresh tomato, basil, oregano, garlic & olive oil

Funghi Misti

$16.00

Mixed mushrooms sauteed with garlic, olive oil & onions

La Caprese

$18.00

Homemade fresh mozzarella with vine ripe tomatoes, basil, oregano & extra virgin olive oil

L'Esotica

$17.00

Mesclun, hearts of palm, marinated artichokes, mushrooms, avocado, beans, tomatoes & mozzarella

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Arugula tossed with olive oil & white balsamic vinegar

La Peperina

$17.00

Thinly sliced pear & Grana Padano cheese over arugula with roasted walnuts & julienne red bell peppers

Di Cesare

$15.00

Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing Parmigiano cheese & croutons

La Saporosa

$17.00

Roasted beets & butternut squash over endive, spinach, roasted grape tomatoes & goat cheese

Melanzane alla Sorrentina

$17.00

Baked eggplant & mozzarella with tomato, basil & Parmigiano cheese

Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Fried Calamari served with lightly spiced tomato sauce & lemon

Mista Salad

$15.00

T/O Pastas

Capellini Sirenetta

$26.00

Angel hair pasta with shrimp & arugula in a lightly spiced tomato sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$23.00

Spaghetti del Padrino

$23.00

Gigino's signature dish of spaghetti, julienne beets, escarole hearts, garlic, olive oil, crispy crumbs & capers flavored with colatura

Linguini alle Vongole

$26.00

Linguini with clams, garlic, olive oil, pepperoncini & parsley

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$25.00

Homemade Tagliatelle with traditional Bologna-style meat sauce

Penne Vodka

$25.00

Penne with prosciutto, vodka, fresh tomato & light cream sauce

Rigatoni Pulcinella

$25.00

Rigatoni with veal & pork sausage in a light cream sauce

Farfelle Isabella

$25.00

Bowtie pasta with chicken, broccoli & red bell pepper tomato sauce

Ravioli Pesto

$24.00

Cheese ravioli in pesto sauce with fresh tomato & pecorino cheese

Orecchiette Broccoli Salsiccia

$26.00

Orchiette with broccoli rabe, veal & pork sausage, garlic & olive oil

Linguini Puttanesca

$24.00

Tortellini Buongustaia

$25.00

Cheese tortellini with ham, mushrooms & peas in a light cream sauce

Tortellini Buongustaia

$26.00

Homemade potato gnocchi with veal, beef & pork meatballs in a tomato ragu

Risotto Funghi

$26.00

Italian rice with mixed mushrooms, herbs & Parmigiano cheese

Risotto Pescatore

$27.00

Italian rice with mixed shellfish with a light tomato sauce

Parpadelle San Marzano

$22.00

Fresh pappardelle with San Marzano tomato, garlic, olive oil & basil

Gnocchi e Polpette

$26.00

T/O Entrees

Zuppa Di Pesce

Salmon alla Griglia

$29.00

Grilled salmon over lentils & fresh tomato risotto with herbed extra virgin olive oil

Salmon all' Agrodolce

$29.00

Salmon sauteed with butter, capers, white wine, pearl onions & zucchini

Gamberoni Positano

$27.00

Gamberoni Diavollessa

$26.00

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded chicken breast baked with tomato, mozzarella, Parmigiano cheese, basil served with gnocchi

Pollo Limone

$26.00

Chicken scaloppine sauteed with lemon, butter white wine sauce served with zucchini pappardelle

Pollo Milanese

$25.00

Pollo Scarpariello

$25.00

Pieces of chicken sauteed with herbs, flavored with prosciutto, vinegar & white wine

Scaloppine di Pollo

$26.00

Herbed bread crumb coated chicken scaloppine with sauteed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, cannellini beans & spinach

Cosciotto di Pollo

$24.00

Chicken drum ossobuco style with mixed vegetables, tomato & white wine sauce over mashed potatoes

Pollo Dragona

$25.00

Sauteed boneless chicken thighs with sausage, peas, mushrooms, herbed spicy tomato sauce

Polpette al Sugo

$24.00

Veal, beef & pork meatballs in a tomato ragu

Ossobuco d'Agnello

$37.00

Lamb shank braised with mixed vegetables, beer & red wine sauce served over mint bean risotto

Bistecca di Manzo

$39.00

Grilled shell steak

Gamberoni Tre Torri

$27.00

Shrimp sauteed with bacon, spinach, calamarata pasta, garlic & olive oil

Gamberoni Portofino

$27.00

Shrimp sauteed with prosciutto, mushrooms & light cream sauce over tagliatelle

T/O Soups & Sides

T/o Afrodite

$15.00

Mixed shellfish & julienne vegetable soup with rice

T/o Lenticchie e Scarola

$13.00

Lentil & escarole soup drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

T/o Brodetto

$14.00

Chicken & vegetables soup with angel hair pasta

T/o Pasta e Fagioli

$14.00

Mixed beans, diced prosciutto & pasta soup

Spinaci Saltati

$13.00

Spinach sauteed with garlic & olive oil

Patate Arrosto

$10.00

Rosemary flavored roasted potatoes

Carciofi

$13.00

Broccoli Rabe Aglio e Olio

$15.00

Sauteed broccoli rabe with garlic, olive oil & pepperoncini

Riso

$12.00

Italian rice

Broccoli Calabresi

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli with garlic & olive oil

Cavolo Nero

$13.00

Blue kale sauteed with garlic, olive oil & garbanzo beans with toasted almond shavings

