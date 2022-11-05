Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gilberts El Indio

review star

No reviews yet

2526 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos

Tacos de carnitas

$4.75

Tacos de Asada

$4.75

Steamed Chicken Taco

$4.75

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.75

Lightly Breaded Fried Fish Taco

$4.75

Crisy Beef Taco

$4.00

Crispy Chicken Taco

$4.00

Crispy Potato Taco

$4.00

Taos

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.75

Burrito

Mule Beef

$13.00

beans, avocado, and lettuce topped with melted cheese and salsa verde

Mule Chicken

$13.00

beans, avocado, and lettuce topped with melted cheese and salsa verde

Super Burrito Beef

$12.00

beans, avocado, and lettuce topped with melted cheese and salsa verde

Beef Chimichanga

$10.00

Deep fried to a crisp on a bed of lettuce. Topped with cheese, special sauce and sour cream

Chicken Chimichanga

$10.00

Deep fried to a crisp on a bed of lettuce. Topped with cheese, special sauce and sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$10.50

Rice, Beans, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with melted cheese and verde sauce

Fernando's Burrito

$11.50

Chile Relleno, Beans, avocad and lettuce. Topped with melted cheese and salsa espanola

add

$2.00

for Asada, Carnitas, or Grilled chicken in Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Small Gaucamole

$8.00

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

corn Tortillas

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.75

Huevos Rancheros

$9.75

Huevos a la mexicana

$9.75

Machaca

$9.75

Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

Menudo

$9.75

Chicken Soup

$9.75

Albondigas Soup

$9.75

Meatball soup

Margaritas Pitcher

$22.00

Margarita

$9.00

Tostada

Beef Tostada

$12.00

Crispy flat tortilla, with beans, lettuce, with cheese, tomato, and avocado

Chicken Tostada

$12.00

Crispy flat tortilla, with beans, lettuce, with cheese, tomato, and avocado

Beef Enchilada

$4.75

Chicken Enchilada

$4.75

Veggie Enchilada

$4.75

spinach, mushrooms, onions, salsa verde and cheese on top

Relleno

$4.75

Beef Taquitos

$4.75

Chicken Taquitos

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2526 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

Gallery
Gilberts El Indio image
Gilberts El Indio image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lunetta / Lunetta All Day
orange starNo Reviews
2424 Pico Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Blossom & Friends - 2819 Ocean Park Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
2819 Ocean Park Boulevard Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Santa Monica
orange star4.6 • 561
2811 Ocean Park Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - 2901 ocean park blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2901 ocean park blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Prime Pizza - Santa Monica
orange starNo Reviews
1811 Pico Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico - 2121 Cloverfield Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Cloverfield Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Monica

Elephante
orange star4.4 • 15,464
1332 2nd St Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Rustic Canyon
orange star4.4 • 11,599
1119 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Milo & Olive
orange star4.4 • 7,528
2723 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
Tallula's
orange star4.5 • 6,862
118 Entrada Dr Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.3 • 6,341
1014 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Monica
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston