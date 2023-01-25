- Home
Gigi's Pizza
2800 Lafayette Road Unit 12A
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce and cheese
Margherita Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil leaves
Pepperoni Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce, cheese and pepperoni
House Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.
Sweet Italian Sausage Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with red saucee, cheese, slices of sweet fennel sausage caramelized onions, and peppers.
Vegetarian Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce, cheese, spinach, mushroom, onions, broccoli, black olives, peppers, and tomatoes
Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce and our blend of cheese with ham and pinaepple.
Greek Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese, spinach, carmelized onions & peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and feta.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, carmelized peppers & onions.
White Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza with cheese, garlic, olive oil and a ricotta cheese.
Meatlover's Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and hamburger
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with buffalo sauce, cheese, chicken, carmelized onions & peppers and blue cheese sauce
Steak Bomb Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese, shaved steak, Genoa salami, carmelized onions peppers, sauteed mushrooms, and american cheese.
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Traditional thin crust pizza, with alfredo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli and carmelized onions
Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Traditional thin crust CALZONE with cheese. Marinara sauce on the side
Margherita Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil leaves. Marinara sauce on the side
Pepperoni Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with Pepperoni and cheese. Marinara sauce on the side.
House Calzone
Traditional thin crust Calzone with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Marinara sauce on the side.
Sweet Italian Sausage Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, slices of sweet fennel sausage, caramelized onions and peppers. Marinara sauce on the side.
Vegetarian Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with spinach, mushroom, onions, broccoli, black olives, peppers, and tomatoes. Marinara sauce on the side.
Hawaiian Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, ham and pinaepple. Marinara sauce on the side.
Greek Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, spinach, carmelized onions & peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and feta. Marinara sauce on the side.
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, and carmelized peppers & onions.
White Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone, shredded cheese,, ricotta cheese, garlic, and olive oil. Marinara sauce on the side.
Meatlover's Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and hamburger. Marinara sauce on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with buffalo sauce, cheese, chicken, carmelized onions & peppers and blue cheese sauce
Steak Bomb Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, shaved steak, Genoa salami, carmelized onions peppers, sauteed mushrooms & american cheese. Marinara sauce on the side.
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Traditional thin crust calzone, with alfredo sauce, cheese, Grilled chicken, broccoli and carmelized onions
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey
10 inch turkey sub or wrap with Lettuce, tomato, pickles onions.
Ham & Cheese
10 inch ham sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions and American cheese by default, but you can choose provolone, Swiss or No cheese as well
Italian
10 inch Italian sub or wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, Genoa salami, Mortadella, Capocolla and provolone cheese
Roast Beef
10 inch roast beef sub or wrap with american cheese James River BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions
Chicken Salad
10 inch house made chicken salad sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions
Tuna Salad
10 inch house made tuna salad sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions
BLT
10 inch sub or wrap with bacon lettuce, tomato and mayonaise
Vegetarian
10 inch vegetarian sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, green peppers and olives.
Hot Subs & Roast Beef
Steak Tips
10 inch sub with house marinated steak tips caramelized onions & peppers with american cheese.
Steak & Cheese
10 inch sub with shaved steak & American cheese.
Steak Bomb
10 inch sub with shaved steak, Genoa salami, caramelized onions & peppers, sauted mushrooms & American cheese.
Chicken Kabob TODAY'S SPECIAL
10 inch grilled chicken kabob sub with carmelized onions & peppers topped with a house mediterannean sauce and feta cheese
Chicken Parmesan
10 inch chicken cutlet sub with a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
10 inch eggplant sub with a house made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Meatball Parmesan
10 inch meatball sub with a house made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Sweet Italian Sausage
10 inch sub with Italian sweet fennel sausage, caramelized onions & peppers, with provolone cheese
Cheeseburger Sub
10 inch cheeseburger sub, with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions topped with american cheese, ketchup and mayonnaise
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken Ceasar wrap with Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.
Falafel with Tahini Sauce
House made falafel pita wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and tahini sauce
Hot Vegetarian Sub
10 inch hot vegetarian sub made with caramelized onions & peppers, sauted mushrooms & broccoli with tomatoes & american cheese
Cheeseburger Sandwich
Cheeseburger on a grilled bulikie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & American cheese.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot roast beef on grilled bulkie roll with James River BBQ, mayonnaise and American Cheese
Salads
House Salad
Bed of mixed greens, marinated baby mozzarella, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onions with house made creamy balsamic dressing
Tossed Salad
Bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, and a choice of dressing.
California Salad
Bed of mixed greens, Grilled Chicken, marinated mozzarella, grape tomatoes, avocado and a house made creamy balsamic dressing.
Greek Salad
Bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, peperoncini, grape tomatoes and a house Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan, house made croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Bed of mixed greens with ham, turkey, Genoa salami and provolone cheese with a choice of dressing and Tuna salad.
Soup
Mediterranean Dishes
Kufta Plate
Ground beef kabob with mediterranean spices, roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries
Chicken Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma with roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries Mediterranean marinated chicken with a side of zucchini, carrots, onions, peppers, with a choice of rice or fries.
Chicken Kabob
Grilled Chicken Kabob, roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries
Steak Tip Plate
Marinated mediterranean steak tips, roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries
Traditional Dishes
Cheeseburger Plate
Cheeseburger on a grilled bulikie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & American cheese served with french fries and a pasta salad.
Chicken Finger Plate
Chicken fingers with choice of sauces served with french fries and a pasta salad.
Chicken Wing Plate
Chicken wings with choice of sauce served with french fries and a pasta salad.
Chicken Cutlet w/Penne
Chicken cutlet with a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese served with penne pasta and home made garlic bread
Eggplant Parmesan w/Penne
Eggplant in a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese with penne pasta and homemade garlic bread.
Meatball Plate w/Penne
meatballs in a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese with penne pasta and home made garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo W/Penne
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers (6 pieces)
Six Chicken fingers with choice of BBQ, Buffalo Blue Cheese, Sweet & Sour or Honey Dijon Sauce. Additional Sauce may be purchased for 1.25
Plain Chicken Wings (10)
10 chicken wings cooked Plain. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Blue Cheese, Sweet & Sour or Honey Dijon Sauce. A 2nd sauce may be purchased for a slight upcharge.
Tossed BBQ Wings (10)
Tossed unbreaded wings cooked in BBQ sauce. Choose up to 2 more sauces on the side for a small additional cost.
Tossed Buffalo Wings (10)
Wings tossed in buffalo sauce with Blue Cheese on the side. Extra dressings can be selected for a slight additional cost
French Fries
Fried Ravioli
Fried ravioli in a house made marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6 pieces)
Six Mozzarella sticks in House made marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Desserts
Chips
Soda/Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange Fanta
Rootbeer
Fresca
Lemonade
Cherry Coke
Dr Pepper
Coke Zero
Ginger Ale
Moxy
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Smart Water
Dasani
AHA Sparkling Blueberry& Pomegranate
Vitamin Water(Squeezed)
Vitamin Water(XXX)
Vitamin Water (Focus)
Vitamin Water( Power C)
Vitamin Water(Energy)
Gold Peak(GreenTea)
Gold Peak(Peach)
Gold Peak(Raspberry)
Gold Peak(Unsweetened)
Gold Peak(Sweet Tea)
Fair Life Chocolate Milk
Powerade(Fruit Punch)
Powerade(BerryBlast)
12 Oz Coffee
16 Oz Coffee
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Pizza, and the best Mediterranean dishes north of Boston. Dine in or take out.
2800 Lafayette Road Unit 12A, Portsmouth, NH 03801