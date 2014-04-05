Gilberts Chowder House imageView gallery
Seafood

Gilberts Chowder House Portland

2,319 Reviews

$$

92 Commercial St

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

APPETIZER

FrenchFries

$7.95+

OnionRings

$8.95+

ColeSlaw

$5.25

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Small Rice

$6.25

House Salad

$15.95

Demi Salad

$8.95

Calamari

$14.95+

ClamStrips

$14.95+

Fried Clams

$16.95+

Scallops

$16.95+

Oysters

$16.95+

ClamCake

$4.25

Clamcake Bites

$5.25

Mussels

$17.95

2 dinner rolls

Ear Of Corn

$1.95

Steamers

$18.95

CHOWDERS

Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Fish Chowder

$6.95+

Corn Chowder

$6.95+

Seafood Chowder

$8.95+

Seafood Chili

$8.95+

Super Seafood Chowder

$10.95+

Lobster Stew

$14.95+

Haddock Stew

$12.95+

Oyster Stew

$13.95+

Bread Bowl

$3.95

Beef Stew

$6.95+

SANDWICH

Lobster Roll

$23.95

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$24.95

Lobster BLT

$26.95

Haddock Sandwich

$15.95

Crabmeat Roll

$23.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Classic BLT

$15.95

Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Cheeseburger

$15.95

Hamburger

$15.95

Hot Dog (1)

$8.95

Hot Dogs (2)

$13.95

Fried Clam Roll

$21.95

Fried Clam Strip Roll

$19.95

ENTREES

Calamari

$19.95+

ClamCake

$17.95+

ClamStrips

$19.95+

Fried Clams

$24.95+

Haddock

$20.95+

Oysters

$24.95+

Scallops

$24.95+

Seafood Platter

$55.95

Single Lobster Dinner

$27.95

Twin Lobster Dinner

$42.95

Single Shore Dinner

$35.95

Twin Shore Dinner

$49.95

Lone Lobster

$20.95

SPECIALS

1/2 LobsterBLT/FF/Chow

$26.95

Fried Shrimp/FF/Chow

$23.90

Shrimp

$19.95+

Shrimp App

$14.95+

Garlic Toast

$5.95

Side of Lobstermeat

$18.95

1/2 Grilled Cheese w/Sm Chowder

$11.95

1/2 Classic BLT w/Sm Chowder

$14.95

1/2 Lobster BLT w/Sm Chowder

$21.95

1/2 Lobster Roll w/Sm Chowder

$20.95

1/2 Lobster Grilled Cheese w/Sm Chowder

$20.95

1/2 Haddock Sandwich w/Sm Chowder

$16.95

1/2 Grilled Crab&Cheese w/Sm Chowder

$19.95

1/2 Ham Swiss/FF/Sm Chowder

$17.95

1/2 Sandwich/FF/Chow

$17.95

HaddNugetts/FF/Chow

$22.95

Chowder Sampler

$14.95

Side Lobster Sauce(4oz)

$3.95

Side Marinara Sauce (4oz)

