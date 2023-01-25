Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gigi's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Lafayette Road Unit 12A

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks (6 pieces)

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce and cheese

Margherita Pizza

$15.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil leaves

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce, cheese and pepperoni

House Pizza

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onions, peppers, and mushrooms.

Sweet Italian Sausage Pizza

$15.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with red saucee, cheese, slices of sweet fennel sausage caramelized onions, and peppers.

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza with red sauce, cheese, spinach, mushroom, onions, broccoli, black olives, peppers, and tomatoes

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce and our blend of cheese with ham and pinaepple.

Greek Pizza

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese, spinach, carmelized onions & peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and feta.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, carmelized peppers & onions.

White Pizza

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza with cheese, garlic, olive oil and a ricotta cheese.

Meatlover's Pizza

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and hamburger

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with buffalo sauce, cheese, chicken, carmelized onions & peppers and blue cheese sauce

Steak Bomb Pizza

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with red sauce, cheese, shaved steak, Genoa salami, carmelized onions peppers, sauteed mushrooms, and american cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust pizza, with alfredo sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, broccoli and carmelized onions

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$13.99+

Traditional thin crust CALZONE with cheese. Marinara sauce on the side

Margherita Calzone

$15.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil leaves. Marinara sauce on the side

Pepperoni Calzone

$15.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with Pepperoni and cheese. Marinara sauce on the side.

House Calzone

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust Calzone with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, bacon, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. Marinara sauce on the side.

Sweet Italian Sausage Calzone

$15.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, slices of sweet fennel sausage, caramelized onions and peppers. Marinara sauce on the side.

Vegetarian Calzone

$17.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with spinach, mushroom, onions, broccoli, black olives, peppers, and tomatoes. Marinara sauce on the side.

Hawaiian Calzone

$16.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, ham and pinaepple. Marinara sauce on the side.

Greek Calzone

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, spinach, carmelized onions & peppers, black olives, tomatoes, and feta. Marinara sauce on the side.

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, and carmelized peppers & onions.

White Calzone

$19.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone, shredded cheese,, ricotta cheese, garlic, and olive oil. Marinara sauce on the side.

Meatlover's Calzone

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and hamburger. Marinara sauce on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with buffalo sauce, cheese, chicken, carmelized onions & peppers and blue cheese sauce

Steak Bomb Calzone

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone with cheese, shaved steak, Genoa salami, carmelized onions peppers, sauteed mushrooms & american cheese. Marinara sauce on the side.

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$20.99+

Traditional thin crust calzone, with alfredo sauce, cheese, Grilled chicken, broccoli and carmelized onions

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey

$12.99

10 inch turkey sub or wrap with Lettuce, tomato, pickles onions.

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

10 inch ham sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions and American cheese by default, but you can choose provolone, Swiss or No cheese as well

Italian

$12.99

10 inch Italian sub or wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, Genoa salami, Mortadella, Capocolla and provolone cheese

Roast Beef

$12.99

10 inch roast beef sub or wrap with american cheese James River BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions

Chicken Salad

$12.99

10 inch house made chicken salad sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions

Tuna Salad

$12.99

10 inch house made tuna salad sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions

BLT

$10.99

10 inch sub or wrap with bacon lettuce, tomato and mayonaise

Vegetarian

$10.99

10 inch vegetarian sub or wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, green peppers and olives.

Hot Subs & Roast Beef

Steak Tips

$14.99

10 inch sub with house marinated steak tips caramelized onions & peppers with american cheese.

Steak & Cheese

$12.99

10 inch sub with shaved steak & American cheese.

Steak Bomb

$13.99

10 inch sub with shaved steak, Genoa salami, caramelized onions & peppers, sauted mushrooms & American cheese.

Chicken Kabob TODAY'S SPECIAL

$12.99

10 inch grilled chicken kabob sub with carmelized onions & peppers topped with a house mediterannean sauce and feta cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

10 inch chicken cutlet sub with a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99Out of stock

10 inch eggplant sub with a house made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Meatball Parmesan

$12.99

10 inch meatball sub with a house made marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Sweet Italian Sausage

$12.99

10 inch sub with Italian sweet fennel sausage, caramelized onions & peppers, with provolone cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

$13.99

10 inch cheeseburger sub, with lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions topped with american cheese, ketchup and mayonnaise

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken Ceasar wrap with Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.