Zucchini Burro e Parmigiano

$15.00

Zucchini rings broiled with butter & Parmigiano cheese

Marco Polo

$13.00

Bok Choy hearts & broccoli rabe sauteed with garlic & olive oil

4 Meatballs

$12.00

T/O Desserts / Sandwiches

Tiramisu

$12.00

Gigino style tiramisu

Torta di Formaggio

$12.00

Homemade American style cheesecake

Lemon Tart

$12.00

Torta di Mandorle

$13.00

Capri style almond & chocolate torte

Pastiera

$12.00

Napoli style grain and ricotta cheesecake with candied orange & blossom essence

Campano

$16.00

Monte Solaro

$16.00

T/O Small Pizza

Pizza Bread

$10.00

Pizza bread flavored with garlic,olive oil & herbs

SM Gigino

$20.00

Thin crust pizza with a salad of arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, herbs & garlic

SM Marinara

$18.00

Sliced fresh tomato, anchovies, oregano, garlix, black olives, capers & parmigiano cheese

SM Margherita

$20.00

Mozzarella, basil, oregano & tomato sauce

SM Pepperoni

$21.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella

SM Parmigiana

$21.00

Tomato, eggplant, mozzarella & grana padano shavings

SM Capricciosa

$23.00

Mushrooms, ham, artichokes, sausage, bell peppers, onions, olives, capers & mozzarella cheese

SM Polpette

$23.00

Veal, beef & pork meatballs, tomato & mozzarella

SM Funghi, Carciofi e Salsiccia (Copy)

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, sausage & mozzarella

SM Tartufata

$21.00

Grilled chicken, radicchio, endive, mushrooms, asiago cheese & truffle oil

SM Bianca

$20.00

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano cheese with oregano

SM Prosciutto

$21.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella dressed with thin sliced prosciutto

SM Maria Grazia

$22.00

Zucchini, onions, sausage, roasted tomato & provolone cheese

SM Tribeca

$21.00

Spinach, chicken, bacon & scarmoza cheese

SM Genovese

$21.00

Pesto, cherry tomatoes & potatoes

T/O Large Pizza

LG Gigino

$27.00

Thin crust pizza with a salad of arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, herbs & garlic

LG Marinara

$25.00

Sliced fresh tomato, anchovies, oregano, garlix, black olives, capers & parmigiano cheese

LG Margherita

$27.00

Mozzarella, basil, oregano & tomato sauce

LG Pepperoni

$29.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni & mozzarella

LG Parmigiana

$29.00

Tomato, eggplant, mozzarella & grana padano shavings

LG Capricciosa

$29.00

Mushrooms, ham, artichokes, sausage, bell peppers, onions, olives, capers & mozzarella cheese

LG Polpette

$28.00

Veal, beef & pork meatballs, tomato & mozzarella

LG Funghi, Carciofi e Salsiccia

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichokes, sausage & mozzarella

LG Tartufata

$29.00

Grilled chicken, radicchio, endive, mushrooms, asiago cheese & truffle oil

LG Bianca

$28.00

Fresh ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, parmigiano cheese with oregano

LG Prosciutto

$28.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella dressed with thin sliced prosciutto

LG Maria Grazia

$28.00

Zucchini, onions, sausage, roasted tomato & provolone cheese

LG Tribeca

$27.00

Spinach, chicken, bacon & scarmorza cheese pizza

LG Genovese

Pesto, cherry tomatoes & potatoes

T/O Special Appetizers

Salmone Marinato

$16.00

Citrus marinated salmon with asparagus, orange wedge, escarole hearts, lemon, garlic & olive oil

Crema Di Asparagi

$13.00

Burrata Arcobaleno

$19.00

Homemade burrata with multi color cherry tomato salad and asparagus

Asparagi alla Bismark

$16.00

Steamed asparagus with sunny side egg, butter and Parmigiano cheese

Fegatini di Pollo

$15.00

Pan roasted chicken liver served with fried onion rings & herbed oil

T/O Special Pastas

=Bucatini all' Amatriciana=

$25.00

Bucatini pasta with onions, pancetta, light tomato & Romano cheese

=Tagliatelle Nere=

$29.00

=Spaghetti alla Carbonara=

$25.00

Spaghetti with pancetta, eggs and pecorino Romano cheese

T/O Special Entrees

Zuppa di Pesce e Patate

$26.00

Mixed seafood, shellfish and potatoes simmered in a light spiced lobster & shrimp tomato broth

Filetto di Manzo Tutto Pepe

$33.00

Bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin, with mixed peppercorn, cognac light cream sauce, mashed potato & broccoli

Braciola Napoletano

$27.00

Pounded beef braciola rolled with garlic, parsley & Parmigiano, slow cooked in a tomato sauce with rigatoni & zucchini pappardelle

Merluzzo Alla Bella Mugnaia

$27.00

Egg battered coated small cod fish filet sauteed with mushrooms, capers, white wine, butter & lemon over peas turmeric risotto

Lampuca Alla Siciliana

$27.00

Mahi-Mahi filet sauteed with olives, capers, lightly spiced tomato sauce over angel hair pasta

Brasato Al Barolo

$29.00

Beef chuck roll braised with trinity vegetables, Barolo wine sauce, mashed potato & broccoli

Spiedino Di Manzo

$28.00

Brick oven roasted skewered skirt steak served with spaghetti, broccoli, mushrooms, garlic & olive oil

Scallopine di Marsala

$27.00

Pork scaloppine sauteed with mushrooms, butter & Marsala wine sauce

Pescatrice alla Griglia

$27.00

Grilled monk fish with asparagus, mini peppers over mix endive salad

T/O Special Dessert

Biscotti

$10.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannoli filled with ricotta

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
