Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gigi's

1,073 Reviews

$

904 N Sycamore Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Takeout offerings from the new French bistro in Hollywood.

Website

Location

904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

Gallery
Gigi's image
Gigi's image
Gigi's image
Gigi's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sightglass
orange starNo Reviews
7051 W. Willoughby Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Percolate - Hope Street
orange starNo Reviews
915 North La Brea Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
OUI MELROSE / Tony Khachapuri
orange star4.6 • 399
6909 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
orange star4.2 • 8,196
7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Harold's Chicken - LA
orange star4.2 • 2,976
6523 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Gwen
orange star4.5 • 2,337
6600 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Marino Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,228
6001 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Century City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston