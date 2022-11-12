Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Gigi's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

824 W 36th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha (options)

Coffee

Coffee - drip

$2.75

hot

Cafe au lait

$3.25

hot

Espresso

$2.50

hot

Americano

$3.00

hot

Cappuccino

$3.75

hot

Latte

$3.50

hot

Mocha (options)

$4.25

hot

Iced Coffee

$3.25

cold

Breve

$4.75

hot

Cold Press

$5.00

cold

Flavor Shot

$0.75

hot/cold

"The Nutty Professor" - Hazelnut Vanilla Cream Latte - 16oz hot/cold

$5.25

"Pecan Pie Latte" - Maple and butter pecan with whipped cream and candied pecans 16 oz hot/cold

$5.25

"MegA Miel"- Cinnamon espresso with honey and a hint of butter pecan- a house favorite 16oz hot/cold

$5.25

"Lavender Honey Vanilla Latte" made with real vanilla bean for the perfect house syrup 16 oz hot/cold

$5.25

Hot Beverage

Hot Cocoa

$3.25

hot

Steamer

$3.25

Connor's Spiced Apple Cider

$4.50

Tea

Chai

$4.25

hot

Iced Chai

$4.75

cold

Tea - loose leaf

$3.50

hot

Iced Tea

$3.50

cold

London Fog

$4.50

Earl Grey, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Cold Beverage

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

cold

Milk

$3.00

Italian Soda

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

N/A Beverages/ Mocktails

Kombucha

$5.00

Coca Cola, Mexican - bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke - can

$2.50

La Croix

$2.50

Root Beer - Northern Soda Pop

$3.00

Ginger Pop - Northern Soda Pop

$3.00

Orange - Northern Soda Pop

$3.00

Black Cherry - Northern Soda Pop

$3.00

Lavender Lemon Spritz

$5.00

Grapefruit -Northern Soda Pop

$3.00

Rosemary Grapefruit Spritz

$5.00

Orange Peach Northern Soda Pop

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood spot, for those in the neighborhood and beyond! Cafe, Coffee Shop, and Bakery serving delicious food and tasty drinks.

Website

Location

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Directions

Gallery
Gigi's Cafe image
Gigi's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

French Meadow
orange starNo Reviews
2610 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Isles Bun and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1424 W. 28th St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Copper Hen
orange star4.3 • 1,581
2515 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
The Bad Waitress
orange star4.1 • 1,858
2 E 26th St Minneapolis, MN 55404
View restaurantnext
ENA LATIN FUSION CUISINE
orange starNo Reviews
4601 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Reverie Cafe + Bar
orange star4.8 • 601
1517 East 35th Street Minneapolis, MN 55407
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
moto-i
orange star4.5 • 1,932
2940 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Morrissey's Irish Pub
orange star4.3 • 677
913 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Los Andes Latin Bistro
orange star4.7 • 337
607 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me Taverna
orange star4.9 • 308
626 West Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston