Soul Food
Southern

Gigi's Place Soul Food

review star

No reviews yet

3265 Salem Road

Covington, GA 30016

HOMEMADE DRINKS

Mango Lemonade

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade & Tea Mix)

$2.29

Canned Soda

Coke

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Italian Creme Cake

Italian Creme Cake

$5.00

1 MEAT 2 SIDES (SATURDAY)

BAKED CHICKEN

BAKED CHICKEN

$13.99

RIBTIPS-FL

$14.99

COOK TO ORDER PLATES (SATURDAY)

FRIED CHICKEN PLATE

FRIED CHICKEN PLATE

$13.99
SALMON PLATE

SALMON PLATE

$15.99
CATFISH PLATE

CATFISH PLATE

$14.99Out of stock
CATFISH SANDWICH COMBO

CATFISH SANDWICH COMBO

$13.49
CATFISH SANDWICH ONLY

CATFISH SANDWICH ONLY

$9.49
WHITING PLATE

WHITING PLATE

$12.99
WHITING SANDWICH COMBO (FRIED)

WHITING SANDWICH COMBO (FRIED)

$10.99
WHITING SANDWICH ONLY (FRIED)

WHITING SANDWICH ONLY (FRIED)

$8.99
HAMBURGER COMBO (BEEF)

HAMBURGER COMBO (BEEF)

$13.99

HAMBURGER ONLY (BEEF)

$8.99

DOUBLE HAMBURGER COMBO (BEEF)

$14.99

DOUBLE HAMBURGER ONLY (BEEF)

$12.99

VEGGIE PLATES (SATURDAY)

3 VEGGIES

3 VEGGIES

$8.99
4 VEGGIES

4 VEGGIES

$9.99

SIDES (SATURDAY)

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00+

Lima beans

$4.00+

Cabbage

$4.00+

Collard Greens

$4.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00+

Yams

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.50+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

White Rice

$4.00+

White Rice w/ Gravy

$4.00+

Brown Rice

$4.00+

Brown Rice w/ Gravy

$4.00+

Baked Beans (Saturday)

$4.00+

MEATS ONLY (SATURDAY)

BAKED CHICKEN ONLY

$6.99

RIBTIPS ONLY

$8.99

COOK TO ORDER MEATS ONLY (SATURDAY)

Catfish Only 1 Piece

Catfish Only 1 Piece

$5.75Out of stock

Catfish Only 2 Pieces

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Meat Orders - CI

$5.99

Fried Chicken Individual Pieces

$2.99

Fried Pork Chop

$7.99
Salmon Only 1 Piece

Salmon Only 1 Piece

$9.00

Whiting Only 1 Piece

$5.99

Whiting Only 2 Pieces

$7.99

DESSERTS (SATURDAY)

COBBLERS

$5.00

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

PECAN PIE

$4.00

HOMEMADE DRINKS (SATURDAY)

Mango Lemonade

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade & Tea Mix)

$2.29

Peach Punch

$2.29

RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE

Sweet Corn Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Pot Pie

$15.00

Pork Chop

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Pecan Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

There's a Little Heart And Soul In every Spoon!

Website

Location

3265 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30016

Directions