Fr.Hadd w/Lob.sau/ff/slaw

$23.95+

LITTLE BITES

(3)ChickenFingers/FF

$15.95

(3)FriedHaddock/FF

$15.95

(1)PC Fried Haddock

$5.75

Side Potato Chips

$4.95

Demi-Salad

$8.95

Bulk Chowders

Qt. Clam

$21.95

Qt. Fish

$21.95

Qt. Corn

$21.95

Qt. Sea

$27.95

Qt. Chili

$27.95

Qt. Super

$31.95

Qt. Lob Stew

$43.95

Qt. Hadd Stew

$33.95

Qt. Oyster Stew

$39.95

1/2 Gallon Clam

$40.95

1/2 Gallon Fish

$40.95

1/2 Gallon Corn

$40.95

1/2 Gallon Seafood

$50.95

1/2 Gallon Chili

$50.95

1/2 Gallon Super Seafood

$61.95

1/2 Gallon Lobster Stew

$85.95

1/2 Gallon Haddock Stew

$65.95

1/2 Gallon Oyster Stew

$78.95

Gallon Clam

$79.95

Gallon Fish

$79.95

Gallon Corn

$79.95

Gallon Sea

$98.95

Gallon Chili

$98.95

Gallon Super

$122.95

Gallon Lobster Stew

$170.00

Gallon Haddock Stew

$129.95

Gallon Oyster Stew

$155.95

Foodie Tour

Foodie 1/2 Grilled Cheese w/chips

$7.62

Foodie Demi Salad

$7.62

Foodie Drink

Foodie Gallon Clam

$80.50

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Capt. Eli’s Root Beer

$4.50

Water

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$2.95

BOTTLE SODA

$2.75

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Bottled Sparkling

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Fruit Juices

$2.95

1/2T- 1/2 Pink

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.25

Kid Water

REFILL

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Apple Cider

$4.25

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$8.95

Blueberry

$7.95

Discovery IPA

$7.95

Portland Pale Ale

$8.95

Pumpkin Head

$7.95

Shipyard Export

$7.95

Staycationland

$7.95

Geary's

$7.95

Bottled Beer

Corona

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Coors Lt

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Lt

$3.75

Miller Lt

$3.75

Mic Ultra

$3.75

Amstel Lt

$4.25

Guinness

$4.25

ODoul's

$4.25

Corona Lite

$4.25

Wt.Claw Mango

$5.95

Wt.Claw BlCherry

$5.95

Cider

$5.95

Gearys H S A

$4.25

Downeast Pumpkin

$5.95

Down East Blueberry

$5.95

Twisted Tea

$3.95

Sunfish

$4.95

Wine

Glass Chardonnay

$6.95

Glass White Zin.

$6.95

Glass Pinot G.

$6.95

Glass Merlot

$6.95

BTL Merlot

$26.95

BTL Chardonnay

$26.95

BTL White Zin.

$26.95

BTL Pinot G.

$26.95

Prosecco Split

$12.95

Prosecco Bottle

$29.95

Liquor

Well Vodka

$9.95

Absolute

$10.95

Kettle One

$10.95

Ice Pik

$10.95

Titos

$10.95

Blueberry Stoli

$10.95

Stoli Razz

$10.95

Well Gin

$8.95

Tanqueray

$10.95

Bombay Sapphire

$10.95

Beefeater

$10.95

Well Rum

$9.95

Bacardi

$10.95

Capt. Morgans

$10.95

Malibu

$10.95

Myers

$10.95

Well Tequila

$9.95

Cuervo Silver

$10.95

Horn Silver

$10.95

Well Whiskey

$9.95

C.C

$10.95

Cuddy Sark

$10.95

Crown Royal

$10.95

Well Bourbon

$9.95

Dewers

$10.95

Jack Daniels

$10.95

Jameson

$10.95

Seagrams 7

$10.95

Jim Beam

$10.95

Southern Comfort

$10.95

Well Scotch

$9.95

J&B

$10.95

Fireball

$9.95

MakersMark

$10.95

Alabama Slammer

$10.95

Amaretto Sour

$10.95

Baby Guinness

$10.95

Baybreeze

$9.95

Black Russian

$10.95

Bloody Mary

$11.95

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.95

Cape Codder

$9.95

Cherry Blossom

$10.95

Cosmopolitan

$10.95

Crown Apple Martini

$10.95

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.95

Dr. McGil

$10.95

Dublin Mule

$10.95

Fuzzy Navel

$9.95

Gibson

$9.95

Gratefuldead

$12.95

Greyhound

$9.95

Hot Toddy

$9.95

Irish Coffee

$10.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.95

Madras

$9.95

Mai Tai

$10.95

Manhattan

$9.95

Margarita

$9.95

Martini

$9.95

Mimosa

$11.95

Moscow Mule

$10.95

Mudslide

$12.95

Old Fashioned

$9.95

Planter's Punch

$9.95

Rasberry Lemonade

$10.95

Rob Roy

$9.95

Rum Punch

$10.95

Screwdriver

$9.95

Sea Breeze

$9.95

Sex on the Beach

$9.95

Tequila Sunrise

$10.95

Toasted Almond

$9.95

Tom Collins

$9.95

Tomato Juice

$4.95

Virgin Mary

$9.95

Whiskey Sour

$9.95

White Russian

$10.95

Kahlua

$10.95

Baileys

$10.95

Coffee Brandy

$9.95

Chambord

$10.95

Tia Maria

$10.95

Amaretto Disaronno

$10.95

Ryan's Cream

$9.95

Cointreau

$10.95

Christian Bros

$9.95

Peppermint White Russian

$10.95

Adult Hot Chocolate

$10.95

Spiced Cider

$10.95

Saratoga

$10.95

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.95

Rum Punch

$10.95

Cherry Blossom

$10.95

Dublin Mule

$10.95

Clothing

T-Shirts

$19.95

Hats

$19.95

Knitt Hat Beanie

$19.95

Pint Glass

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

92 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Gilberts Chowder House image

Map