Falafel with Tahini Sauce

$12.99Out of stock

House made falafel pita wrap with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and tahini sauce

Hot Vegetarian Sub

$11.99

10 inch hot vegetarian sub made with caramelized onions & peppers, sauted mushrooms & broccoli with tomatoes & american cheese

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$6.99

Cheeseburger on a grilled bulikie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & American cheese.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Hot roast beef on grilled bulkie roll with James River BBQ, mayonnaise and American Cheese

Salads

House Salad

$13.99

Bed of mixed greens, marinated baby mozzarella, grape tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onions with house made creamy balsamic dressing

Tossed Salad

$11.99

Bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, English cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, and a choice of dressing.

California Salad

$15.99

Bed of mixed greens, Grilled Chicken, marinated mozzarella, grape tomatoes, avocado and a house made creamy balsamic dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.99

Bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, peperoncini, grape tomatoes and a house Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan, house made croutons and Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Bed of mixed greens with ham, turkey, Genoa salami and provolone cheese with a choice of dressing and Tuna salad.

Soup

Soup du Jour - Butternut Squash

$6.99

Traditional butternut squash soup using our house made chicken broth, squash, sweet potato and cream.

Chicken Noodle

$6.99

hicken, noodles, carrots, celery, and onions. and organic House made chicken broth,

Organic Bone Broth

$6.99

Organic House made chicken bone broth

Mediterranean Dishes

Kufta Plate

$16.99Out of stock

Ground beef kabob with mediterranean spices, roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries

Chicken Shawarma

$17.99

Chicken Shawarma with roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries Mediterranean marinated chicken with a side of zucchini, carrots, onions, peppers, with a choice of rice or fries.

Chicken Kabob

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Kabob, roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries

Steak Tip Plate

$18.99

Marinated mediterranean steak tips, roasted zucchini, carrots, onions and peppers with a choice of rice pilaf or French fries

Traditional Dishes

Cheeseburger Plate

$14.99+

Cheeseburger on a grilled bulikie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions & American cheese served with french fries and a pasta salad.

Chicken Finger Plate

$15.99+

Chicken fingers with choice of sauces served with french fries and a pasta salad.

Chicken Wing Plate

$15.99

Chicken wings with choice of sauce served with french fries and a pasta salad.

Chicken Cutlet w/Penne

$14.99

Chicken cutlet with a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese served with penne pasta and home made garlic bread

Eggplant Parmesan w/Penne

$14.99

Eggplant in a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese with penne pasta and homemade garlic bread.

Meatball Plate w/Penne

$14.99

meatballs in a house made marinara sauce with mozzarella & parmesan cheese with penne pasta and home made garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo W/Penne

$15.99

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers (6 pieces)

$11.99

Six Chicken fingers with choice of BBQ, Buffalo Blue Cheese, Sweet & Sour or Honey Dijon Sauce. Additional Sauce may be purchased for 1.25

Plain Chicken Wings (10)

$12.50

10 chicken wings cooked Plain. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Blue Cheese, Sweet & Sour or Honey Dijon Sauce. A 2nd sauce may be purchased for a slight upcharge.

Tossed BBQ Wings (10)

$12.50

Tossed unbreaded wings cooked in BBQ sauce. Choose up to 2 more sauces on the side for a small additional cost.

Tossed Buffalo Wings (10)

$12.50

Wings tossed in buffalo sauce with Blue Cheese on the side. Extra dressings can be selected for a slight additional cost

French Fries

$4.99+

Fried Ravioli

$8.75

Fried ravioli in a house made marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6 pieces)

$8.75

Six Mozzarella sticks in House made marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Desserts

Gigi's Baklava

$4.00

Home made Baklava

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.25

Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

$3.25

Chips

Deep River Chips( Jalapeno)

$2.50

Deep River(original)

$2.50

Deep River(BBQ)

$2.50

Deep River (Rosemary)

$2.50

Deep River(Salt & Vinegar)

$2.50

Deep River(Sour Cream and onion)

$2.50

Soda/Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Fresca

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Moxy

$2.50

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00

Dasani

$2.00

AHA Sparkling Blueberry& Pomegranate

$2.50

Vitamin Water(Squeezed)

$3.00

Vitamin Water(XXX)

$3.00

Vitamin Water (Focus)

$3.00

Vitamin Water( Power C)

$3.00

Vitamin Water(Energy)

$3.00

Gold Peak(GreenTea)

$2.50

Gold Peak(Peach)

$2.50

Gold Peak(Raspberry)

$2.50

Gold Peak(Unsweetened)

$2.50

Gold Peak(Sweet Tea)

$2.50

Fair Life Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Powerade(Fruit Punch)

$2.50

Powerade(BerryBlast)

$2.50

12 Oz Coffee

$2.50

16 Oz Coffee

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Pizza, and the best Mediterranean dishes north of Boston. Dine in or take out.

Location

2800 Lafayette Road Unit 12A, Portsmouth, NH 03801

