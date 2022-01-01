Gigi's Kitchen (Food Court) 5001 Monroe ST FC1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5001 Monroe ST FC1, Toledo, OH 43623
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicago Post Cafe - 5658 W Central Ave - Toledo Ohio 43615 - 419-537-2299
No Reviews
5658 W Central AVE Toledo, OH 43615
View restaurant