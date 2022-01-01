  • Home
  • /
  • Toledo
  • /
  • Gigi's Kitchen (Food Court) - 5001 Monroe ST FC1
A map showing the location of Gigi's Kitchen (Food Court) 5001 Monroe ST FC1View gallery

Gigi's Kitchen (Food Court) 5001 Monroe ST FC1

review star

No reviews yet

5001 Monroe ST FC1

Toledo, OH 43623

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chicken

3 Piece Chicken Wings

$10.99

6 Piece Chicken Wings

$14.99

9 Piece Chicken Wings

$17.99

4 Piece Chicken Strip

$10.99

6 Piece Chicken Strip

$12.99

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

Additional Wings

$2.25

Waffle

$5.00

Additional Strip

$2.00

Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Chicken Wrap Combo

$8.00

Rib Tips

8 Piece Rib Tip Basket

$14.99

8-piece rib basket with BBQ sauce glazed on top, a side of fries, a side of coleslaw, and a piece of bread to top it off.

12 Piece Rib Tip Basket

$17.99

12-piece rib basket with BBQ sauce glazed on top, a side of fries, a side of coleslaw, and a piece of bread to top it off.

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.99

Quarter pound beef pattie along with smoked cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, and our house BBQ sauce...Dressed as you like!

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.20

Quarter pound beef pattie with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and mayo!

Quarter Pound Patty

$7.99

A quarter pound patty, with ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle.

$5 Burger Day

$5.00

$7 Burger Meal

$7.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$9.75

Pulled Chicken

$9.99

Kids Meal

Kids Hamburger Meal

$4.49

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$4.75

Kids 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets Meal

$4.00

Kids 2-Piece Wing Meal

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$5.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Bacon Ranch Fries

$4.50

Baked Potato

$4.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Baked Beans

$4.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Beverages

Large Drink

$2.99

Medium Drink

$2.50

Small drink

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.25

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Tangerine

$1.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Extras

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.25

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Side Pickles

$0.25

Side Liquid Cheese

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Hot BBQ

$0.75

BBQ Sauce Bottles

BBQ (Mild)

$7.50

BBQ (Hot)

$7.50

Soul Food Sunday

3 pc fried chx leg and the fixins

6 chx wings and all the fixins

12 pc ribtip and all the fixins

Daily Specials

$1 Wing

$1.00

3 PC $1 Wing

$6.50

6 PC $1 Wing

$7.50

9 PC $1 Wing

$8.50

Chicken

3 Piece Chicken Wings

$10.99

6 Piece Chicken Wings

$14.99

9 Piece Chicken Wings

$17.99

4 Piece Chicken Strip

$10.99

6 Piece Chicken Strip

$12.99

Chicken and Waffles

$11.99

Additional Wings

$3.50

Waffle

$7.00

Additional Strip

$3.50

Rib Tips

8 Piece Rib Tip Basket

$14.99

8-piece rib basket with BBQ sauce glazed on top, a side of fries, a side of coleslaw, and a piece of bread to top it off.

12 Piece Rib Tip Basket

$17.99

12-piece rib basket with BBQ sauce glazed on top, a side of fries, a side of coleslaw, and a piece of bread to top it off.

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.99

Quarter pound beef pattie along with smoked cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, and our house BBQ sauce...Dressed as you like!

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.20

Quarter pound beef pattie with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and mayo!

Quarter Pound Patty

$7.99

A quarter pound patty, with ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$10.75

Pulled Chicken

$10.99

Kids Meal

Kids Hamburger Meal

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger Meal

$9.49

Kids 4-Piece Chicken Nuggets Meal

$7.99

Kids Corndog Meal

$7.99

Kids 2-Piece Wing Meal

$9.99

Kids 3-Piece Wing Meal

$10.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Loaded Fries

$6.50

Bacon Ranch Fries

$5.75

Coleslaw

$3.90

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Beverages

Small Drink

$3.50

Large Drink

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Tangerine

$3.50

xs apple juice

$3.00

Extras

Side Ranch

$2.25

Side Bleu Cheese

$2.25

Side BBQ

$2.75

Side Buffalo

$2.75

Side Garlic Parm

$2.75

Side Lemon Pepper

$2.75

Side Pickles

$2.25

Side Liquid Cheese

$2.75

Side Sour Cream

$2.75

Side Of Hot BBQ

$2.75

BBQ Sauce Bottles

BBQ (Mild)

$9.50

BBQ (Hot)

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5001 Monroe ST FC1, Toledo, OH 43623

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Condado Tacos - Toledo, OH
orange star4.1 • 57
5215 Monroe St Toledo, OH 43623
View restaurantnext
Deet's BBQ - Talmadge
orange star4.4 • 671
4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107 Toledo, OH 43623
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Sylvania
orange starNo Reviews
5702 Monroe St Sylvania, OH 43560
View restaurantnext
Whiskey & The Wolf
orange star4.6 • 396
3515 W Alexis Rd Toledo, OH 43623
View restaurantnext
Chicago Post Cafe - 5658 W Central Ave - Toledo Ohio 43615 - 419-537-2299
orange starNo Reviews
5658 W Central AVE Toledo, OH 43615
View restaurantnext
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi
orange starNo Reviews
3330 W Central Ave unit A3 Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Toledo

J Maes Home Cooking - Glendale
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3312 Glendale Ave Toledo, OH 43614
View restaurantnext
Shawarmaholic - Secor - Secor Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,134
3344 Secor Rd Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext
QQ Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,022
3324 Secor Suite 4 Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext
San Marcos Taqueria - 2060 W Laskey
orange star4.0 • 824
2060 W Laskey Toledo, OH 43613
View restaurantnext
Deet's BBQ - Talmadge
orange star4.4 • 671
4038 Talmadge RoadUnit 107 Toledo, OH 43623
View restaurantnext
Carlos Que Pasa
orange star4.6 • 589
3137 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Toledo
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston